A 3.6% Monthly Payer: $10,000 in Whitecap Resources Would Earn About $30 a Month

Whitecap Resources offers an attractive combination of monthly dividend income, strong financial growth, and expanding production, making it worth considering for long-term investors.

Whitecap Resources offers an annualized dividend yield of about 3.6% and distributes its dividend payouts every month.

Long-term investors who have been buying dividend stocks for years probably know that most Canadian companies send out their payments every three months. That’s perfectly fine, but I have to admit that I find monthly dividends a little more satisfying.

Even if the amount isn’t huge, seeing cash arrive in my account every month makes the benefits of owning income-producing stocks feel more tangible and rewarding.

If you’re looking for a fundamentally strong monthly dividend stock to consider for your portfolio, Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) could be worth a closer look. What makes this stock especially interesting is that its shares have nearly doubled over the last year, while the business has been generating significantly more cash and paying down debt.

In this article, I’ll explain why Whitecap’s improving cash flow, declining debt, and strong operating performance could make it a rewarding monthly dividend stock for long-term investors.

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A top Canadian monthly payer to buy

Headquartered in Calgary, Whitecap is an oil and natural gas producer with operations across Western Canada, including the Montney and Duvernay regions. Over the last year, WCP stock has soared 90% to trade at $20.23 per share, giving it a market cap of $24.7 billion. The stock has also gained 76% so far in 2026. Despite this impressive rally, Whitecap still offers a decent annualized dividend yield of about 3.6%.

Interestingly, Whitecap’s recent stock price gains have been backed by strong financial and operational performance. In the June quarter, the energy producer’s total revenue surged nearly 93% year-over-year (YoY) to $2.6 billion, supported by higher production volumes and stronger commodity prices. Its average daily production climbed nearly 33% YoY to 388,894 barrels of oil equivalent, partly benefiting from its expanded asset base following the Veren acquisition in May 2025.

More importantly, Whitecap’s quarterly net profit jumped over 186% YoY to $889.5 million, while its funds flow increased 90% to nearly $1.4 billion. The company’s free funds flow also more than tripled from a year ago to $924.5 million, reflecting its ability to generate substantial cash even after funding capital investments.

Besides stronger oil prices, Whitecap’s continued focus on improving operating efficiencies has supported its profitability. Its operating expenses fell to $11.88 per barrel of oil equivalent from $13.58 a year earlier. As a result, the company’s operating netback improved by over 48% YoY to $43.84 per barrel of oil equivalent.

Why Whitecap’s monthly dividends look appealing

These strong financial growth trends become even more interesting when you consider how much monthly passive income Whitecap could provide.

The company currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share. Based on its recent share price of $20.23, a $10,000 investment could buy approximately 494 whole shares, generating about $30 in monthly dividends. That translates into roughly $360 in annual passive income.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Whitecap Resources $20.23 494 $0.0608 $30.04 Monthly Prices as of Oct 27, 2026

Another positive that makes WCP stock so attractive is its improving financial flexibility. During the first half of 2026, the company reduced its net debt by about $900 million to $2.5 billion. This stronger balance sheet could help it maintain shareholder returns while continuing to invest in future growth opportunities.

And that’s not all. Whitecap is also progressing with its Lator Montney facility, which could further support production growth following its expected startup in the fourth quarter.

While fluctuations in commodity prices remain a risk, Whitecap’s growing production, strong cash generation, and improving balance sheet make it an attractive monthly dividend stock to consider right now, especially for investors seeking regular passive income with long-term growth potential.