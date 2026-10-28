Tax-loss selling season gives Canadian investors a chance to review losing stocks. Learn the key tax rules and what to consider before selling.

Tax-Loss Selling Season Is Coming: What Canadian Investors Should Know

Evaluate Business Changes: Recent changes in business strategies and financial health in BCE, Telus, and Algonquin may affect long-term investment goals.

Consider BCE, Telus, and Algonquin: These stocks have experienced significant price drops and dividend cuts, making them potential candidates for tax-loss selling.

Key Benefit of Tax-Loss Selling: Selling losing investments can offset capital gains and reallocate funds to better fit your portfolio.

Nobody buys a stock hoping to sell it at a loss. But with tax-loss selling season approaching, investors have a reason to revisit holdings that haven’t worked out.

Selling a losing investment can help to offset capital gains while also freeing up money for something that better fits the portfolio.

Tax-loss selling means selling an investment below its adjusted cost base in a non-registered account.

Capital losses can offset capital gains. There’s also something called the superficial loss rule. That means a loss can be denied if you or your spouse buy the same investment within 30 days on either side of the sale and still hold it 30 days afterward. Dividend reinvestments can also complicate that timing.

Here are three stocks investors holding losses could review this tax-loss selling season.

Source: Getty Images

BCE: Does the income outlook still support holding?

BCE (TSX: BCE) is one of Canada’s big telecom stocks. As of the time of writing, BCE offers an appetizing 6.2% yield, which gives recent income investors a reason to look closely.

The reason I mention recent investors is because BCE’s share price has dipped considerably over the past few years, and the company did slash its dividend last year.

Specifically, BCE’s stock price has dropped over 12% this year. Over the past five years, that dip extends to 55%.

This means investors who have held the telecom over those years may see the stock as a candidate for tax-loss selling season.

BCE generated $1 billion in free cash flow in the most recent quarter, down 9.5% from a year earlier.

Higher capital spending, specifically Canadian data centres and Ziply Fiber’s U.S. network, drove that decline. Both could provide growth in the future but come with a significant cost now.

Investors who expect those initiatives to improve long-term cash generation may continue holding. Those whose income expectations no longer match the business could consider selling.

Telus: Does the income justify keeping your position?

A second option to consider during tax-loss selling season is Telus (TSX: T). As of the time of writing, Telus yields an attractive 6.2%, but a recent dividend decision warrants a closer look.

Telus announced a 55% dividend reduction in July. That follows an announcement in December last year that the telecom was suspending dividend increases.

As a result of that reduction, the quarterly payment was reset to $0.19 per share. The company expects that cut to generate $2.7 billion in cash savings through 2028 for debt reduction.

Telus reported quarterly free cash flow of $545 million, up 2% year over year. The company’s net debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio stood at 3.5 times. Management is targeting to bring that down to three times or lower by the end of 2028.

The plan sounds solid, but the question for investors is whether that lower dividend and debt-reduction plan still fit their goals.

This year, Telus has dipped over 30%. Over the past five years, those losses extend to 57%. Waiting for that share price to recover could take longer than many investors are willing to wait.

Algonquin: Does the business still fit your original thesis?

The third option for investors looking at investments for tax-loss selling season is Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX: AQN). Algonquin offers a yield of 4.9% as of the time of writing.

Algonquin is a utility. Over the past decade, it invested heavily in new assets, specifically renewable energy assets. Those assets proved to be a bigger drain on the company’s finances than expected, leading to the stock dropping.

Over the past five-year period, Algonquin’s share price has dipped nearly 60%. The company also cut its dividend during that period.

In January 2025, Algonquin sold its non-regulated renewable energy business, excluding its hydro fleet. That shifted the company’s investment case to its utility operations.

Algonquin reported quarterly adjusted net earnings of US$29.2 million, down from US$33.6 million a year earlier.

What are you doing during tax-loss selling season?

Not only can a stock lose money, but a business can also change what it owns and does. Investors who bought Algonquin for that renewable energy growth now own something different.

Similarly, BCE and Telus were well-known dividend growth picks. Now both have frozen that growth and slashed their dividends.