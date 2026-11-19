While rate hikes make newly issued GICs more attractive, they reduce the relative economic value of existing GICs without affecting their fixed payouts.

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates by 18–24 basis points at its upcoming December 9 meeting.

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise interest rates by 18–24 basis points at its upcoming December 9 meeting.

The Bank of Canada has another meeting coming up.

On Wednesday, December 9, the Bank will meet to decide on the overnight rate, as well as the bank rate and deposit rate.

The meeting will be one of eight that the Bank typically conducts in a year.

The bank’s decision will have bearing on whether stocks or GICs will be better investments in the coming months.

Generally speaking, GICs are best to hold when rates are high, as they pay interest rates heavily influenced by the Bank of Canada’s rates. Stocks, on the other hand, are best to hold when rates are low, because the value of their future growth is higher with low rates, and because low rates make their debt less expensive.

What’s expected from the Bank

When it comes to central bank interest rate discussions, none can be complete without a mention of the central bank’s expected move. Although long-term interest rates are notoriously impossible to predict, market expectations for the next meeting’s rate have surprisingly high predictive value (some studies put the accuracy at 75%–90%). Investors currently expect the Bank to increase rates 18–24 basis points from the current levels. In the ensuing paragraphs, I’ll explain how this move (if it occurs) impacts the decision between GICs and stocks.

GICs

How interest rates affect GICs depends on when the GIC was purchased.

When rates go up, interest payments on fixed rate GICs bought pre-announcement are unaffected, while the “economic return” on GICs (return minus opportunity cost) goes down. Instruments similar to GICs that trade in the open market (e.g., bonds) tend to go down in price when interest rates go up. GICs don’t trade, so they do not experience this potential price impact. However, when rates go up, old GICs’ future payouts become less economically valuable compared to those on newly issued GICs.

When rates go down, the effect is the opposite. Old GICs continue paying the same rate and the economic value of their returns increases. New GICs, on the other hand, pay less interest.

Stocks

Stocks are a little different from GICs in that they respond to interest rate moves in unpredictable ways.

Banks sometimes profit from higher interest rates because they lend money. The higher the rate, the more the bank profits, assuming their loan interest-deposit cost spread is negative (it usually is). The effect here is not just on newly issued bank loans and mortgages. Loans and mortages come up for renewal fairly frequently (usually every five years for mortgages). Fixed-rate loans start paying more interest almost immediately after a rate hike. So that’s one type of stock that behaves quite differently from GICs when rates go up.

On the other hand, most other types of stocks respond to interest rate moves in much the same way as GICs. For a high-debt, high-growth company, lower interest means more shareholder value and vice versa.

Consider Fortis Inc (TSX: FTS). It’s a Canadian utility that has an ample amount of debt, currently sitting at about $33.5 billion. If rates go down, that debt gets less expensive and profits go up, all else the same. If rates go up, the opposite effect is observed. Also, Fortis has a tendency to grow at a “slow but steady” pace over time. Its earnings compounded at 6% per year over the last five years. Its trailing 12-month earnings growth (4%) was similar. Since Fortis is a fiscally responsible utility (payout ratio well below 100% and a 1.4 debt-to-equity ratio), the potential for continued growth remains. So, Fortis does better in a low-rate scenario than high-rate ones.

Takeaway

The big takeaway from all we’ve discussed is pretty simple. If rates go up as expected, newly purchased GICs are likely to deliver the best short-run performance. Stocks and old GICs get hurt to varying degrees by rate hikes, the impact being the most severe with highly indebted high growth stocks.