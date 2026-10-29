Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Waste Connections Just Raised Its Dividend: Is It Too Late to Buy In?
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

Waste Connections Just Raised Its Dividend: Is It Too Late to Buy In?

Waste Connections (TSX:WCN) shares might be the defensive dividend grower to back up the truck on after a stellar earnings showing.

Posted by
Joey Frenette

Author Bio

Joey Frenette is a value investor, financial writer, and former software engineer who has spent more than 12 years navigating equity markets. Inspired by Warren Buffett and other proponents of value investing, he aims to help investors cut through market noise and focus on the fundamentals that drive long-term business value. Before joining The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst and developer at several Canadian technology companies, including Avigilon and Syscon. His background in software engineering informs his perspective on businesses, technology, and investment opportunities.

Education

  • Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Engineering, University of British Columbia
  • CFA Program Level I

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, machine learning, computer hardware, dividend investing, and investment strategy.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • Waste Connections (WCN) is a steadier, low-beta stock that can help balance a portfolio when AI-driven volatility spikes, and it just delivered a big earnings beat plus a 10% dividend hike.
  • After jumping ~14% in a month, the stock looks fairly priced but not cheap at ~29.7x forward P/E and a sub-1% yield, so it may be better to watch for a pullback before buying.

As AI causes ripples and waves through the broad markets, some investors might be ready to seek shelter in a name like Waste Connections (TSX: WCN), a lowly correlated (0.48 beta), boring industrial firm that isn’t exactly known for checking the box on the excitement factor.

When volatility rockets higher and high-flyers in tech begin to come in, it’s these predictable names that might be worth backing up the truck on, even if the price of admission isn’t at a low point.

c

Source: Getty Images

A huge earnings beat and a generous 10% dividend hike in the books

It’s been quite a rewarding past month for shares of WCN, which are up close to 14% in the past month, thanks in part to a solid quarterly earnings report and a raised outlook. Indeed, volumes are up, revenues grew comfortably (by just north of 7%), and a very generous dividend hike (of 10%) to the quarterly dividend was announced. Indeed, for those seeking relative stability, it’s tough to overlook Waste Connections, especially given the likelihood that it can stay standing when and if an AI bubble does suddenly burst.

In any case, the post-earnings spike was rather unusual for Waste Connections, a firm that’s not exactly known for gapping up after a big reveal. Still, it felt like there was a lot of pessimism priced in as shares eventually put a bottom into a more than year-long bear market that caused shares to shed more than 25% from peak to trough.

Call it a case of low expectations and a huge upside reaction, if you will. Either way, the expectations are back up for the firm, and the real question is whether Waste Connections has what it takes to break out to new all-time highs on the back of an incredibly strong number.

Waste Connections stock is by no means cheap after the surge

In my view, shares of WCN look fairly priced, and while the 0.84% dividend yield might not seem like much, I do think the payout stands to grow at a rapid pace in the coming decade, regardless of what happens to the tech trends that Wall Street has been overly focused on.

And while I like the firm and how it’s been operating in this environment, I must say that I’m in no rush to be a buyer at 29.7 times forward price-to-earnings (P/E). That’s expensive, even for a firm with a lengthy track record of consistency. As volumes continue to bounce back while the firm stays open to opportunities on the M&A front, there’s certainly opportunity for another surprise. But, for the most part, I think I’m going to have to stay on the sidelines.

If shares come in further, I’ll be more willing to give the name a second look. But until then, investors may wish to stash the name on a watchlist. It was a sleeping giant that suddenly woke up, but there’s always a chance it goes back to sleep again. Personally, I think a dip back to the $230 range might present an opportunity to initiate a position.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Waste Connections. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Dividend Stocks

How I’d Build $200 a Month in Tax-Free TFSA Income With Peyto Exploration & Development and Automotive Properties REIT

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two monthly-paying dividend stocks present compelling opportunities for income-seeking investors.

Read more »

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

This ETF Yields 3.4% and Pays You Monthly: It’s a Smart One for Retirement Savings

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why this simple Canadian dividend ETF and its monthly payments make it an ideal investment for your retirement savings.

Read more »

oil pumps at sunset
Energy Stocks

A 6.1% Dividend Stock Paying Cash Every Month

| Jitendra Parashar

Freehold Royalties offers an attractive 6.1% dividend yield with monthly cash payouts, while its improving financial performance and growing drilling…

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

I Found the Ideal Retirement TFSA Stock Paying 5.7%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An ideal retirement TFSA stock not only pays a high yield but must also have secure cash flows from a…

Read more »

chip glows with a blue AI
Tech Stocks

Celestica Stock Dives 12% in a Day on AI Chip Jitters Then Soars 8%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

| Joey Frenette

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock is getting too cheap as it continues smashing expectations.

Read more »

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem
Bank Stocks

The Bank of Canada Just Hiked for the First Time in 3 Years: Here’s What I’d Do With My TFSA

| Aditya Raghunath

The Bank of Canada raised rates for the first time in three years. Here is how I'd split my TFSA…

Read more »

Train cars pass over trestle bridge in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

Is Now a Good Time to Start Investing in Canada? What to Consider

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why now can be a good time to start investing in Canada and what to consider as you build…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT real estate investment trust.
Dividend Stocks

An Ideal TFSA Stock for November, Paying 5.2% Each Year Into Your Retirement Fund

| Jitendra Parashar

With a 5.2% dividend yield paid monthly, this Canadian stock could help you build a recurring retirement income stream while…

Read more »