This Stock Jumped Nearly 5% Monday on a US$500 Million Deal

CAE’s Flightscape sale could give its recovery more room to develop, though the share price already expects progress.

Sometimes a company gets more interesting when it decides to own less. Selling a business can bring in cash, simplify the work ahead, and give management more attention to spend on the operations shareholders bought it for in the first place.

Investors liked that possibility on Monday. A Canadian aviation company announced a US$500 million sale, and its shares finished the day nearly 5% higher. A move like that can make you feel late before you’ve even read the announcement.

There’s still time to understand the business. A single good day doesn’t finish a recovery, and a deal doesn’t automatically make a stock too expensive. The deal becomes interesting if the remaining company can earn more for its owners.

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Smaller, but focused

CAE (TSX: CAE) has agreed to sell Flightscape, its airline operations software business, to Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques (SITA). Flightscape helps airlines with tasks such as planning flights and managing crews. The deal values the business at US$500 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals and other conditions.

That figure is the transaction’s enterprise value, which includes the business’s financing position. It isn’t US$500 million arriving in shareholders’ accounts. The final cash benefit to CAE will depend on the agreement’s adjustments and the costs of completing the sale.

What interests me is the opportunity to concentrate on training pilots and defence customers. Airlines need trained crews, and military customers need preparation that doesn’t always require putting an aircraft in the air. CAE’s simulators and training services serve both needs.

A simulator can serve many training sessions without the expense of flying a real aircraft each time. That’s an appealing service to sell, but the equipment and centres cost money before customers arrive. Filling more of those available sessions helps spread the fixed costs. Better use of what CAE already owns could therefore be a powerful source of profit growth.

A recovery, with profits?

The business holds long-term demand, but the recent numbers show why a recovery is needed. In its first quarter of fiscal 2027, CAE’s adjusted operating profit across its segments was $156.6 million. Its margin was 13.3%, below the comparable year-earlier 15.4%.

In everyday terms, less profit remained from each dollar of sales. Selling a unit can improve financial flexibility, but the remaining operations still need to become more productive. Better use of training capacity and tighter costs would make the sale much more valuable to shareholders over time.

CAE had guided to fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.21 to $1.28 a share in August. At Monday’s closing price of $36.60, the stock cost about 29 times the middle of that range. That outlook preceded this agreement, so it is a reference point for the existing business, not a calculation of the deal’s final effect.

Leave room for the work ahead

The valuation tells me investors already expect meaningful improvement. I’m interested in CAE, but I’d start with a small position instead of paying for a complete turnaround immediately. The opportunity is strongest if profits can grow for several years as the business becomes more focused.

The risks are practical. Airlines can delay spending, defence projects can prove more expensive than expected, and a sale can take longer to close. A slower recovery would make a high earnings multiple harder to support. Those are good reasons to keep the position manageable, not reasons to ignore the company.

For readers buying Canadian stocks, CAE offers a way to invest in aviation without owning an airline. Training has different economics from selling tickets and paying for fuel. It can add a different business to a portfolio that already includes dividend payers.

Bottom line

CAE rose 4.6% on October 26, but I’d focus on the next stage. That includes a completed sale and improving training profits. If management can deliver both, Monday’s announcement could become an early step in a stronger company, with a much longer story than one exciting trading session.