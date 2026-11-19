The TSX could remain volatile today after falling for five consecutive sessions, as recovering oil prices offer some support while declining metals prices, interest rate concerns, and geopolitical risks weigh on investor sentiment.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, November 19

Weak metals prices could pressure the TSX at the open today, while investors watch U.S. economic data, Canada-U.S. trade talks, and rising Middle East tensions.

The TSX Composite plunged 737 points as falling commodity prices and interest rate worries pushed Canadian stocks to their worst daily decline in five months.

The sell-off in the Canadian stock market intensified on Wednesday, with stocks falling for the fifth consecutive session, as steep declines in oil and metals prices amid geopolitical tensions pressured commodity-linked shares, while the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes raised fresh concerns about the possibility of further interest rate hikes. The S&P/TSX Composite Index tumbled by 737 points, or 2.1%, to settle at 34,578 – reaching its lowest closing level since early June and marking its worst single-day percentage decline in five months.

Despite buying in select consumer cyclical and real estate stocks, sharp intraday declines in other key market sectors like mining, energy, and financials pressured the TSX benchmark.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Ero Copper, Trekor Metals, Lundin Mining, and Hudbay Minerals were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 8.2%.

Metro (TSX: MRU) was also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, as its shares slipped 3.3% after the Montreal-based food and pharmacy retailer reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results. The company’s food same-store sales in the latest quarter declined nearly 2% year-over-year, partly due to disruptions caused by a prolonged labour dispute at its produce distribution centre in Laval.

In addition, Metro’s adjusted earnings dropped 14.2% to $0.97 per share as it estimated that the labour dispute, which ended in September, reduced its quarterly after-tax profit by $31 million. Although Metro has restored normal distribution operations, the Canadian retailer noted that food same-store sales remained negative in the early weeks of fiscal 2027. These weak earnings, declining food sales, and lingering concerns about customer traffic disappointed investors, dragging MRU stock lower.

On the flip side, BlackBerry, Brookfield, Boyd Group Services, and Bausch Health climbed by at least 2.5% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, Athabasca Oil, Telus, and Tamarack Valley Energy were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Metals prices extended their recent declines in early Thursday trading, while crude oil prices staged a rebound, suggesting a mixed opening for the commodity-heavy TSX benchmark today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest U.S. manufacturing and unemployment claims data this morning.

Meanwhile, renewed developments in Canada-U.S. trade relations could remain in focus after Prime Minister Mark Carney met U.S. President Donald Trump in China on Wednesday. While Carney acknowledged that progress had been made in trade negotiations, he emphasized that the two countries were still far from reaching a final agreement. He also reiterated Canada’s commitment to expanding trade relationships with other countries.

On the geopolitical front, tensions in the Middle East escalated after fresh attacks on commercial vessels raised concerns about shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

These developments could influence global oil prices and broader investor sentiment, adding another layer of uncertainty to Thursday’s TSX trading session.

On the corporate events side, the TSX-listed Loblaw Companies will release its latest earnings report today, which could keep its stock in focus throughout the session.

Market movers on the TSX today