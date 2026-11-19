Looking to make a withdrawal from your TFSA? Here are some guidelines to keep in mind before you do.

CRA contribution room figures may be outdated, so investors should independently track all TFSA deposits, withdrawals, and transfers.

Overcontributions can trigger a 1% monthly penalty on the highest excess amount, making it important to check your available room before recontributing.

TFSA withdrawals are generally tax free, but withdrawn amounts only restore contribution room on January 1 of the following calendar year.

One of the biggest advantages of a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is its flexibility. Unlike many other registered investment accounts, you can withdraw money whenever you need it, generally without paying income tax.

Maybe you’re retired and using your TFSA to generate passive income. Perhaps you’ve accumulated enough wealth to retire early and are beginning to draw down your investments. Or maybe an unexpected expense has come up, and you need to tap your savings.

There’s also nothing wrong with occasionally treating yourself. If you’ve been investing diligently for years and want to use some of your gains for a vacation, home renovation, or major purchase, that’s entirely reasonable.

However, the withdrawal rules aren’t always intuitive. Making a mistake can result in unexpected penalties. Before taking money out of your TFSA, I’d make sure you understand three important rules.

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Withdrawals don’t immediately restore contribution room

The first rule is arguably the most important: withdrawing money from your TFSA doesn’t automatically create new contribution room in the same calendar year. Instead, the amount you withdraw is added back on January 1 of the following year.

For example, suppose you’ve already used all your available TFSA contribution room and withdraw $10,000 in November 2026. You can’t simply redeposit that $10,000 in December 2026 without exceeding your limit. You need to wait until January 1, 2027, when the $10,000 withdrawal is added back to your contribution room, along with the new annual limit for which you’re eligible.

However, if you still had at least $10,000 in unused contribution room when you made the withdrawal, you could recontribute the money during the same year without exceeding your limit. That’s an important distinction. The restriction applies to your available contribution room, not to whether you’ve previously withdrawn money.

Overcontributions can trigger monthly penalties

The second rule concerns what happens when you contribute more than you’re allowed. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) generally imposes a tax of 1% per month on the highest excess TFSA amount during that month.

For example, suppose you withdraw $10,000 from a fully funded TFSA and mistakenly recontribute it before the following January. That could create a $10,000 overcontribution, resulting in a $100 penalty for each month the excess remains in the account.

If the excess remains for three months, the penalty could reach $300. The penalty generally continues until the excess is withdrawn or sufficient new contribution room becomes available. In certain circumstances, the CRA may waive or cancel the tax if the overcontribution resulted from a reasonable error and you act promptly to correct it.

However, I wouldn’t rely on receiving that relief. The easiest way to avoid penalties is to check your available contribution room before depositing money, particularly if you’ve made withdrawals earlier in the year.

I’d also remember that the contribution limit applies across all your TFSAs combined. Opening accounts at several financial institutions doesn’t give you additional room.

Don’t rely entirely on the CRA’s TFSA records

The third rule is less about withdrawals themselves and more about recordkeeping. Many Canadians check their TFSA contribution room through the CRA’s online portal and assume the displayed figure is completely up to date.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case. Financial institutions generally report TFSA transactions to the CRA after the calendar year ends. As a result, recent contributions and withdrawals might not appear in your CRA account for several months.

This creates the possibility of relying on an outdated figure and accidentally exceeding your limit. For example, if you contributed $7,000 earlier in the year but the CRA hadn’t yet received that information, your online account might still show room you’ve already used.

Ultimately, you’re responsible for tracking your own contributions and withdrawals. I’d maintain a simple spreadsheet recording every deposit, withdrawal, and transfer, along with the transaction date and financial institution involved.