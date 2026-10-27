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Got $10,000 to Invest? Here’s How You Could Split It Between Your TFSA and RRSP

Learn how to wisely invest $10,000 in your TFSA and RRSP. Understand contribution limits and tax implications for optimal growth.

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Puja Tayal
Puja Tayal has been writing for Motley Fool Canada since 2020. Her love for writing inspired her to start a college newsletter. With a Bachelors's degree in Finance and Accounting and CFA Level 1, Puja strives to transform stock discussions into breakfast table chats through her articles. A movie buff and a finance geek, Puja weaves superheroes, cartoons, and novels to tell you a story touching different aspects of investing, from portfolio and tax planning to retirement savings. Follow her on Twitter for more stories.
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Key Points
  • Tailor your $10,000 investment strategy between a TFSA and RRSP based on your contribution room, expected tax liability, and financial goals, ensuring compliance with CRA contribution limits.
  • RRSP offers immediate tax savings ideal for those with higher taxable income, while TFSA is suitable for tax-free growth and withdrawals, with Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) and Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ) being strong candidates for each account type, respectively.

Having $10,000 ready to invest is a good start. However, you should think through how much to invest in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) and Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP). What split is good for next door Billy or your boss Joan may not be ideal for you. Each has a different financial profile, tax obligation, and investment goal.

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

How you could split $10,000 between your TFSA and RRSP

Here’s how you can plan your $10,000 investment.

Firstly, know your contribution room. The CRA is strict about it and may impose a 1% penalty on the surplus if you exceed your contribution room. For a TFSA, the 2026 limit is $7,000, provided you made no TFSA contributions since January 1, 2026. You can check your contribution room for both the TFSA and RRSP by logging on to My CRA Account.

Secondly, look at your expected tax liability for 2026. With only two months left in the year, you can estimate your 2026 tax bill. The RRSP contribution will help you deduct that amount from your taxable income.

Thirdly, if the tax bill is not significant:

  • Consider maxing out your TFSA if you want anytime access to your money. The TFSA allows you to withdraw tax-free, and withdrawals are added to next year’s contribution room.
  • Consider an RRSP if you are accumulating unused contributions for a future tax liability. RRSP withdrawals are taxable, but it allows you to carry forward unused contributions for future tax deductions.

An ideal scenario for RRSP investment

Let’s understand the RRSP scenario with an example. Joan received a salary hike this year, increasing her 2026 taxable earnings to $70,000. She has no immediate goals and is building a retirement pool. Her federal tax liability will be approximately $10,546. However, if she invests the entire $10,000 in an RRSP, her tax liability will reduce to $8,496. Even provincial tax savings will come. Another way to look at it is the RRSP gives Joan an immediate return of 20% on a $10,000 investment. This would be absent in the TFSA.

​Income Level 2026Tax RateTaxable IncomeIncome TaxTaxable Income After $10,000 RRSP Contribution
$58,52314%$70,000$8,193.22$60,000$8,193.22
Over $58,523 up to $117,04520.50%$2,352.79$302.79
Federal Tax Liability$10,546.01$8,496.01
Tax Savings$2,050.00

Joan can skew her investment more towards the RRSP, maybe 70% or 80% of the $10,000 amount. An ideal RRSP stock is the one with long-term growth potential, like Constellation Software (TSX: CSU). It runs on a compounding model wherein the company keeps acquiring niche, mission-critical, vertical-specific software companies with regular cash flow from maintenance. With the PHP crisis, artificial intelligence (AI) has once again come under scrutiny, giving Constellation a boost.

The recent surge in Constellation’s share price shows that even in the world of AI, there is a market for traditional software. Constellation is trying a new acquisition approach: it is acquiring slightly bigger companies than those with $5–$10 million in annual revenue. This is because cash flow from previous acquisitions is giving it a bigger annual cash pool of $1.7 billion to reinvest and grow capital. Smaller acquisitions were easy to close and had a faster turnaround. Bigger acquisitions are strategic, considering how AI pulled down software companies’ valuations.

While Constellation’s stock price may be volatile in the short term, the long-term growth looks promising as traditional software and AI find their place in the market.

An ideal scenario for a TFSA

If a tax bill is not a worry for you, you can invest more in a TFSA and build a sizeable portfolio. TFSA contributions bring no tax advantages. But once the amount is in the account, any income you earn through dividends, capital gains, or interest is tax-free, except for US dividends.

An ideal TFSA stock is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), as it can give both capital gains and dividend growth. It has been making strategic acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet to make the most of the energy upcycle. The Middle East energy crisis is escalating with Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Rising oil and gas prices will continue to increase CNQ’s share price. Consider buying the stock at any dip, as the company can grow dividends by 10–20% on average.

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The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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