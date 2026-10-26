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Income Up, Stress Still High? Why a Plan for Extra Money Matters

Rising income does not necessarily translates into greater financial security.

Posted by
Kay Ng
Kay began investing in dividend stocks around 2008 via the concept of value investing. Since then, she has expanded into growth investing, including in small caps. Her passion for investing has only grown over the years! After graduating from UBC with a BSc in Computer Science, she took university courses in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She has contributed her works to Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha.
Published
Key Points
  • Income rose about 9% from 2020–24, but inflation has eroded purchasing power so many Canadians still feel financially squeezed.
  • Use extra money first to build an emergency fund (3 months of essentials, or 6–9 if self‑employed/single‑income), funded by regular contributions and windfalls to avoid costly debt or forced sales of long-term investments.
  • Once your safety net is funded, invest surplus consistently in a diversified portfolio (dividend names like Enbridge merit research) and keep some cash to stay flexible.

Canadian income is rising, but many households still feel financially squeezed. According to Statistics Canada, median employment income for individual Canadians increased from $42,400 in 2020 to $46,300 in 2024, an increase of approximately 9.2% (or an increase of roughly 2.2% per year). Meanwhile, inflation (of about 3.2% per year from 2020 to 2025) has eroded purchasing power, leaving many Canadians struggling to make their paycheques stretch further. Higher living costs can make even a modest unexpected expense feel overwhelming.

Energy and gasoline prices, travel-related services, air transportation, and certain grocery items can add pressure to household budgets. Geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in crude oil prices can also contribute to volatility. What’s clear is earning more helps, but having a plan for extra money is what turns income into financial resilience.

happy woman throws cash

Source: Getty Images

1. Build a financial safety net first

An emergency fund is one of the most practical ways to reduce financial stress. Start small — even $25 is a good start — and contribute regularly. Aim to save at least three months’ worth of essential expenses in a safe, accessible high-interest savings account (HISA).

If you are self-employed, work as a contractor or freelancer, or support your family on a single income, consider building a reserve covering at least six to nine months of essential expenses. A larger cushion can provide breathing room when income becomes unpredictable or unexpected bills arrive.

Bonuses, tax refunds, and other windfalls offer opportunities to accelerate your progress. Rather than spending every extra dollar, direct some or all of it toward your emergency fund until you reach your target.

Interest rates also deserve attention. Even if the Bank of Canada’s policy rate is currently 2.25%, future hikes are possible. Higher borrowing costs could squeeze households carrying variable-rate debt, while credit card balances can be especially expensive regardless of central bank decisions, if you’re not paying the balance off every month. Building savings and tackling costly debt can help protect your finances from these pressures.

2. Put extra money to work for long-term wealth

Once your emergency fund is adequately funded, consider directing surplus cash toward a diversified stock portfolio. Consistent contributions can help turn today’s income into tomorrow’s financial flexibility.

For Canadian investors seeking dividend income, Enbridge (TSX: ENB) is worth further research. The energy infrastructure company operates pipelines and other essential assets that support energy transportation. Its dividend history — more than 70 years of payments and three decades of annual dividend growth — demonstrates a long-standing commitment to shareholder distributions.

At a share price around $67, it offers an above-average dividend yield of approximately 5.7%. Enbridge also targets medium-term distributable cash flow per share growth of approximately 5%, which would support dividend growth of around 3% on a sustainable payout ratio of 60–70%. These projections could be affected by business performance, financing costs, capital spending, and regulatory developments. 

Rather than concentrating your investments in one stock, diversify across sectors and companies, and assess each investment’s valuation, balance sheet, and dividend sustainability before buying.

3. Keep your strategy flexible

An emergency fund helps prevent you from selling long-term investments at an unfavourable time to cover urgent expenses. If you draw on your reserve, replenish it as a priority.

You may also keep some cash in your investment account to take advantage of market corrections.

Foolish bottom line

Higher income creates opportunity, but financial security comes from using it deliberately. Build your safety net first, invest consistently for the future, and keep your plan flexible enough to withstand life’s surprises.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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