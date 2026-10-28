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How Inflation Quietly Raises Your Retirement Target

Get insights into inflation and its effects on your savings. Discover what influences inflation and how to manage it.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Inflation impacts retirement planning significantly, requiring regular adjustments to ensure your portfolio accounts for changing costs; recent shifts show retirement targets increasing as inflation surges.
  • Investing in growth stocks like Constellation Software could help offset inflation's impact on retirement savings, offering robust returns through strategic acquisitions and stable cash flow sources.

You need inflation in a balanced form to grow your income: too little or too much of it could vapourise your retirement savings. In June 2022, the end of lockdown created demand-pull inflation of 9.1%. Today, the world faces cost-push inflation as trade wars and geopolitical risks disrupt global supply chains, and artificial intelligence (AI) data centres drive up electricity and semiconductor prices.

A worker gives a business presentation.

Source: Getty Images

The curious case of inflation

You can’t predict the next 20 years, and how your life or daily needs will change. Even if you manage your expenses well and plan your retirement pool with 3% inflation in mind, you don’t know how market prices will change. I used the Bank of Canada inflation calculator to get an idea of how the value of the dollar fell in the medium and long term.

Beginning of the PeriodStarting PointValue of Dollar in 2026Average Annual Inflation RateYears
2020$100$124.183.68%6
2016$100$131.992.81%10
2006$100$155.682.24%20
2000$100$176.902.20%26

The inflation rate accelerated in the short term. While we can say that things average out over time, we cannot deny that the 2.2% inflation rate is not the reality for the next 20 years. Your retirement target has to consider two things:

  • the monthly income you need when you retire 20 years from now.
  • the monthly income you will need for the 20–25 years of your retired life.

That is a 45-year expense estimate.

How inflation can change your retirement target

BMO’s Annual Retirement Survey showed that average Canadians have increased their retirement target by $160,000 in just one year to $1.7 million in 2026. We can debate over this number, whether it is for an individual or family, for someone living in an expensive province, or someone retiring with a mortgage. In any case, retirement targets are shifting, and inflation has a big role to play.

YearBMO survey retirement targetAnnual InflationAnnual 4% withdrawal
2025$1,706,0002.07%$68,240
2024$1,541,0002.38%$61,640
2023$1,671,0003.90%$66,840
2022$1,743,0006.80%$69,720
2021$1,638,0003.40%$65,520
2020$1,437,0000.70%$57,480
2019$1,349,0001.90%$53,960

I compared the retirement target from BMO’s retirement survey with annual inflation and found that the target increased when inflation surged significantly. This increase makes sense because if you planned a $1 million retirement pool today and 20 years from now the need is $2.5 million, it will create a meaningful gap. This gap could:

  • Delay your retirement
  • Reduce your standard of living
  • Force you to shift to a smaller home or maybe to a less expensive neighbourhood

What is the solution for the moving retirement target?

The simple solution is to review your retirement target periodically. Break down your retirement target to what your portfolio can give annually if you withdraw 4% of it and match it with your current annual income. As shown in the table above, the target increased when the annual income need changed.

This gap analysis will work for both retirees and those 20 years away from retirement.

If you have already retired, you have already switched to a Registered Retirement Income Fund. However, you have a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) to grow your investment and fill the gap.

If you are 20 years away from retirement, consider stocks that can grow your money 10-fold in 15–20 years. Constellation Software (TSX: CSU) could make this happen with its new strategy of acquiring bigger vertical-specific software companies. Constellation has long-standing relationships with founders and offers a retirement exit for their company that provides stable cash flow. It pays a decent value for the company while ensuring a minimum 7–8% internal rate of return. The cash flows are sticky as it comes from maintenance cost of legacy software in mission-critical applications. Constellation uses this cash flow to acquire more companies. It is expecting the next growth phase to come from software business carve-outs of big companies.

Instead of chasing the future like most AI stocks, Constellation is chasing tried-and-tested software companies with assured cash flow. The addition of such companies compounds Constellation’s portfolio and drives up its share price.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policyFool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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