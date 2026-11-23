Bombardier Stock Is Down 16.8%: Here’s the Price I’d Start Buying at and How I’d Scale In

While the AI sector faces instability, Bombardier's financial stability and limited downside offer a long-term growth potential, whereas defensive stocks like Loblaw provide steady performance regardless of broader market fluctuations.

Bombardier, unaffected by AI market investments, provides a buy-the-dip opportunity under $290 amid recent market sell-offs, supported by substantial order growth and significant debt reduction, positioning it for strong recovery prospects.

On November 10, Anthropic first established an expected share-price range of $70 to $78 in its S-1 filing. What followed was a series of events, not unlike a black hole pulling money out of the market. Anything with even a remote connection to artificial intelligence (AI) saw a sell-off. Tech-heavy indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 Index, the TSX Composite Index, the S&P 500 Index, and stock indices of Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, all fell 7%–9% between November 11 and 20.

Is it coincidence, or the funding to build the Death Star?

A 9% dip is a market correction but not a crash. Remember the SpaceX IPO on June 12, which raised US$75 billion. Even then, the TSX Composite, S&P 500 Index, and Nasdaq 100 corrected 3%–6.8%. Anthropic beat SpaceX to raise US$81.3 billion. The market raised US$1.6 trillion in just two IPOs.

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Bombardier stock: The casualty of the market sell-off

In a market riddled with high inflation and rising interest rates, where did investors get the money to invest in AI stocks? They clearly booked profits in certain stocks to make quick gains on an AI IPO. Many stocks got caught in this market sell-off, creating an opportunity to buy the dip.

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) is one of them. The stock slipped 16.8% between November 11 and 20. Unlike tech companies, banks and insurers that have exposure to AI investments, business jet maker Bombardier has no significant investment in AI. It has been manufacturing aircraft and working towards fulfilling its growing order book.

The pullback saw Bombardier stock slip below $290, the level last seen in May 2026. At that time, the uncertainty around the Canada-United States-and Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) capped the stock’s rally.

Here’s the price I’d start buying Bombardier stock at

Bombardier stock is a buy at a price below $290, as it is a bargain for a stock that saw its order book jump 27% and increased its free cash flow guidance by 30% to US$1.3 billion. In a market where everyone from telcos to energy and utilities to cash-rich hyperscalers are saddled with debt, Bombardier repaid US$1.1 billion, reducing its debt to US$4 billion, with no maturity due till 2030. On November 16, it repaid another $750 million in debt due in 2030, further strengthening its balance sheet amidst fear of interest rate hikes and looming financial instability triggered by AI debt.

This accelerated debt repayment, funded by improving adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) margins, could drive Bombardier’s share price above $350. A $60 upside in each share presents a buy-the-dip opportunity.

How to scale in

If the AI bubble bursts and the market crashes as it did in 2000, Bombardier stock could fall further. However, its downside could be limited to 30%, unlike tech stocks that may fall 70% and above. The company may see a slowdown in orders as business jet demand depends on economic growth. Buying at every dip can help you scale in the long term when the market recovers. It is often companies with low or no debt that recover from a crisis.

Another scenario could be the market sell-off stops a few days after the Anthropic IPO, as it did for SpaceX. That could see the Bombardier stock rally to $350 by May.

Investor takeaway

Bombardier is a stock that will fall in a market downturn, and the returns would come from a recovery. If you want a stock to park your tech profits, consider a defensive and boring stock like Loblaw. Be it a trade war, pandemic, energy shock, or an AI bubble burst, Loblaw’s business goes on.