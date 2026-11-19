With a strategic focus on expanding its asset base and significant projects under development, SmartCentres is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand for retail space, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors seeking reliable returns.

Passive income can reduce reliance on a single active paycheque, help build long-term wealth through compounding, and provide financial resilience. It also helps preserve purchasing power amid rising living costs in a persistent inflationary environment. Of the many options, investing in dividend stocks is an excellent way to earn reliable passive income.

However, dividend payments are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions. Therefore, investors should prioritize fundamentally strong businesses with established operations, healthy cash flows, a consistent dividend payment history, and attractive growth prospects. Further, holding these dividend stocks within a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) allows Canadian investors to earn tax-free income on an eligible investment amount.

Against this backdrop, let’s assess the business outlook, financial performance, dividend payout track record, and growth prospects of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: SRU.UN) to identify buying opportunities.

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SmartCentres’ business outlook and third-quarter performance

SmartCentres is an integrated REIT that owns and manages a portfolio of 201 strategically located properties, encompassing 35.4 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT benefits from a strong tenant base, with approximately 95% of its tenants having a national or regional presence and more than 80% offering essential services. Its long-term lease agreements with established tenants help maintain healthy occupancy and rent collection rates across economic cycles. This resilient business model supports consistent financial performance and reliable cash flows, enabling SmartCentres to pay dividends since 2003. The REIT currently offers a monthly distribution of $0.15 per unit, translating into an attractive forward yield of 6.6%.

SmartCentres also delivered a solid third-quarter performance. During the quarter, it leased 104,000 square feet of vacant space, lifting its occupancy rate by 10 basis points to 98.2%. It also renewed leases covering 57,000 square feet of space set to expire this year, achieving impressive rental growth of 11.8%. Overall, the REIT renewed 89% of leases expiring in 2026. Supported by leasing activity and higher rental rates, same-property net operating income (NOI) increased by 2.5%.

Meanwhile, SmartCentres’ NOI rose 0.4% to $141.8 million, driven by higher net rental income from lease-up and renewal activities across its portfolio. However, lower profits from residential property sales partially offset these gains. Meanwhile, funds from operations (FFO) per unit declined to $0.54 from $0.59 in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher interest expenses and unfavourable fair value adjustments. Excluding one-time items, adjusted FFO per unit edged down to $0.55 from $0.56. In contrast, net income and comprehensive income surged by $98.4 million to $179.5 million, largely reflecting fair value gains on financial instruments.

Now, let’s examine SmartCentres’ growth opportunities and the factors that could drive its financial performance in the coming years.

SmartCentres’ growth prospects

Demand for retail space continues to strengthen amid economic growth and limited new supply, as rising construction costs make new developments more expensive. Capitalizing on these favourable market conditions, SmartCentres is expanding its asset base through several development initiatives. The REIT is currently constructing a 200,000-square-foot Canadian Tire flagship store in Toronto and expects to complete the project this quarter. During the third quarter, it also completed construction of self-storage facilities in Montreal and Quebec, increasing its self-storage portfolio to 16 properties. Additionally, construction is underway on two self-storage facilities in British Columbia and another in Alberta, with management expecting to deliver all three in the first quarter of next year. Overall, SmartCentres has approximately 0.6 million square feet of space under construction.

Beyond these near-term developments, SmartCentres has a substantial development pipeline of approximately 87 million square feet, including residential, self-storage, office, and industrial projects at various stages. This extensive pipeline provides multiple avenues for future expansion. Considering its ongoing development activities and significant project pipeline, I believe SmartCentres is well-positioned to deliver healthy long-term growth.

Investors’ takeaway

Supported by its strategically located properties, resilient tenant base, and extensive development pipeline, SmartCentres is well-positioned to generate stable and predictable cash flows, providing a solid foundation for sustaining its dividend payments. Moreover, the REIT appears reasonably valued, trading at a forward (next 12 months) price-to-earnings multiple of just 15.4. Given its attractive 6.6% dividend yield, resilient business model, and promising growth prospects, I believe SmartCentres is an attractive investment opportunity for income-seeking investors.