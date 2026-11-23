After plunging 8.1% last week in its worst weekly sell-off since March 2020, the TSX could stage a modest recovery today as rebounding gold and silver prices provide support to Canadian mining stocks.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, November 23

Recovering gold and silver prices could support the TSX at the open today, while weak energy prices, Canada-U.S. trade tensions, and Middle East risks may limit gains.

Canadian stocks plunged 839 points on Friday as falling metals prices, trade tensions, and a tech selloff pushed the TSX to its worst weekly loss since March 2020.

Despite declining Treasury bond yields, Canadian stocks continued to tank for the seventh consecutive session on Friday, as falling metals prices, geopolitical tensions, Canada-U.S. trade concerns, and a tech sector sell-off triggered another wave of selling across the market. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by another 839 points, or 2.5%, to 33,190 – posting its worst single-day percentage decline since January to close at its lowest level in more than seven months.

Even as select consumer staples stocks saw renewed buying with investors seeking relatively defensive investments, widespread weakness in other key market sectors, particularly mining, technology, and financials, dragged the TSX benchmark sharply lower.

With this, the main TSX index lost 8.1% of its value last week, registering its worst weekly loss since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a historic sell-off across global financial markets.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Celestica, AbraSilver Resource, Vizsla Silver, and Energy Fuels were the worst-performing TSX stocks for the day, with each diving by at least 10.3%.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSX: BAM) also fell 2.6% amid reports of a potential sale of a major London office property at a significant discount to its original purchase price. According to a Financial Times report, Brookfield has resumed discussions with property investor Castleforge to sell the 36-storey Citypoint office tower for about £450 million.

Notably, Brookfield acquired that building for £607 million in 2016, meaning the proposed sale price would be roughly 26% lower than what it originally paid. The report also noted that roughly £460 million in debt tied to the property is due in January 2028, although negotiations remain ongoing and no agreement has been finalized. Meanwhile, shares of Brookfield Corporation (TSX: BN) also declined 3.3% for the day. Concerns about commercial property valuations and the possibility of realizing a loss on the Citypoint investment may have weighed on investor sentiment toward both Brookfield stocks.

On the brighter side, Quebecor, Boyd Group Services, Rogers Communications, and Cogeco Communications climbed by at least 3% each, making them the session’s top-performing TSX stocks.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Ivanhoe Mines, and Sun Life Financial were the five most active stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TSX today

After falling for several consecutive sessions, gold and silver prices staged a recovery in early Monday trading, which could help TSX mining stocks rebound at the open today.

However, oil and gas prices remained largely weak in early trading, potentially limiting the broader market’s recovery.

Meanwhile, Canada-U.S. trade relations could remain in focus after President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of Canada’s trade practices, even as he acknowledged that both countries were working toward a fair agreement.

On the geopolitical front, tensions in the Middle East remained elevated over the weekend, with British maritime authorities reporting attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday. Although Trump reiterated his desire to reach a lasting agreement with Iran, continued military exchanges raised fresh concerns about regional stability.

These developments, along with movements in commodity prices and global technology stocks, could influence the TSX’s direction today as investors look for signs of stabilization following seven consecutive sessions of losses.

Market movers on the TSX today