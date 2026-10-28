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Strait of Hormuz Tensions Keep Oil Prices Elevated: 3 Canadian Energy Stocks to Watch

These three energy stocks could be excellent buys as Strait of Hormuz tensions keep oil prices elevated.

Posted by
Rajiv Nanjapla

Author Bio

Rajiv Nanjapla is an Equity Research Analyst at The Motley Fool Canada, where he has been covering Canadian equities since June 2020. With approximately 13 years of experience in the financial industry, he focuses on helping retail investors understand businesses and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Rajiv worked with Market Realist, Wealth-X, and other financial services firms, gaining extensive experience in equity research and financial analysis. His work aims to make investing concepts accessible and actionable for individual investors.

Education

  • Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Operations
  • Bachelor of Engineering

Areas of Expertise

Canadian equities, energy stocks, utilities, technology stocks, retail stocks, industrial stocks, equity research, financial analysis, company valuation, and long-term investing.
Published
Key Points
  • Cenovus Energy is enhancing production capabilities and reducing debt, with significant growth expected from elevated oil prices and strategic acquisitions, making it a promising buy for shareholders.
  • Suncor Energy is optimizing its asset portfolio with divestitures and share repurchases, leveraging strong reserves and favorable oil prices, ensuring sustained shareholder returns and dividend growth.
  • Canadian Natural Resources maintains robust cash flows and dividend growth with low-cost operations and extensive reserves, forecasting increased production and attractive returns for long-term investors.

Oil prices have climbed in recent months amid escalating Middle East tensions and concerns over global supply disruptions following attacks on oil infrastructure. With peace talks between the United States and Iran yet to yield a breakthrough, oil prices could remain elevated in the near term. This environment could support earnings and cash flows for energy producers. Against this backdrop, let’s explore three leading Canadian energy companies that could benefit from sustained strength in oil prices.

trading chart of brent crude oil prices

Source: Getty Images

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy (TSX: CVE) is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production, refining, and marketing operations across Canada and the United States. Supported by its strong operating and financial performance in the first half of this year, the company has delivered an impressive year-to-date return of approximately 94.7%.

Amid favourable market conditions, Cenovus continues to strengthen its production capabilities, with planned capital investments of $5 billion to $5.4 billion this year. The company is expanding its Christina Lake North facility, with the first two new steam generators expected to become operational by year-end. Additionally, its redevelopment well program is progressing as scheduled, positioning the company to increase production in the second half. Beyond organic growth initiatives, Cenovus is pursuing strategic acquisitions, including its proposed $5.7 billion cash-and-stock acquisition of Athabasca Oil Corporation, which could further strengthen its production portfolio.

Meanwhile, elevated oil prices, rising production volumes, and continued cost optimization could drive earnings and cash flow growth. Cenovus has also strengthened its financial position by reducing net debt from $8.1 billion in the preceding quarter to $5.4 billion by the end of the second quarter. With net debt falling below its $6 billion target, management plans to return 75% of excess free cash flow to shareholders over time. Moreover, the company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, translating into a forward yield of 2%. Given its improving financial position, expanding production capabilities, and favourable industry outlook, I believe Cenovus is well-positioned to sustain its upward momentum, making it an attractive buy at current levels.

Suncor Energy

Another energy stock I am bullish on is Suncor Energy (TSX: SU), an integrated energy company with an extensive portfolio of high-quality, long-life reserves. Strong quarterly performance and elevated commodity prices have driven an impressive 82.3% year-to-date total shareholder return.

Meanwhile, Suncor continues to strengthen its production capabilities, with planned capital expenditures of $5.6 billion to $5.8 billion this year. Alongside these investments, the company is optimizing its asset portfolio by divesting non-core operations to improve capital efficiency and enhance shareholder value. As part of this strategy, Suncor is working to sell its interests in Terra Nova, White Rose, and West White Rose for $1.2 billion in cash, with the potential to receive an additional $350 million contingent on future oil prices.

Following the proposed divestiture, Suncor has raised its monthly share repurchase target from $500 million to $750 million, effective this month, underscoring its commitment to enhancing shareholder value. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, yielding 2.2% forward. Furthermore, its core oil sands assets have proven and probable reserves with a life of about 25 years, providing strong visibility into long-term production and growth prospects.

With its extensive reserve base, ongoing production expansions, disciplined capital allocation, and favourable commodity prices, Suncor appears well positioned to maintain healthy earnings and cash flows while delivering attractive shareholder returns. Considering these factors, I believe Suncor would be an excellent addition to a long-term investment portfolio.

Canadian Natural Resources

My final pick is Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ), which operates primarily in Western Canada, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. The company boasts a diversified, balanced asset portfolio of large, low-risk, high-value reserves that require relatively modest capital reinvestment. Combined with efficient operations, these assets help keep operating costs and break-even prices low, supporting healthy margins and robust cash flows. These reliable cash flows have enabled CNQ to increase its dividend for 26 consecutive years at an annualized rate exceeding 20%. Its current quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share translates into an attractive forward yield of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, CNQ continues to expand its production capabilities, with planned capital expenditures of about $7.6 billion this year, including $4.4 billion invested in the first half. With these investments, management expects average annual production to range from 1.637 million to 1.682 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d), with the midpoint representing a 5.7% year-over-year increase.

Furthermore, the company’s substantial reserve base of approximately five billion barrels of oil equivalent, with an estimated reserve life of nearly 30 years, provides strong visibility into its long-term production and cash flow generation. Given its low-cost operations, expanding production capabilities, extensive reserves, and consistent dividend growth, I believe CNQ offers an attractive investment opportunity for long-term investors.

Fool contributor Rajiv Nanjapla has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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