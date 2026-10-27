Canadian Natural Resources vs. Enbridge: The Dividend Stock I’d Buy Today

Here’s how to choose between Canadian Natural Resources and Enbridge, two of Canada’s top dividend stocks in the energy sector.

Both stocks are strong energy sector picks, but Enbridge’s stable cash flow and higher yield make it more appealing for reliable dividend income, especially given CNQ's recent price surge.

Enbridge (TSX:ENB), with a 5.7% yield, provides more predictable income through its pipeline and utility operations, backed by long-term contracts and regulated rates, ensuring consistent dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) offers significant upside from higher oil prices due to its oil sands operations, low cost structure, and ability to generate cash, supporting dividend growth with a 3.3% yield.

When it comes to high-quality Canadian dividend stocks in the energy sector, there’s no question that Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) and Enbridge (TSX: ENB) are two of the top choices.

Both own massive assets that are essential to the energy industry, and both have long histories of increasing their dividends, making them attractive stocks to buy and hold for years.

However, although they operate in the same sector, the ways they generate cash and grow their businesses are considerably different.

That’s especially important for investors to understand when oil prices are high. CNQ can earn significantly more from the resources it produces, while Enbridge’s appeal comes largely from the predictable income its infrastructure generates.

So, if you’re looking to add a high-quality dividend stock to your portfolio, here’s what each company offers and which one I’d buy today.

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CNQ offers dividend growth and commodity upside

If you’re looking to benefit from higher oil prices, Canadian Natural Resources is easily one of the top Canadian stocks to consider.

CNQ is a massive company worth roughly $160 billion, with significant oil sands operations and reserves that can support production for decades. Plus, much of its production comes from assets with low decline rates.

That means it can maintain significant production without having to spend as much replacing lost output as companies whose wells decline more quickly, helping leave more cash available for shareholders.

Furthermore, its scale and focus on keeping costs low also help it remain competitive when commodity prices weaken. In fact, CNQ puts its WTI breakeven in the low-to-mid US$40s per barrel, including maintenance spending and dividends.

Plus, its massive asset base gives it opportunities to expand existing operations and keep growing production over time.

And when oil prices rise, CNQ can earn considerably more from the production it already has, giving it additional cash to pay down debt, buy back shares and increase its dividend over time.

That’s why CNQ is so appealing for long-term investors. In fact, it has now increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years, showing how it has continued rewarding shareholders through several commodity cycles.

So, if you’re looking for a high-quality energy stock with long-term growth potential, CNQ is easily one of the best to consider, with a current yield of roughly 3.3%.

Enbridge offers more predictable dividend income

Meanwhile, Enbridge offers a higher starting yield of roughly 5.7%, alongside a business that’s considerably less dependent on commodity prices.

The company owns pipelines that transport oil and natural gas across North America, as well as natural gas utilities that serve millions of customers.

So, while it operates in the same sector, it’s a vastly different business. Much of its cash flow is supported by long-term contracts and regulated rates, allowing it to keep generating income even when oil prices fall.

That predictability is a major reason Enbridge has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years, including a 3% increase for 2026.

Furthermore, it targets a payout ratio of 60% to 70% of distributable cash flow, leaving a meaningful amount available to reinvest in its business to support future growth.

In fact, management expects distributable cash flow per share to grow by roughly 5% annually beyond 2026, which is why Enbridge remains one of the best and most consistent dividend growth stocks on the TSX.

The dividend stock I’d buy today

Both stocks are among the best in the energy sector, and their different business models mean they can make sense alongside each other in a long-term portfolio.

CNQ remains an excellent choice if you want more direct exposure to commodity prices.

However, Enbridge’s higher yield and predictable cash flow make it particularly appealing for building a reliable stream of passive income.

Plus, at roughly 11.5 times expected 2026 distributable cash flow, its valuation looks reasonable. Meanwhile, CNQ has already surged more than 60% this year, making its starting yield less generous for investors buying today.

So, if I had to choose one of these stocks for dividend income right now, Enbridge is the pick I’d make.