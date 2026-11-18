West Fraser's Long-term Housing Bet: Despite recent losses, West Fraser remains a strategic choice for investors banking on future increases in housing and renovation demand.

North West's Unique Market Reach: Operating in remote areas, North West provides essential goods, boasting a strong distribution network with rising sales and dividends.

Diverse Investment Opportunities: North West Company and West Fraser Timber are two overlooked Canadian stocks that offer investors stable businesses and attractive dividends.

There are plenty of great investments on the market for investors to consider. Unfortunately, many of those fall outside of the usual mix of big bank stocks and energy sector picks. In fact, some overlooked Canadian stocks can be just as attractive within a portfolio.

Two overlooked Canadian stocks that match that description are North West Company (TSX: NWC) and West Fraser Timber (TSX: WFG). Both offer investors established businesses, provide familiar products, and have different reasons to consider investing.

Here’s why these two stocks deserve a closer look.

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North West Company: Essential shopping in remote markets

For those unfamiliar with the stock, North West operates food and general merchandise stores in northern Canada, Alaska, the Caribbean and the South Pacific.

That’s unique enough to be a niche, but large enough to offer some defensive appeal by serving communities far outside the major metro areas most Canadians are familiar with.

In fact, North West’s unique geographic footprint is part of that appeal. Customers need groceries and household supplies regardless of where they are located and what is happening in the market. For investors, that translates into recurring demand.

The remote nature of that footprint also requires some distribution expertise. Few investors may realize this, but North West also owns North Star Air, which helps deliver merchandise to remote communities that lack year-round road access.

A competitor attempting to replicate that network and the logistics needed to supply those stores would face huge costs and years of work.

In terms of results, sales in the most recent quarter hit $682 million, reflecting a 5.4% increase over the prior period. Earnings from operations saw a 4.7% uptick to $57.8 million.

The company is also actively making improvements in its procurement and merchandise selection. Over time, that can provide growth to earnings as execution improves and the business becomes more efficient.

In other words, North West doesn’t need to open more stores to become more profitable.

Turning to income, North West offers investors a quarterly dividend, which, as of the time of writing, works out to a yield of 2.8%. The company has also provided investors with annual upticks to that dividend, including the most recent 2.4% increase.

West Fraser: A bet on housing demand

West Fraser is another one of the overlooked Canadian stocks to consider. The company produces lumber and engineered wood products. Those products are primarily used for residential construction, renovation and other applications.

That means when industry conditions are weak, it can have a direct impact on the company.

In the most recent quarter, that challenge was clear. West Fraser reported a US$80 million loss and announced an indefinite curtailment at an Alabama OSB mill and an Arkansas lumber mill.

That being said, the opportunity for investors lies in the longer term. If construction and renovation activity picks up, demand for West Fraser’s wood products should also improve.

West Fraser ended the quarter with approximately US$1.2 billion in available liquidity, including its undrawn credit facility. That provides resources to manage through the current downturn.

West Fraser also offers investors a quarterly dividend, which, as of the time of writing, works out to a yield of 2%.

Investors considering West Fraser should plan for a longer holding period and be comfortable with volatility. Finally, despite the recent loss, the stock has also registered a gain of over 10% in the trailing 12-month period.

Are these overlooked Canadian stocks worth considering?

Both of the overlooked Canadian stocks mentioned above offer investors something different.

North West is appealing to investors looking at essential retail demand and dividend income. The remote market moat is both defensive and a source of long-term growth for investors.

West Fraser, on the other hand, requires more patience from investors. The appeal of the business is dependent on the demand for wood products over time.

Both are overlooked, and both could form a small part of a larger, well-diversified portfolio.