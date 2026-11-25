A $200 monthly bill is pretty darn punctual for something that never checks when you get paid. A quarterly dividend can cover it just as well as a monthly one, provided the cheque is big enough and you leave two months’ worth in cash. For an investor shopping for utility income, that turns a pleasant-sounding yield into a more revealing question. How much money would you have to tie up in one company to cover $2,400 of spending each year?

Source: Getty Images

The stock

Emera (TSX: EMA) earns much of its money delivering regulated electricity. Florida is particularly important. More homes, air conditioners and businesses need power, and the utility has to invest in a network that can deliver it. When the regulator approves those assets and their cost, Emera can earn a return over the years they serve customers.

Management’s new standalone five-year capital plan totals $21.5 billion, with about 82% earmarked for Florida. That gives the dividend a potential engine beyond the next rate decision. It also puts a lot of construction, weather and regulatory exposure in one place. For anyone counting on the next quarterly payment, the timing is important. Cash goes into a new line well before every dollar of the cost shows up in rates.

Making money

Full-year adjusted earnings reached $3.49 per share in 2025, up 19%. The latest third quarter was softer at $0.85 against $0.88 a year earlier. The two figures explain why a large capital plan can support a long-term income case even as a single year’s dividend raise stays small. Borrowing and issuing shares to finance construction can dilute the benefit to each existing shareholder.

The quarterly dividend rose from $0.7175 in late 2023 to $0.74 at writing, or roughly 1.0% annually. Four such payments come to $2.96 per share. To cover $2,400, divide by $2.96 and round up to the next whole share. A fixed investment budget is rounded down, but an income target requires buying the last share as well. Here that one extra share is the difference between meeting the goal and falling short.

Looking ahead

A proposed combination with Canadian Utilities could broaden the network considerably. Shareholder and regulatory approvals still stand between the announcement and a combined business. The standalone projects already give buyers a reason to own Emera, so the retirement budget can be built around the existing payout.

At writing, roughly $60,000 invested buys a quarterly payment of $600.14. Transfer $200 to chequing in each of the next three months and a few cents remain. The same amount could also stay invested, letting dividends buy more shares. The final table shows how the account would change if the historical annual total return repeated. Someone spending the cheques should use the income table instead when planning retirement withdrawals.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT 10-YEAR CAGR ONE-YEAR GAIN ENDING BALANCE EMA $73.94 811 $2.96 $2,400.56 Quarterly $59,965.34 10.46% $6,272.37 $66,237.71

Bottom line

Emera can cover that recurring bill, but the price tag is the real decision. Committing nearly $60,000 is reasonable only if the rest of the portfolio leaves enough room for other sources of income. A smaller position could cover part of the bill while keeping the household less dependent on one utility regulator or one merger. The useful milestone is a payment you can count in the budget without asking a single stock to carry the entire budget.