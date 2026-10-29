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Celestica Stock Dives 12% in a Day on AI Chip Jitters Then Soars 8%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock is getting too cheap as it continues smashing expectations.

Posted by
Joey Frenette

Author Bio

Joey Frenette is a value investor, financial writer, and former software engineer who has spent more than 12 years navigating equity markets. Inspired by Warren Buffett and other proponents of value investing, he aims to help investors cut through market noise and focus on the fundamentals that drive long-term business value. Before joining The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst and developer at several Canadian technology companies, including Avigilon and Syscon. His background in software engineering informs his perspective on businesses, technology, and investment opportunities.

Education

  • Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Engineering, University of British Columbia
  • CFA Program Level I

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, machine learning, computer hardware, dividend investing, and investment strategy.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Celestica (CLS) has been extremely volatile amid AI jitters, so avoid panic moves and stay focused on the long-term story while keeping up with fast-moving industry changes.
  • Despite being ~36% off its high, strong results and a raised sales outlook leave growth intact, and the stock looks inexpensive at about 12.3x forward P/E for investors who can handle the swings.

What a storm it’s been for some of the high-tech high-flyers in recent months. As volatility kicks things up a notch, the stakes involved with selling in a panic, I believe, are that much heightened. Just have a look at shares of Canada’s own red-hot AI winner, Celestica (TSX: CLS), which nosedived close to 12% in a single day (or around 37% in a month) before bouncing back very sharply, up more than 8% in Wednesday’s session. That’s some serious volatility in both directions.

And while news events have undoubtedly moved the needle, with shares nosediving on AI chip jitters before rocketing on a huge comeback day for tech and the AI trade, I do think that investors should play the long game rather than looking for an exit after a breakdown or blindly adding to a position without keeping up to date on an industry that really is moving at an obscene speed.

Like it or not, all this high volatility increases the chance of a market mispricing. The only question is whether Mr. Market is pricing the shares too high or too low in a market where investors are increasingly jittery about where AI goes from here.

chip glows with a blue AI

Source: Getty Images

Volatility is off the charts with CLS stock, but so too could be the value

While Celestica certainly stands out as one of the more attractively valued plays in AI chips, I do expect that shares could continue to follow in the footsteps of other AI high-flyers, many of which may deserve to take a big hit to the chin. Indeed, it’s hard to pull away from the pack when the industry is up against it.

And while I have no idea what’s in store for Celestica as it stays hyper-volatile in bear market territory (now down around 36% from its all-time high hit at the start of June), I do think that dip-buyers and contrarians will eventually have an opportunity to get back into a name that I think has far more to offer in the way of growth, even as investors question the durability of the AI trade.

With the firm recently clocking in some impressive third-quarter numbers alongside a hiked sales outlook, perhaps this is the moment that Celestica might be able to act a bit more resilient than most of the other AI hardware plays getting caught in the recent downdraft.

Indeed, Celestica’s growth trajectory is still intact. Not much has changed about that, as management showed its confidence following a quarter that might just allow shares of CLS to regain more of the ground it had lost in recent months.

So, is Celestica stock more of a buy or a sell as doubts grow across the AI scene as a whole?

For long-term investors who can handle the volatility, I think 12.3 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E) is a fantastic deal for a company that’s continuing to grow at a blistering pace. In fact, it’s an obscene multiple that some may view as too good to be true.

The firm has been really shattering expectations and, in my view, remains underrated versus some of the U.S. AI hardware plays that have hogged the headlines of late. It won’t be smooth sailing for Celestica, but if you’re okay with embracing short-term pain for long-term gain, I think CLS stock is more of a buy than a sell here, especially when you consider the hyper-grower trades more like a deep-value stock.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Celestica. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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