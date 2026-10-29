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I Found the Ideal Retirement TFSA Stock Paying 5.7%

An ideal retirement TFSA stock not only pays a high yield but must also have secure cash flows from a durable business.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA

Author Bio

Christopher Liew is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a fee-only financial planning firm that helps Canadians make informed, confident decisions about their money. A CFA Charterholder and CFP® professional, he focuses on making complex financial topics easier to understand and apply. Christopher is also the creator of the Blueprint Financial YouTube channel, where more than 60,000 subscribers and millions of Canadian viewers turn to him for practical financial guidance. He has also served as a personal finance columnist at CTV News, covering topics that help Canadians navigate their financial lives. Through Blueprint Financial, Christopher helps Canadians make informed decisions about their financial futures and build strategies aligned with their goals.

Education and Professional Credentials

  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder
  • Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional

Areas of Expertise

Financial planning, retirement planning, investing, tax planning, wealth building, business finances, and financial considerations for Canadians leaving the country.

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Favourite Investment Quote:

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." (Peter Lynch)
Published
Key Points
  • South Bow Corporation (TSX: SOBO) offers a 5.7% dividend yield, with a $14,000 TFSA investment projected to generate $798 in annual tax-free income.
  • The company operates the 4,900-kilometre Keystone Pipeline System, with approximately 90% of normalized EBITDA supported by contracted cash flows.
  • Rising earnings, long-term transportation commitments, and proposed projects such as the Prairie Connector could support future growth and dividend sustainability, though energy-sector risks remain.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is the ideal vehicle for Canadian retirees seeking passive income. However, when prospecting, look for a high-yield dividend stock with secure cash flows. I found my ideal retirement TFSA stock paying a 5.7% dividend.

South Bow Corporation (TSX: SOBO) is a relatively new energy entity but is well established in the Oil & Midstream industry. In October 2024, TC Energy spun off its liquids pipeline business into a separate, independent company. South Bow is tasked with operating the crude oil infrastructure, notably the Keystone Pipeline System.

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Tollbooth cash flow

The Keystone Pipeline System is South Bow’s largest liquids pipeline asset, approximately 4,900 kilometres long. Crude oil passes through the pipeline network to meet energy demand in North America. It connects Alberta crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, and Texas, and provides a direct path to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Other pipeline systems include Grand Rapids, Market Link, Port Neches, and White Spruce. Blackrod and Prairie are proposed connector projects. The Blackrod Connection Project is its first major growth project. South Bow offers competitive tolls and commercial structures to ensure long-term customer relationships and commitments.

The $10.4 billion energy infrastructure company boasts a durable business model with stable, low-risk cash flows. South Bow’s cash flows from refiners, vertically integrated companies, and producers are highly contracted, and account for 90% of normalized EBITDA. Management says dividend stability and sustainability are top priorities.

Strong demand and growth prospects

In the first half of 2026, revenue and net income increased 1.5% and 14.7% year-over-year to $1 billion and $211 million, respectively. South Bow notes the strong demand for capacity on the U.S. Gulf Coast in the second quarter due to disruptions to global crude oil trade flows. Price differentials in Oklahoma tightened as crude oil inventories declined.

In May 2026, South Bow announced it had secured 20-year binding commitments for firm transportation service from Hardisty, Alberta to U.S. delivery points. This will prompt a final investment decision to advance its proposed Prairie Connector project.

Bevin Wirzba, South Bow’s CEO, said, “We appreciate the significant commitment and confidence from our customers and look forward to advancing this project to support growth in secure and reliable Canadian energy.” The Prairie Connector project extends from Hardisty to the Canada-U.S. border.

Returning capital to shareholders

Dividends are South Bow’s primary means of returning capital to shareholders. Predictable, long-term contracted cash flows fully cover the quarterly dividends. Expect future dividend hikes as cash flow capacity expands through commercial growth projects like the Blackrod Connection Project and the Prairie Connector.

SOBO’s total return in two years is plus-90.7%, a 36.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Meanwhile, current investors enjoy a 37.8% year-to-date gain. If you invest today, the share price is $49.79. A $14,000 TFSA contribution room will generate $199.50 in tax-free income every quarter ($798 annually).

Receive tax-free retirement income

Selecting the right dividend stock is key to receiving tax-free income. South Bow is an ideal retirement TFSA stock because of its essential pipeline transportation services, contractually secured cash flows, and stated commitment to prioritizing dividend payments. The price appreciation is a bonus.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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