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TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, October 27

Rising crude oil prices could help TSX energy stocks extend their gains at the open today, while hopes of lower U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods may provide additional support ahead of Wednesday’s central bank decisions.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Published
Key Points
  • Canadian stocks snapped a two-day losing streak on Monday as recovering metals prices and renewed hopes for a Canada-U.S. trade deal lifted the TSX.
  • CAE (TSX:CAE) rallied after announcing plans to sell its Flightscape software business for US$500 million to focus on its core operations.
  • Investors will watch rising oil prices, Canada-U.S. trade talks, and U.S. consumer confidence data ahead of key interest rate decisions on Wednesday.

Canadian equities started the new week on a positive note as a recovery in gold and copper prices, coupled with renewed hopes of progress in Canada-U.S. trade negotiations, helped lift investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed by 156 points, or 0.4%, on Monday to settle at 35,944, snapping its two-session losing streak and recovering some of its losses from the previous week.

Despite continued weakness in consumer cyclical and technology shares, sharp gains in key sectors like mining, financials, and industrials drove the TSX benchmark higher.

tsx today

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Hammond Power Solutions, Seabridge Gold, CAE (TSX: CAE), and Ero Copper were the top-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each jumping by at least 4%.

The rally in CAE stock was mainly driven by the Montreal-based aviation training and simulation company’s announcement of an agreement to sell its Flightscape airline operations software business to SITA, a global aviation technology company, for an enterprise value of US$500 million.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027 after getting all necessary approvals and should help CAE focus more closely on its core Civil Aviation and Defense businesses. The company plans to use the proceeds to invest in its simulation and training operations and return capital to shareholders while maintaining financial flexibility. This planned divestiture and its potential to support profitable growth boosted investor confidence in CAE stock.

In contrast, DPM Metals, Celestica, AbraSilver Resource, and Snowline Gold slipped by at least 2.9% each, making them the session’s worst-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trading volume, Enbridge, Telus, TD Bank, Athabasca Oil, and TC Energy were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

After easing slightly from their highest level in over a month, crude oil prices rose again in early Tuesday trading as investors assessed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran and its potential impact on global energy supplies. At the same time, metals prices remained largely mixed. Given these mixed commodity price trends, the TSX benchmark could open on a slightly positive note on Tuesday, backed by expected strength in energy shares.

Improving prospects for a Canada-U.S. trade agreement could provide another boost to market sentiment, with recent reports suggesting that both countries are exploring ways to reduce tariffs on Canadian steel and automobiles.

TSX investors will also keep an eye on today’s U.S. consumer confidence figures ahead of Wednesday’s interest rate decisions from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve.

If trade optimism persists and energy stocks maintain their upward momentum, TSX stocks could extend Monday’s recovery today.

Market movers on the TSX today

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Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has positions in Celestica, Enbridge, and Toronto-Dominion Bank. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hammond Power Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica, Enbridge, and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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