Discover why VDY is my top Canadian dividend ETF for passive income, with low fees, tax-efficient dividends, monthly payouts, and strong historical returns.

Its approximately 3% trailing distribution yield and monthly payments make it attractive for investors seeking regular passive income.

When evaluating Canadian dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs), I look for several characteristics: reasonable fees, tax efficiency, an above-average dividend yield, regular monthly distributions, and competitive long-term total returns.

A high yield alone isn’t enough to impress me. I’d rather own an ETF that generates sustainable income while preserving the potential for capital appreciation than chase a double-digit distribution rate that comes with additional risks. One fund that checks all these boxes is the Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSX: VDY).

VDY provides exposure to established Canadian dividend-paying companies through a single investment. It follows a rules-based index rather than relying on active stock selection, and it doesn’t use leverage or covered call options to boost its distributions.

For Canadians looking to build a relatively straightforward passive income portfolio, I think it’s one of the strongest options worth considering. Here’s why.

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Low fees and tax-efficient dividends

One of VDY’s biggest advantages is its relatively low cost. The ETF charges a 0.22% management expense ratio (MER), which works out to approximately $22 annually on a $10,000 investment, assuming the portfolio’s value remains unchanged.

VDY tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index, providing exposure to Canadian companies with above-average dividend yields. Its largest sector allocations are generally financials and energy, reflecting the composition of Canada’s dividend-paying stock market.

Another feature I appreciate is the potential tax efficiency of its distributions. A substantial portion of VDY’s 2025 distributions consisted of eligible Canadian dividends, which generally receive favourable tax treatment when held in a non-registered investment account.

Eligible dividends typically come from Canadian corporations that pay income tax at the general corporate rate. The federal and provincial dividend tax credits help account for taxes already paid at the corporate level, potentially reducing the investor’s personal tax burden.

Inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), Canadian dividends are generally tax-free anyway. But for investors with substantial non-registered portfolios, the eligible dividend tax credit can be particularly valuable.

Monthly income and competitive total returns

VDY currently offers a trailing 12-month distribution yield of approximately 3%, which is higher than the Bank of Canada’s prevailing policy interest rate. It also makes distributions monthly, providing a convenient income stream for retirees or investors looking to supplement their employment earnings.

What I find particularly impressive is that VDY has delivered competitive total returns despite its focus on dividend-paying companies. Over the past 10 years, the ETF generated an annualized total return of approximately 14.5%, assuming distributions were reinvested. That performance exceeded the S&P/TSX 60 Index over the same period, which is a notable achievement for a dividend-focused strategy.

Remember, total return includes both distributions and changes in the value of your investment. A higher yield doesn’t automatically translate into better performance, so I always consider both components.

There are some drawbacks. VDY is heavily concentrated in Canadian financial and energy companies, making it vulnerable to sector-specific downturns. And like any equity ETF, its market value can decline substantially during a bear market. For that reason, I wouldn’t necessarily use VDY as my entire portfolio. I’d complement it with diversified U.S. and international equity exposure.

Still, for investors seeking a relatively inexpensive Canadian dividend ETF with monthly distributions, favourable tax characteristics, and a strong historical track record, VDY remains my top pick.