Investing in a pair of established ETFs to save for retirement or build long-term wealth can ease the burden of stock selection and mitigate market risk.

Holding XEI and ZEB in a TFSA or RRSP combines broad Canadian dividend diversification with focused banking exposure, while reinvesting monthly distributions can support long-term compounding.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: ZEB) offers equal-weight exposure to Canada’s Big Six banks, with monthly distributions, a 2.42% annualized yield, and an 812.6% total return since its 2009 inception.

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: XEI) provides diversified exposure to 74 Canadian dividend stocks across all 11 sectors, with a 3.29% yield, monthly distributions, and a 26.5% year-to-date total return.

Stock selection can be cumbersome if you’re investing to save for retirement or building long-term wealth. Monitoring individual stocks adds pressure and more often brings anxiety when the market is on a downtrend. One solution to ease this burden and achieve your financial goals is to invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

An ETF lets you buy a single ticker that holds a basket of stocks and offers built-in diversification. Moreover, it requires little research on your end, while the fund manager handles maintenance and portfolio adjustments. Your only job is to ensure the ETF’s primary objective aligns with your goal.

For Canadian investors, two easy ETFs stand out in a hands-off strategy. You can hold both in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) for tax savings and tax shelter.

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Long-term foundational holding

BlackRock’s iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (TSX: XEI) seeks long-term capital growth and was designed as a long-term foundational holding. This low-cost ETF replicates the performance of the S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index. The best part is the monthly dividends, which you can reinvest 12 times a year, not the typical four.

Trading at $39.73 per share, XEI pays a 3.3% annual dividend. Its year-to-date total return is 26.5%, outpacing the TSX’s plus-9% gain. A $75,000 TFSA will produce $205.63 in tax-free passive income every month ($2,467.50 annually).

XEI currently holds 74 Canadian dividend stocks, capped at 5% and 30%, respectively, per individual stock and sector. All 11 TSX primary sectors have representations. The top three sector allocations are financials (30%), energy (29%), and utilities (15%). This ETF carries a medium risk rating and has been around since 2011.

If you invest today, you’d have sector heavyweights such as Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Enbridge, and Suncor Energy in one basket. As of this writing, energy (+40.4%) and financial services (+17.7%) are the top two performing sectors so far in 2026.

Bedrock of stability

BMO Global Asset Management manages BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSX: ZEB). The exposure is to Canada’s banking sector, notably the Big Six, known globally as a bedrock of stability. At $73.23 per share (+28.3% year-to-date), the annualized distribution yield is 2.4%. The distribution frequency is also monthly.

Since its inception in October 2009, the overall return is 812.6%, representing an above-average 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Besides the exposure to Big Bank stocks, XEI was designed for investors looking for growth solutions. The fund allocates equal weight to each security rather than market-capitalization weight.

Easy picking

Choosing individual stocks to build long-term wealth is tough and demanding. However, the pair of XEI and ZEB makes picking easy. Both ETFs have performed remarkably well through the years and have delivered on their primary objectives. You lessen market risk with broad-market diversification while gaining concentrated exposure to Canada’s Big Six banks. Meanwhile, you can capture reliable monthly cash flow alongside long-term capital appreciation. Reinvesting the monthly payouts also accelerates tax-free compounding in an RRSP or TFSA. Get your investment accounts ready to build wealth.