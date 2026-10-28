Starting retirement savings in your 30s isn’t too late. These two fundamentally strong TSX stocks could help you build handsome retirement wealth over the coming decades.

Starting Retirement Savings in Your 30s? You’re Not Behind. Here’s the Plan

Starting retirement savings in your 30s still leaves decades for your investments to grow through compounding.

When you’re in your 30s, the biggest advantage you have as a retirement investor is the incredible amount of time you still have to grow your money. Even if your retirement savings are starting from zero, a disciplined investing strategy could help you build handsome wealth over the next 25 to 35 years.

And by investing consistently in fundamentally strong businesses and reinvesting dividends, you could allow compounding to do much of the heavy lifting.

In this article, I’ll talk about a practical retirement savings approach for investors in their 30s and give two TSX stock picks that could fit into a diversified portfolio.

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Your 30s are a great time to start investing

While you might wish you had started investing in your 20s, that doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to build a comfortable retirement. Even if you begin at 35 and plan to retire at 65, you still have 30 years to grow your savings.

The key is to start investing consistently rather than waiting until you have a large amount saved up. By putting money into quality stocks, reinvesting dividends, and allowing your returns to compound, you could gradually build a sizable retirement fund. And the earlier you start now, the more time your investments will have to grow.

Canadian National Railway stock

One dependable Canadian stock worth considering as you start building your retirement portfolio is Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR), especially if you’re looking for long-term growth alongside dividend income.

This Montréal-based railway giant transports natural resources, manufactured goods, and other products across North America. Over the last year, CNR stock has climbed 33% to $176.47 per share with a market cap of $107 billion. It also offers a 2.1% annualized dividend yield at the current price.

CN’s revenue jumped 11% year over year (YoY) in the second quarter of 2026, driven largely by higher shipments of grain and energy products. Despite higher operating costs, the railway giant grew its adjusted earnings by 11% to $2.08 per share.

Besides its extensive railway network, CN’s continued infrastructure investments and focus on improving efficiency could support future growth. For investors in their 30s, its combination of capital appreciation potential and consistent dividends makes it an attractive retirement stock to hold for decades.

Fairfax Financial stock

Another Canadian stock that could help you build retirement wealth over the long run is Fairfax Financial (TSX: FFH).

The company mainly focuses on property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, and investment management. While FFH stock has slipped about 6% year to date, it has rewarded long-term investors with impressive 391% gains over the last three years. At the current market price of around $2,470 per share, it offers a 0.8% dividend yield.

Despite its recent share price weakness, Fairfax’s underlying insurance operations continue to deliver strong results. In the second quarter, its underwriting profit rose more than 7% YoY, backed by higher business volumes. Its combined ratio also improved to 93.1% from 93.3% a year ago, reflecting stronger underwriting profitability.

Its diversified insurance operations, extensive investment portfolio, and continued share repurchases could continue to support long-term shareholder value. These strengths make Fairfax an attractive choice for investors in their 30s seeking capital growth over the coming decades.

The Foolish takeaway

Starting retirement savings in your 30s doesn’t mean you need to chase risky investments to catch up. Instead, consistently investing in quality businesses and staying patient could help you make meaningful progress.

Quality TSX stocks like CN and Fairfax offer promising long-term growth potential, making them worth considering as part of a diversified retirement portfolio.