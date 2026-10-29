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Self-Employed in Canada? Here’s How Much Cash You Should Keep on Hand

Financial security starts with having enough cash to weather uncertainty.

Posted by
Kay Ng

Author Bio

Kay graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and furthered her studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting. She began investing in dividend stocks in 2008, turning an early interest into a lasting passion. Over the years, Kay has refined her investment approach to focus on high-quality businesses, using fundamental analysis and valuation to identify long-term investment opportunities. Her investment research and articles have been featured in The Motley Fool, Sure Dividend, and Seeking Alpha. Outside of investing, Kay enjoys playing the piano, from popular songs learned by ear to challenging classical compositions. Her favourites include Fantaisie-Impromptu by Frédéric Chopin and La Campanella by Franz Liszt.

Education

  • Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science, University of British Columbia
  • Further studies in financial markets, finance, and financial accounting

Areas of Expertise

Dividend stocks, fundamental analysis, company valuation, quality investing, long-term investing, business fundamentals, and identifying investment opportunities in high-quality companies.

Social Media Profiles

LinkedIn

Favorite Investment Quotes

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham “A market downturn doesn’t bother us. It is an opportunity to increase our ownership of great companies with great management at good prices.” — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Build an emergency fund of 6–9 months of essential expenses (about $21K-$72K) in an accessible high‑interest savings account to cover income gaps and unexpected costs.
  • Keep tax remittances (income tax, GST/HST) and upcoming business expenses separate from that emergency fund so you don’t need to sell investments or borrow if cash shortfalls hit.
  • Once reserves and near‑term obligations are covered, invest additional savings in a diversified portfolio suited to your risk tolerance — for example, dividend-paying Canadian stocks like Intact Financial (TSX:IFC), which reports Q3 on Nov. 4.

Being self-employed in Canada offers flexibility, greater earnings potential, and valuable tax deductions. You can set your own schedule, deduct eligible business expenses, and potentially incorporate your business as your profits grow. But there’s one financial responsibility you cannot outsource: protecting yourself when income dries up.

Unlike salaried employees, self-employed Canadians must plan for irregular income, unexpected expenses, and retirement largely on their own. Building a substantial cash reserve should be a financial priority before investing in the stock market.

pig shows concept of sustainable investing

Source: Getty Images

Aim for six to nine months of essential expenses

Self-employment comes with financial trade-offs. You do not receive employer-paid vacation or sick leave, workplace health benefits, or a company pension. Sole proprietors also typically lack access to regular Employment Insurance (EI) benefits when work slows, although eligible individuals can opt into EI special benefits for circumstances such as sickness, maternity, and caregiving.

You must also cover both the employee and employer portions of Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions. Meanwhile, clients can pay late, contracts can disappear, and business expenses can pop up without warning.

That is why a practical target is an emergency fund covering six to nine months of essential living expenses. Depending on your household size, housing costs, and location, that could mean approximately $21,000 to $72,000.

Calculate your target using necessities such as mortgage or rent payments, utilities, groceries, transportation, and insurance. If your income fluctuates significantly, you support dependants, or your industry faces seasonal downturns, consider aiming toward the higher end.

Keep this money in a safe, accessible high-interest savings account. An emergency fund helps prevent you from selling investments at a loss or borrowing at expensive interest rates during difficult times.

Also remember to budget separately for income taxes, GST/HST remittances where applicable, and upcoming business expenses. Your emergency fund should not be money you have already committed to the government or your business.

Invest for long-term wealth

Once your cash reserve and near-term obligations are covered, you can put additional savings to work. A diversified portfolio of established Canadian dividend stocks could provide a combination of income and long-term capital appreciation.

One company worth looking into is Intact Financial (TSX: IFC), Canada’s largest property and casualty insurer and a leading provider of specialty insurance internationally. Its business generates underwriting profits when premiums exceed claims and expenses, while its investment portfolio contributes additional income.

The company’s historical performance is noteworthy. Over the past decade, its average return on equity exceeded that of its peers by 6.7%, while net operating income per share grew by approximately 12% annually. Intact has also demonstrated a commitment to dividend growth, with a reported 20-year dividend growth rate of roughly 11%.

At $261.50 per share at the time of writing, the stock offered a dividend yield of roughly 2.2% and traded at a 15% discount to the analyst consensus price target. 

Interested investors can research the company until next week,k when Intact Financial will be reporting its third-quarter results on November 4. 

Foolish takeaway: Build a cash reserve before investing

Self-employed Canadians should prioritize liquidity before pursuing investment income. Aim to save six to nine months of essential expenses, keep tax obligations separate, and maintain sufficient business cash flow. Then invest additional savings in a diversified portfolio suited for your risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Fool contributor Kay Ng has positions in Intact Financial. The Motley Fool recommends Intact Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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