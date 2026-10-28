Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » This 4.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

This 4.2% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Each and Every Month

Granite REIT (TSX:GRT.UN) pays cash monthly.

Posted by
Andrew Button

Author Bio

Andrew “A.J.” Button is a financial writer with a longstanding interest in value investing and international markets. He began investing at a young age, building a portfolio of dividend stocks to help pay for university. After stepping away from investing for a time, he rediscovered his passion in 2019 when he began working as a freelance financial writer. Since then, Andrew has built a diversified investment approach spanning Canadian, U.S., and international equities, as well as guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and money market funds. He is particularly interested in international stocks, drawn to their dividend potential and long-term growth opportunities, while maintaining an interest in Canadian businesses. Before joining The Motley Fool, Andrew worked as a freelance copywriter specializing in financial services. He continues to write for financial publications and share his thoughts on stocks through social media.

Education and Professional Credentials

  • Canadian Securities Course (CSC)
  • CFA Program Level I examination completed

Areas of Expertise

Value investing, Canadian equities, U.S. stocks, international equities, dividend investing, long-term investing, GICs, money market funds, and portfolio diversification.

Social Media Profiles

Published
Key Points
  • Many Canadian investors are interested in stocks that pay cash monthly, but honestly they're pretty rare.
  • There's one exception: real estate investment trusts (REITs). These frequently pay cash dividends each and every month.
  • In this article I explore one Canadian industrial REIT that can add significant monthly income to your portfolio.

Are you interested in earning substantial dividend income each and every month?

In the world of conventional stocks and stock ETFs, such a thing is not common. Conventional stocks usually pay dividends quarterly. Some small pipeline stocks and financials have monthly payout schedules, but they’re the exception rather than the rule. In general, large-cap Canadian equities have quarterly payout schedules.

So, if you’re looking for monthly dividends, where do you turn?

Real estate investment trusts (REITs)!

A REIT is a type of “stock” that trades on the market just like other companies, but is subject to certain tax and distribution rules. In order to qualify for the special tax treatment that comes with being a REIT, a company has to pay out a high percentage of its earnings as dividends. Because real estate projects collect monthly income, REITs usually pay monthly as well.

In this article, I’ll explore one Canadian REIT with a 4.2% yield that cuts you a cheque every single month.

warehouse worker takes inventory in storage room

Source: Getty Images

Granite REIT

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: GRT.UN) is a Canadian industrial REIT. It owns big box warehouses, distribution centres and manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. It rents space in its facilities to tenants that need it, such as manufacturers and e-commerce companies. About 74% of Granite’s business comes from e-commerce companies, which supply steady lease revenue to the company. As a result, GRT.UN enjoys steady results and high occupancy (98.1%).

Financial performance

When it comes to financial performance, GRT.UN has been doing pretty well. In the trailing 12-month period, its revenue grew 8.7%, its funds from operations (FFO) grew about the same amount, and its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) grew 7.2%. On a five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, the company’s revenue has grown 11.7,% and its free cash flow has grown 24%.

In addition to doing a reasonable amount of growth, Granite REIT is also quite profitable. In the trailing 12-month period, it had a 52.5% AFFO margin, a 73% operating income (EBIT) margin and a 73.2% EBITDA margin. It also had a 6.5% return on equity and a 3.3% return on capital. Not bad metrics here at all.

Dividend potential

Turning now to the part you are likely most interested in:

Granite REIT’s significant dividend potential.

GRT.UN currently pays a dividend of $0.30 per unit per month. That works out to $3.55 per year. The REIT cost $84.43 at the time of this writing. So, we have a 4.2% yield for GRT.UN. If you invest $100,000 in GRT.UN, you should get $4,200 per year in dividend income. Here’s the math on that:

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
Granite REIT$84.431,184$0.2958 per month ($3.55 per year)$350.23 per month ($4202 per year)Monthly

Valuation

Last but not least, valuation.

Granite REIT is pretty cheap by some metrics, trading at 0.9 times book value, 16 times AFFO, and 13.6 times FFO. At these multiples, the REIT doesn’t even need to grow its earnings/funds from operations to be worth the investment. Yet historically, the REIT has grown its earnings, and its strong industry niche provides some hope that that can continue into the future.

Foolish takeaway

The big takeaway on Granite REIT is that it’s a strong company trading at a sensible valuation. It has a high yield, and pays dividends every month. If you’re an income hungry Canadian investor, GRT.UN is worth looking into.

Fool contributor Andrew Button has no positions in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Granite Real Estate Investment Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Telecom Stocks: Which of the Big 3 Is Your Best Buy Now?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Compare Canadian telecom stocks TELUS, BCE, and Rogers on dividends, cash flow, and debt reduction to see which looks like…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

How to Structure a TFSA With $50,000 for Lifelong Monthly Income

| Kay Ng

Turn quarterly dividends into monthly cash by staggering payment schedules or accumulating dividends as cash.

Read more »

concept of real estate evaluation
Dividend Stocks

FHSA vs. RRSP: Which Is Better for First-Time Homebuyers?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The FHSA and RRSP can both help first-time buyers, but the repayment difference becomes important once mortgage payments begin.

Read more »

Piggy bank on a flying rocket
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Is Solid, But the Bank of Scotia Has More Upside: Here’s Why I’d Buy It First

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With improving fundamentals, an encouraging growth outlook, and a reasonable valuation, Scotiabank offers a more compelling investment opportunity than Enbridge.

Read more »

senior man and woman stretch their legs on yoga mats outside
Dividend Stocks

Retirement Savings in Your 50s: The Catch-Up Plan

| Jitendra Parashar

These two Canadian dividend stocks could help investors in their 50s strengthen retirement savings through regular income and long-term growth.

Read more »

child looks at variety of flavors at ice cream store
Dividend Stocks

TFSA, RRSP or FHSA? Which Account Canadian Beginners Should Open First

| Aditya Raghunath

Not sure whether to open a TFSA, RRSP or FHSA first? Compare how each account works in 2026 and find…

Read more »

happy woman throws cash
Dividend Stocks

Got a Raise? Time to Automate! Set Yourself Up for Bigger Dividends

| Andrew Button

If you invest in Fortis (TSX:FTS), you can automate your buys and acquire shares 2% cheaper.

Read more »

scanning a package shipping label for ecommerce delivery
Dividend Stocks

As Washington Announces Packing Tariff Relief, Stock Up on This Box Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cascades could benefit from less trade pressure while its own operating improvements build a stronger business.

Read more »