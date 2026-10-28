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A 3.6% Monthly Payer: $10,000 in Whitecap Resources Would Earn About $30 a Month

Whitecap Resources offers an attractive combination of monthly dividend income, strong financial growth, and expanding production, making it worth considering for long-term investors.

Posted by
Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • Whitecap Resources offers an annualized dividend yield of about 3.6% and distributes its dividend payouts every month.
  • A $10,000 investment in WCP stock could generate approximately $30 in monthly passive income at its current dividend rate.
  • The company's record quarterly cash generation, declining debt, and increased production guidance support its long-term growth outlook.

Long-term investors who have been buying dividend stocks for years probably know that most Canadian companies send out their payments every three months. That’s perfectly fine, but I have to admit that I find monthly dividends a little more satisfying.

Even if the amount isn’t huge, seeing cash arrive in my account every month makes the benefits of owning income-producing stocks feel more tangible and rewarding.

If you’re looking for a fundamentally strong monthly dividend stock to consider for your portfolio, Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) could be worth a closer look. What makes this stock especially interesting is that its shares have nearly doubled over the last year, while the business has been generating significantly more cash and paying down debt.

In this article, I’ll explain why Whitecap’s improving cash flow, declining debt, and strong operating performance could make it a rewarding monthly dividend stock for long-term investors.

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

Source: Getty Images

A top Canadian monthly payer to buy

Headquartered in Calgary, Whitecap is an oil and natural gas producer with operations across Western Canada, including the Montney and Duvernay regions. Over the last year, WCP stock has soared 90% to trade at $20.23 per share, giving it a market cap of $24.7 billion. The stock has also gained 76% so far in 2026. Despite this impressive rally, Whitecap still offers a decent annualized dividend yield of about 3.6%.

Interestingly, Whitecap’s recent stock price gains have been backed by strong financial and operational performance. In the June quarter, the energy producer’s total revenue surged nearly 93% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.6 billion, supported by higher production volumes and stronger commodity prices. Its average daily production climbed nearly 33% YoY to 388,894 barrels of oil equivalent, partly benefiting from its expanded asset base following the Veren acquisition in May 2025.

More importantly, Whitecap’s quarterly net profit jumped over 186% YoY to $889.5 million, while its funds flow increased 90% to nearly $1.4 billion. The company’s free funds flow also more than tripled from a year ago to $924.5 million, reflecting its ability to generate substantial cash even after funding capital investments.

Besides stronger oil prices, Whitecap’s continued focus on improving operating efficiencies has supported its profitability. Its operating expenses fell to $11.88 per barrel of oil equivalent from $13.58 a year earlier. As a result, the company’s operating netback improved by over 48% YoY to $43.84 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Why Whitecap’s monthly dividends look appealing

These strong financial growth trends become even more interesting when you consider how much monthly passive income Whitecap could provide.

The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share. Based on its recent share price of $20.23, a $10,000 investment could buy approximately 494 whole shares, generating about $30 in monthly dividends. That translates into roughly $360 in annual passive income.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Whitecap Resources$20.23494$0.0608$30.04Monthly
Prices as of Oct 27, 2026

Another positive that makes WCP stock so attractive is its improving financial flexibility. During the first half of 2026, the company reduced its net debt by about $900 million to $2.5 billion. This stronger balance sheet could help it maintain shareholder returns while continuing to invest in future growth opportunities.

And that’s not all. Whitecap is also progressing with its Lator Montney facility, which could further support production growth following its expected startup in the fourth quarter.

While fluctuations in commodity prices remain a risk, Whitecap’s growing production, strong cash generation, and improving balance sheet make it an attractive monthly dividend stock to consider right now, especially for investors seeking regular passive income with long-term growth potential.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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