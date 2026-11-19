Explore the powerful stocks of 2027 that dominated the market through strategic partnerships and innovation.

With government support and anticipated accelerated revenue and EBITDA growth, Bird Construction's stock still offers potential for capital appreciation, even if it achieves half of its impressive 2026 growth.

Bird Construction outperformed the TSX in 2026, driven by large capital investment projects and a strong order backlog, and is poised for continued growth in 2027 due to Canada's infrastructure boom and strategic sector diversification.

“One Ring to rule them all,

One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all,

and in the darkness bind them” from J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

In the land of stock markets, some stocks return after a big fall to dominate the market not by war, but by partnerships with the most powerful and influential companies. By design, the rings represent the power only a few can sustain. Inspired by the ring-verse design, I looked at the TSX30 list over the last five years (June 2022–June 2026) to identify the eight most powerful stocks that made their shareholders rich.

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One Canadian stock to rule them all in 2027

Two industrial stocks forged under the artificial intelligence (AI) wave corrected in the second half of 2026. Three energy stocks met the fate of acquisition as the sector consolidated. One gold stock corrected when a short-seller report flagged governance issues. While Bombardier sustained its position with a positive return, one stock rose to rule the TSX in 2026.

Stock Number of times listed on TSX30 between 2022 and 2026 YTD 2026 returns 5-Year returns Major Corrections in last 5 Years ARC Resources 3 Shell acquired it Bird Construction 3 143% 590% Bombardier 3 28.90% 581.87% Celestica 3 -18.40% 2,278.90% 38.7% correction since 2 Oct 2026 China Gold International Resources 3 1.79% 761.80% 40.5% correction since 11 Sep 2026 Hammond Power Solutions 3 19.21% 1,555.60% 44.7% correction since 19 Jun 2026 MEG Energy 3 Cenovus acquired it NuVista Energy 3 Ovintiv acquired it

Bird Construction (TSX: BDT) outperformed most TSX stocks in 2026, appreciating its share price by 143% year-to-date. The stock has sustained the rally over the last five years. It appeared on the TSX30 list not once, not twice, but three times, with each year giving better performance than the previous year.

Year Bird Construction’s TSX 30 Rankings 3-Year performance 2024 7 245% 2025 17 330% 2026 9 738%

Is Bird’s stock performance just another wave or the begining of a growth cycle? Bombardier’s performance was led by its turnaround and debt repayment. Bird Construction’s performance is led by eight large capital investment projects, including Bell’s AI Fabric, Woodfibre LNG, in which Enbridge has a 30% stake, and Ontario’s nuclear program.

The key growth drivers for this stock in 2027

As a company that builds infrastructure, buildings, and industrial projects, Canada’s infrastructure boom paves the way for Bird to rule the market in 2027 as well. Bird’s share price surged 590% in the last five years on the back of its rising order backlog and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

All this was before Prime Minister Mark Carney’s investment summit. The infrastructure boom has just received strong government support from the Productivity Mega Deduction and Canada Pension Plan investment commitment.

On one hand, utility, energy, and telecom companies are injecting capital; this capital is flowing in as revenue for Bird Construction. The company expects its revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth to accelerate in 2027 from its ongoing projects. The stock has room for capital appreciation as the order book increases, and so do revenue and earnings, as it did in 2023 and 2024, driving the stock price up 77% and 88%, respectively.

Particulars ($ Millions) 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027* Order Backlog 5,100 6,500 7,700 11,100 13,000 YoY 27% 18% 44% 17% Revenue 2,369 2,800 3,397 3,397 4,000 5,000 YoY 18.2% 21.3% 0.0% 18% 25.0% Adj EBITDA 101 138.7 213 222 280 400 YoY 37.3% 53.6% 4.2% 26.1% 42.9% Stock Price Appreciation -14.23% 77% 88.47% 7.74% 143%

If Bird Construction stock can achieve even 50% of its 2026 growth, it is a good stock to buy at the current dip of 16% from its peak.

Why could this Canadian stock rule them all?

Unlike other stocks that rely on just one sector, such as energy or AI, Bird Construction relies on 10 strategic sectors for growth, including mining, defence, data centres, oil and gas, utilities, and transportation. This diversified exposure reduces the risk of a fallout from one sector, making it a must-have in your portfolio.