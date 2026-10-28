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Freelance Income in Canada: A Beginner’s Tax Guide

Once emergency and tax savings are secure, invest regularly for the long term using TFSA and RRSP to save taxes.

Posted by
Kay Ng

Author Bio

Kay graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and furthered her studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She began investing in dividend stocks in 2008, turning an early interest into a lasting passion. Over the years, Kay has refined her investment approach to focus on high-quality businesses, using fundamental analysis and valuation to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her investment research and articles have been featured in The Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha. Outside of investing, Kay enjoys playing the piano, from popular songs learned by ear to challenging classical compositions. Her favourites include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin and La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

Education

  • Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science, University of British Columbia
  • Further studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting

Areas of Expertise

Dividend stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, quality investing, long-term investing, business fundamentals, and identifying investment opportunities in high-quality companies.

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Favorite Investment Quotes

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Freelancers must report business income on Form T2125, pay tax on net earnings, set aside money for income tax and CPP (and register for GST/HST if taxable supplies exceed $30,000).
  • Because freelance pay can fluctuate, build an emergency fund covering at least 6–9 months of essential expenses and keep your tax reserve separate from this fund.
  • Once emergency and tax savings are secure, invest regularly for the long term using registered accounts (TFSA/RRSP), such as in diversified, low‑cost ETFs (e.g., XEQT) aligned with your risk tolerance.

Freelancing offers Canadians the freedom to choose clients, set flexible work hours, and build rewarding careers. However, this independence also means managing taxes, unpredictable paycheques, and retirement savings without an employer doing the work for you. The good news? With a practical plan, you can turn irregular income into lasting financial security.

ETF is short for exchange traded fund, a popular investment choice for Canadians

Source: Getty Images

Master your taxes and keep more of what you earn

In Canada, freelancers generally report business or professional income on their personal tax returns using Form T2125, the Statement of Business or Professional Activities. You pay tax on net business income, not simply every dollar received. Because there’s no employer to withhold income tax, Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions, or Employment Insurance (EI) premiums on your behalf, set aside a portion of your business income in a separate savings account to prepare for paying your income tax. Your actual tax obligation depends on your income, province, deductions, and other circumstances.

Understand the difference between tax deductions and tax credits. Deductions reduce taxable income, while tax credits reduce the tax payable. Eligible deductions may include business-related software subscriptions, advertising, office supplies, accounting fees, and the business portion of phone bills. If you qualify, you may also deduct eligible home-office expenses and business-related vehicle costs. Meals and entertainment are generally subject to a 50% limit. Keep receipts, record business purposes, and claim only eligible business-use amounts.

Tax credits can also help. Depending on your circumstances, you may qualify for the GST/HST credit, Canada Workers Benefit, or provincial and territorial credits.

You may also need to register for GST/HST when your taxable supplies exceed the applicable small-supplier threshold, generally $30,000. Check current Canada Revenue Agency guidance or consult a tax professional to avoid costly mistakes.

Build an emergency fund before investing

Freelance income can fluctuate dramatically. A major client might disappear, invoices may arrive late, or projects could dry up during an economic slowdown. That is why personal finance experts recommend building an emergency fund covering at least six to nine months of essential living expenses before committing money to long-term investments.

Calculate your monthly essentials, including housing, groceries, utilities, insurance, transportation, minimum debt payments, and necessary business costs. Multiply that amount by six to nine. 

For example, if essential expenses total $3,000 monthly, aim for $18,000 to $27,000. Save consistently by transferring a percentage of every payment into a separate, accessible high-interest savings account or another low-risk, liquid option.

Keep your tax reserve separate from this fund. Money owed to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is not emergency savings. Start with manageable contributions, increase them during profitable months, and replenish withdrawals promptly. A solid cash cushion helps you avoid high-interest debt and selling investments during a market downturn simply to pay rent.

Invest for long-term financial freedom

Once your emergency fund and tax obligations are under control, begin investing regularly for long-term goals. Consider a diversified portfolio that can consists of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and use registered accounts such as a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) or Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) wisely. 

TFSA withdrawals are generally tax-free, while eligible RRSP contributions reduce taxable income, subject to your available contribution room. So, RRSP contributions can save tonnes of taxes from moving from a high tax bracket to a lower one in years you make exceptionally high income from your business. Choose investments according to your time horizon, risk tolerance, and financial circumstances.

For example, Canadians might consider dollar-cost averaging in iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: XEQT) as a potentially effective way to build long-term wealth without researching and purchasing individual stocks. Managed by BlackRock, XEQT provides diversified exposure to Canadian, U.S., international developed-market, and emerging-market equities through a single investment. It targets a 100% stock allocation, automatically rebalances its portfolio, and has a relatively low management expense ratio of 0.19%.

Investors can purchase XEQT through a TFSA, RRSP, or non-registered account, depending on their goals and circumstances. By investing regularly, long-term investors can benefit from compounding. However, XEQT can experience significant market declines, so it is best suited for investors with a long time horizon and the ability to tolerate volatility.

The bottom line

Successful freelancing is about more than earning income: it means managing taxes, claiming legitimate deductions and credits, maintaining six to nine months of emergency savings, and investing consistently for the future. Build your financial foundation first, then let disciplined, diversified investing support your long-term goals.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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