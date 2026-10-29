Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » This ETF Yields 7.5% and Pays You Monthly: Is it Worth a Look?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

This ETF Yields 7.5% and Pays You Monthly: Is it Worth a Look?

There’s more to like about the BMO Covered Call ETF (TSX:ZWU) and its huge distribution yield this November.

Posted by
Joey Frenette

Author Bio

Joey Frenette is a value investor, financial writer, and former software engineer who has spent more than 12 years navigating equity markets. Inspired by Warren Buffett and other proponents of value investing, he aims to help investors cut through market noise and focus on the fundamentals that drive long-term business value. Before joining The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst and developer at several Canadian technology companies, including Avigilon and Syscon. His background in software engineering informs his perspective on businesses, technology, and investment opportunities.

Education

  • Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Engineering, University of British Columbia
  • CFA Program Level I

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, machine learning, computer hardware, dividend investing, and investment strategy.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Covered call ETFs can boost monthly income by collecting option premiums, but you give up some upside and usually pay higher fees.
  • BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU) stands out with a ~7.5% yield and utility exposure that may work well in a choppy, rate-uncertain market, making the recent dip worth a look for income-focused investors.

Canadian income investors have a lot of options when it comes to higher-yielding passive income products these days. With the growing popularity of covered call ETFs, investors can now score income that goes above and beyond just the dividends collected from an ETF’s holdings.

Of course, perhaps there is no more intriguing option in the income ETF space than the covered call ETFs, which tend to own dividend-paying stocks while adding a covered call strategy on top, effectively trading off upside potential for premium income.

person with spyglass looks at ocean horizon

Source: Getty Images

The case for covered calls

Indeed, the bonus yield from writing covered calls really can move the needle on monthly income. But, of course, there are trade-offs that not every investor is going to be comfortable with. Most notably, higher fees (management expense ratios) and a ceiling on upside are two “catches” that may act as dealbreakers for some.

Not to mention, it can be tough to gauge performance, given all the factors involved in how a covered call ETF fares. On the one hand, the performance of the underlying holdings counts, but at the same time, option premiums can be quite unpredictable.

For those who don’t mind a bit of surprise, though, I do think covered call ETFs can be winners (relative to their non-covered call comparables) in a choppy, flat market that’s in a bit of a painful digestion phase (think a market that drags lower).

In such a climate, where there’s no upside to really cap and options premiums are still rich (due to higher implied volatility), covered call ETFs can really shine and be more than worth the higher fees they command.

BMO Covered Call ETF: A standout high-yielder

These days, the BMO Covered Call ETF (TSX: ZWU) stands out as a specialty income ETF to watch closely. And I’m going to be frank: the hefty 7.5% yield is a huge part of why I was drawn to this specific thematic covered call ETF. That said, I’m also a fan of the ETF’s lower correlation to the hottest parts of the AI trade (that some of our portfolios may be overexposed to, knowingly or not), which might just be in for a bit of a reckoning.

Either way, much of the utility scene, by its very nature, is all about the “slow and steady” mature cash producers that don’t tend to shock and awe. But in today’s rate-jittery climate, the utility stocks have been anything but steady, with shares of the BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSX: ZUT) (my preferred gauge for Canadian utility stocks) coming back after a painful summertime correction.

With utility stocks under pressure, yields swelling, and options premiums looking enticing (especially as interest rate uncertainty moves into 2027), I do think that the ZWU could be a great place for passive income investors to take on a more tactical position. The ZWU itself is coming back from a correction of its own. And while there’s still downside risk involved with covered call ETFs, I do find that the bountiful yield can act as a nice cushion.

So, in short, ZWU definitely looks to be worth a look after the latest dip. The yield is becoming too good to ignore, even if the environment doesn’t stay as conducive to as high a yield over time.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

Diesel Prices Are Surging: This TSX Stock Benefits With Pricing Powering it Higher

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CN can recover part of a rising fuel bill, making its customer relationships more valuable than a yield screen suggests.

Read more »

Sliced pumpkin pie
Stocks for Beginners

New to Investing? Why Putting All $1,000 Into 1 Stock Is a Risky First Move

| Robin Brown

New investors are smart to diversify their investment strategy. Here's why you shouldn't spend all your cash on one stock.

Read more »

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
Dividend Stocks

A Bank of Canada Rate Hike Could Change the GIC-vs.-Dividend Stock Math

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

A better guaranteed rate can make room for a more patient approach to dividend investing.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: Why Canadian Stocks Could Fall on Thursday, October 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Sharp overnight declines in metals prices could pressure TSX mining stocks at the open today, while rising bond yields and…

Read more »

Tractor spraying a field of wheat with fertilizer
Dividend Stocks

B.C.’s Premier-Elect Wants to Double Gas Output: This Vancouver Stock Sells the Equipment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Finning could benefit from more energy investment, with equipment servicing giving shareholders a business beyond the next big order.

Read more »

Real estate investment concept with person pointing on growth graph and coin stacking to get profit from property
Stocks for Beginners

The Home Buyers’ Plan Limit is $60,000, and This Mortgage Lender Could Benefit

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The HBP can strengthen a down payment, while EQB offers investors a different way to participate in Canadian housing.

Read more »

A worker gives a business presentation.
Tech Stocks

How Inflation Quietly Raises Your Retirement Target

| Puja Tayal

Get insights into inflation and its effects on your savings. Discover what influences inflation and how to manage it.

Read more »

dividends can compound over time
Energy Stocks

This Power Stock Raised Its Dividend 8% This Year, yet the Cash Behind it Deserves a Look

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TransAlta's small dividend leaves most of its cash available for the power business and its next growth opportunities.

Read more »