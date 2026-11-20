Waste Connections has the steadier demand story for me. Canadian National offers a lower price relative to earnings and a case for patient buyers.

A factory can put off a shipment, but your street will notice pretty quickly if nobody picks up the garbage. Both services are worth paying for. Yet when it comes to investing, I would give each stock a different job depending on how steady I need the earnings to be and what the market wants me to pay.

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Work customers keep paying for

A railway earns when it moves freight. It can benefit when customers ship more, fuel costs fall or the company can move the same loads with fewer delays. A slowdown in trade or industrial production can still put less freight on the tracks.

A waste hauler can earn from regular collection and from owning places where customers can take waste. Households and businesses need pickups even when the economy slows. Construction activity and the price of recyclable material can still move part of the business.

I’d also watch how much pricing power each business can use without losing customers. A route that’s hard to replace gives the provider some room to charge more. Higher prices help shareholders when labour, fuel and maintenance costs don’t rise just as fast.

Furthermore, I’d compare cash left after investing in the assets that make each service possible. Tracks need upkeep and trucks eventually need replacing. A company can report steady sales and still see swings in the amount left to pay shareholders.

Different networks, stable cash

Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR) moves grain, containers and other freight across a broad network. It reported $2.9 billion of free cash flow over the first nine months of 2026, up 25%. That cash gives it room to fund dividends or repurchases after investing in the business, though shipping demand can vary.

Waste Connections (TSX: WCN) collects, transports and disposes of waste. It raised its full-year outlook after its October results and increased its regular quarterly dividend 10%. I’d watch whether collection prices and volumes keep supporting profit when the extra help from commodity-related revenue fades.

The attraction for me is what customers can put off. Freight demand can rebound strongly as businesses ship more. Waste collection gives me a business with recurring work even in periods when other customers delay big decisions. I’d still look at the terms of the contracts and the cost of running the routes.

Considerations

Around the recent close, CN traded at roughly 23 times trailing earnings and Waste Connections at roughly 43 times. Trailing earnings cover the prior 12 months, including items that may not repeat. Even with that limitation, the premium makes clear that a lot of investors already like the waste business.

I’d hold Waste Connections for steadier growth if I already owned it at a sensible size. For new money, I’d buy gradually and check how much of the growth comes from serving existing customers rather than paying to acquire new ones. CN could get my next dollar if the valuation gap grows while its cash keeps improving.

That valuation gap could make CN the better purchase even if I think the waste business is steadier. I’d look for several periods of cash flow improvement at CN and a price that leaves room for a weak freight year. Then I can give each company credit for the work it actually does.

Risks differ even when both businesses seem hard to replace. A drop in industrial shipments can hit CN. Debt-funded acquisitions or higher operating costs can take more out of Waste Connections’ cash. I’d weigh both among my Canadian blue-chip stocks and leave room for other Canadian stocks.

Bottom line

I’d pick Waste Connections for the steadier work its customers keep paying for. I’d let the next few quarters tell me whether the company is earning enough from that work to justify adding at a premium.