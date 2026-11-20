TSX investors will closely watch falling commodity prices today, while escalating U.S.-Iran tensions, Canada-U.S. trade negotiations, and major telecom takeover developments could also shape market sentiment.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, November 20

Falling commodity prices could pressure the TSX at the open today as investors watch U.S. consumer sentiment data, Canada-U.S. trade talks, and escalating Middle East tensions.

The TSX Composite plunged another 549 points as trade tensions, falling commodity prices, and a tech selloff extended the market's six-session losses to 6.5%.

Canadian stocks continued to plunge for the sixth consecutive session on Thursday as multiple factors, including persistent Canada-U.S. trade tensions, geopolitical risks, declining commodity prices, and an NVIDIA-led tech sector sell-off weighed heavily on investor sentiment. The S&P/TSX Composite Index gave up another 549 points, or 1.6%, to settle at 34,029, extending its six-session decline to 6.5% and losing 5.8% of its value so far in the week.

Nearly all key market sectors ended the session deep in the red, with technology, mining, consumer cyclical, and energy stocks suffering some of the steepest losses on the TSX.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Seabridge Gold (TSX: SEA) crashed by 29.3% to $25.92 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This massive sell-off in SEA stock came after the Toronto-based gold developer announced an unfavourable court ruling related to its KSM gold and copper project in northwestern British Columbia. The British Columbia Supreme Court confirmed that the project’s previously granted “substantially started” designation had been quashed, requiring the province’s Environmental Assessment Office to reconsider whether sufficient construction work had been completed.

This designation is important because it could allow KSM’s environmental assessment certificate to remain valid without an expiry date. However, Seabridge clarified that the court’s latest ruling does not affect the project’s existing environmental approval. The company also expressed confidence in regaining the designation, pointing to more than $700 million invested in construction activities. Despite these reassurances, uncertainty surrounding the project’s regulatory status and the timing of a new determination raised investor concerns, triggering a steep sell-off in SEA stock.

With metals prices falling sharply, mining stocks like NovaGold Resources, Perpetua Resources, and I-80 Gold were also among the day’s bottom performers on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with each diving by more than 7%.

On the brighter side, Telus (TSX: T) climbed nearly 14% after reports emerged that BCE (TSX: BCE) had entered discussions with the Vancouver-based telecom giant to explore its options following Quebecor‘s (TSX: QBR.B) unsolicited takeover proposal.

According to a November 18 report by The Globe and Mail, BCE’s interest came as Telus was already evaluating Quebecor’s proposed acquisition, which valued the company at roughly $31.3 billion. In a November 19 statement, Quebecor acknowledged the reported discussions between Bell and Telus but argued that a merger between the two telecom giants would hurt competition and consumers.

Quebecor also defended its own proposal and confirmed that it was preparing to meet Telus management on November 23 to discuss its proposal. Although no agreement has been announced, the possibility of competing interest from major telecom players appeared to fuel investor optimism about Telus’s takeover prospects, driving T stock sharply higher.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSX: TVE) also inched up by 3.7% after the Calgary-based oil producer announced the completion of its acquisition of Headwater Exploration and unveiled its 2027 capital spending plans.

Tamarack expects the merger to generate over $90 million in annual cost savings and operational efficiencies. In another positive development for income-focused investors, Tamarack raised its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.06 per share, marking its second dividend increase this year. The successful acquisition, promising production growth outlook, and higher shareholder payouts boosted investor confidence, helping lift TVE stock.

Based on their daily trade volume, Telus, Canadian Natural Resources, Enbridge, Athabasca Oil, and BCE were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

Commodity prices across the board continued to fall in early Friday trading, which could further pressure the resource-heavy main TSX index at the open today.

With no major domestic economic releases due this morning, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the revised U.S. consumer sentiment and inflation expectations figures this morning.

Meanwhile, ongoing Canada-U.S. trade negotiations could remain in focus after fresh reports suggested that several major disagreements continue to prevent the two countries from reaching an agreement.

At the same time, tensions in the Middle East escalated further as Iran claimed that two more oil tankers had struck naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

These developments could keep global oil markets volatile and influence TSX investor sentiment heading into the weekend.

Market movers on the TSX today