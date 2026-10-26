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I’m Betting My Future on This Canadian Dividend Giant

On the recent dip, Enbridge could be a good buy for income-focused investors for a dividend yield near 5.8%.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
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Key Points
  • Enbridge (TSX:ENB) offers a nearly 5.8% yield, has paid dividends for 70+ years, and declared its 31st consecutive annual increase for 2026.
  • Its pipelines, natural-gas utilities and renewables — backed by roughly $8B of new projects and 2026 guidance (adjusted EBITDA $20.2–20.8B; distributable cash flow $5.70–6.10/sh) — support about 5% annual growth in cash flow and earnings.
  • The stock can be a long-term dividend-portfolio cornerstone, but watch debt levels, interest rates, regulatory decisions and project-execution risk.

Building long-term wealth in the Canadian stock market isn’t just about finding the next big winner. It’s about owning quality businesses that generate dependable cash flow, reward shareholders consistently, and have room to grow for decades. That’s why, after a dip, Enbridge (TSX: ENB) deserves a serious look from investors seeking passive income and long-term financial security.

With a dividend yield near 5.8%, an impressive history of annual dividend increases, and growth opportunities across energy infrastructure and natural gas utilities, Enbridge offers a compelling combination of income and resilience. No stock is without risk, but this Canadian dividend giant has the ingredients that make a long-term investment case worth considering.

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A dividend that can help build lasting wealth

For income investors, Enbridge’s dividend is a major attraction. The company has paid dividends for more than 70 years and announced its 31st consecutive annual increase in December 2025, raising its annualized dividend to $3.88 per share for 2026. Its long record of rewarding shareholders speaks to the importance management places on its dividend.

At a yield near 5.8%, an investment of $10,000 would generate approximately $580 in annual dividend income. Reinvesting those payments (along with your savings in your best ideas) could help compound returns over time, potentially increasing future income – eventually without requiring additional contributions.

Of course, dividends are never guaranteed, and yields change with share prices. But Enbridge targets a dividend payout ratio of 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow, leaving room to fund growth while returning capital to shareholders.

Growth beyond today’s paycheque

Enbridge’s appeal extends well beyond its current yield. Its extensive liquids pipeline network transports energy across North America, while its natural gas transmission, distribution, and renewable energy businesses diversify its operations. These assets support demand for energy transportation and delivery, generating cash flow through a range of commercial and regulated arrangements.

The company’s 2026 outlook anticipates adjusted EBITDA, a cash flow proxy, of $20.2 billion to $20.8 billion and distributable cash flow of $5.70 to $6.10 per share. Enbridge has approximately $8 billion in new projects entering into service this year, helping expand earnings capacity. Beyond 2026, Enbridge forecasts annual growth of approximately 5% in adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, and distributable cash flow per share.

These projections aren’t promises, but they offer a credible framework for future expansion. Growing demand for natural gas, including from electricity generation and data centres, could create opportunities for infrastructure providers. Meanwhile, disciplined investment and stronger cash flow could support further dividend increases.

The bottom line: Why I’m betting on Enbridge

Enbridge combines a potentially attractive 5.8% dividend yield with a long dividend track record and a business positioned to benefit from ongoing energy infrastructure needs. For investors building a long-term income portfolio, the stock pullback seems like an opportunity to buy some shares.

I’d view Enbridge as a potential cornerstone of a diversified Canadian dividend portfolio — not a bet-the-farm investment. Risks investors should look out for, include its debt levels, interest rate changes, regulatory decisions, project execution, and changing energy markets. 

Ultimately, the goal isn’t simply to collect a dividend today. It’s to own a durable business that can keep generating cash, growing distributions, and helping turn patience into lasting wealth.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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