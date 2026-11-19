There’s something satisfying about putting money into a utility and getting a cheque back for a change. It won’t wipe out the household’s entire energy bill, but a reasonable investment can cover part of it. I’d work out that contribution first, then check how much room it has to grow.

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Set it up

The price tells me how many shares I can afford. The dividend tells me how much each share is set to pay. For a quarterly payer, I multiply the latest dividend by four and divide by the share price for the annualized yield. Actual payments depend on future declarations.

A 3.5% yield on $12,000 would pay $420 a year before share rounding. I’d compare that with the bill I want it to cover. The monthly average can be handy for a budget, even if the brokerage only makes four deposits through the year. The same annual amount can do different work depending on when I need it. I can set aside the quarterly dividends in cash and transfer a portion each month. If I’m still saving, I can also give those payments time to buy more shares.

For Canadian dividend stocks, I’d compare the starting cash with the chances that the company can raise its payout over time. An extra point of yield today can be tempting. I’d rather own a payment with room to grow than stretch for more cash from a company that can barely afford it.

CU

Canadian Utilities (TSX: CU) owns regulated electricity and natural gas infrastructure, among other investments. It can earn approved returns as it upgrades and expands eligible networks. The work can support higher earnings, provided regulators allow the utility to recover what it spends.

The company’s third-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $0.43 per share from $0.40. The dividend was $0.46 per share. One quarter doesn’t settle whether the dividend is covered, particularly for a seasonal utility. I’d look across a full year and check cash needs as well as reported earnings.

At the recent close of $52.87, the latest dividend annualizes to a yield of about 3.5%. I’d judge that against other places I can put the money and the risk of paying too much for a business that still needs to spend on its networks.

Considerations

A $12,000 budget buys 226 whole shares for $11,948.62 before fees. The leftover $51.38 stays in cash. At the current payment, those shares could produce $417.92 a year or roughly $104.48 each quarter.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CU $52.87 226 $1.8492 $417.92 Quarterly $11,948.62

I’d track the effect of dividend raises on the money I actually put in. For example, a hypothetical 2% annual increase for five years would take that $417.92 to about $461 without reinvesting. If household costs rose at the same rate, I’d have about the same spending power as today. I’d check whether a future raise comes from earnings growth or from paying out more of the same earnings. Both can increase the cheque at first. Only the first gives the company more profit to work with when it needs to fund the next round of investment.

Financing costs and regulatory decisions are the risks I’d watch. I wouldn’t rely on the whole payment to pay a bill if I might need to sell the shares soon. If I buy inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d also make sure a new $12,000 contribution fits the room I have.

Bottom line

I’d buy Canadian Utilities to fund part of a bill over several years. The first $418 gives the position a job today. Future raises would give it a bigger one if the networks keep earning enough to fund them.