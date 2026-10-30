Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » 4 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in a TFSA
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

4 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold in a TFSA

Explore the four Canadian stocks to buy and hold in a TFSA that can offer investors recurring dividend income and long-term growth potential.

Posted by
Demetris Afxentiou
Author Bio Demetris has a professional background in business and technology and has been writing about Canadian markets and personal finance for The Motley Fool Canada for more than a decade. His investing journey has evolved from mutual funds and precious metals to individual stocks, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth-building strategies. Over the years, his interest in the market led him to discover what he calls “everyday stocks”: quality businesses that people interact with regularly but may not realize they can invest in and potentially earn income from. Demetris focuses on helping investors understand the businesses behind the stocks they own and build practical portfolios aligned with their financial goals. His approach to investing centres on making thoughtful choices today to create greater financial freedom in the future. Areas of Expertise Canadian stocks, dividend investing, TFSAs, RRSPs, real estate investment trusts (REITs), personal finance, cryptocurrency, and long-term wealth building.
Published
Key Points
  • TFSA Growth & Dividends: The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is a powerful tool for building wealth, allowing dividends and capital gains to grow tax-free.
  • Top Canadian Stocks: BMO, Enbridge, Canadian National Railway, and Fortis are highlighted as strong Canadian stocks for TFSA investors, offering reliable dividends and growth potential.
  • Stable Income & Growth: These companies are known for their stable dividends and consistent growth, making them ideal for long-term TFSA investments.

The TFSA is one of the best wealth-building tools available to investors. Dividends and capital gains grow tax-free, allowing investors to reinvest income today or withdraw it later. The key is finding the right Canadian stocks to own in that account.

Fortunately, there’s no shortage of great Canadian stocks to add to a TFSA. Many of those are well-established businesses with decades of dividend payments.

Here are four Canadian stocks I’d consider for that approach.

group of jack-o-lanterns smile together

Source: Getty Images

BMO offers a foundation for long-term investing

Canada’s big bank stocks are hard-to-ignore options for income investors. They provide stable growth and decades of uninterrupted dividend payments, and sit behind the well-regulated Canadian financial system.

Today, that big bank to consider is Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). BMO is the oldest of the big bank stocks and provides exposure to cross-border banking. The bank’s Canadian operations provide an established base, while its U.S. business offers another source of earnings.

Most Canadians may not realize it, but BMO is one of the larger banks in the U.S. Specifically, BMO has operations in 32 states, including key markets in the Midwest and California.

BMO has paid dividends continuously since 1829. As of the time of writing, BMO pays a yield of 2.8%. The bank has also provided annual bumps to that dividend going back over a decade.

For a patient TFSA investor, BMO’s ability to grow and keep paying dividends makes it an attractive holding to own for the long term.

Enbridge adds a higher starting yield

Another one of the best Canadian stocks to own right now is Enbridge (TSX: ENB). Enbridge is one of the larger energy infrastructure companies on the continent.

Enbridge operates a massive crude and natural gas pipeline network, as well as renewable energy assets and a natural gas utility. The pipeline generates the bulk of the company’s revenue, but each of those businesses generates cash.

This allows Enbridge to invest in growth initiatives from its extensive backlog and pay a handsome quarterly dividend. As of the time of writing, Enbridge pays a yield of 5.6%, making it one of the better-paying options on the market.

Adding to that appeal is Enbridge’s 31-year streak of annual dividend increases.

This makes Enbridge one of the better Canadian stocks to buy now and begin generating income.

Canadian National brings a network built for the long haul

Third on the list of Canadian stocks is Canadian National Railway (TSX: CNR). Canadian National operates a rail network that connects metro markets in Canada and the U.S. to three different coastlines in North America.  

The railway transports over $250 billion worth of goods across that network each year. Those goods can be anything from automotive components and essentials to crude, precious metals and chemicals. This makes the railway a key cog of the North American economy.

That network also offers some defensive appeal. The sheer size of it makes replicating it both difficult and expensive.

Turning to income, Canadian National pays a quarterly dividend with a yield of 2.1%. The company has also amassed an impressive three-decade string of annual increases to that dividend. This makes it an ideal long-term holding in a TFSA.

Fortis adds regulated utility income

Rounding out the list is Fortis (TSX: FTS). Fortis is one of the largest utility stocks in North America, offering electric and natural gas services to millions of customers in Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean.

The necessity of those regulated services helps Fortis to generate a recurring and stable revenue stream. That, in turn, allows Fortis to invest in growth and pay a quarterly dividend.

As of the time of writing, that dividend carries a yield of 3.1%. And like the other companies on this list of Canadian stocks, Fortis has an impressive dividend increase streak that extends 52 consecutive years.

Will you buy these Canadian stocks?

Together, the four stocks mentioned above offer different sources of income and growth.

While no stock is without risk, the above options are diversified picks that I consider key holdings in any larger portfolio.

Fool contributor Demetris Afxentiou has positions in Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian National Railway, Enbridge, and Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A woman stands on an apartment balcony in a city
Dividend Stocks

Mortgage Rates May Rise Again, and so Could This Apartment REIT

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CAPREIT offers rental exposure, although higher borrowing costs and softer occupancy make the opportunity more nuanced.

Read more »

telecom towers concept for wireless technology
Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian Dividend Stock for Passive Income: My 1 Pick and Why

| Jitendra Parashar

This Canadian dividend stock’s attractive dividend yield, improving operating cash flow, and growing electricity generation business make it compelling for…

Read more »

Child measures his height on wall. He is growing taller.
Dividend Stocks

Can a $200-a-Month Investment Grow Into Real Income? I Ran the Numbers

| Demetris Afxentiou

Can investing $200 a month build into a real dividend income stream? Here’s a look at how it can happen…

Read more »

workers walk through an office building
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge’s CEO Transition: Should Dividend Investors Be Worried?

| Sneha Nahata

Enbridge has a diversified business and predictable cash flows, while a strong pipeline of growth projects supports its dividend payments.

Read more »

financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field
Dividend Stocks

How Much to Invest in Whitecap Resources for $110 a Month in Dividends

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With reliable dividend payments, strong growth prospects, and potential for further capital appreciation, Whitecap offers a compelling investment opportunity for…

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

Higher Gas and Diesel Prices Pushed Canada’s Inflation Rate to 3.1%: What It Means for Retail Stocks

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Retail stocks might experience a major pullback if fuel costs continue to rise and drive inflation higher.

Read more »

infrastructure like highways enables economic growth
Dividend Stocks

Ottawa’s Budget Is Coming: This Infrastructure Stock Could Benefit Big Time

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

WSP gives investors several routes into infrastructure spending, supported by work already on its books.

Read more »

ETF stands for Exchange Traded Fund
Dividend Stocks

Not Sure Where to Invest in Canada? Start With This Dead-Easy ETF

| Daniel Da Costa

Here’s why a Canadian ETF can be an ideal place to start investing, while leaving room to add high-quality growth…

Read more »