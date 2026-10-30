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AI Spending Faces a Reality Check: This Canadian Tech Stock Gets Paid to Cut Costs

CGI offers a practical AI investment case built around clients getting useful work done for less.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe

Author Bio

Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. She also provides investors with a daily newsletter, Canada Stock Digest, for daily market updates. Her work can also be found at Canada's National Observer, where she writes on the business side of climate action. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, Amy wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog, and travel with her husband.

Social Media

Follow Amy on LinkedIn and Canada Stock Digest.

Favorite Investment Quote

“October: This is one of the particularly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.” – Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • CGI earns from technology services, including modernization and ongoing operations.
  • Its latest cash generation supports the business beyond AI excitement.
  • Clients still need savings large enough to justify project costs.

A company can become excited about artificial intelligence (AI) while still refusing to sign a cheque. The technology needs to solve something expensive, slow, or frustrating before it deserves a permanent place in the budget.

That’s a healthy reality check for investors too. Spending on computing equipment doesn’t tell us whether customers will earn enough from the results. I prefer a business that helps clients put the technology to work and gets paid for delivering something useful.

Renewed concern about AI spending continues to weigh on technology stocks. That said, it makes a quieter part of the sector more interesting. Companies helping customers lower costs can have a reason to win work even when enthusiasm for ambitious experiments cools.

A person uses and AI chat bot

Source: Getty Images

Start with the bill

A bank doesn’t need another impressive demonstration if its employees still spend hours moving information between systems. A government department doesn’t gain much from a clever chatbot that can’t safely access the records required to answer a request.

Useful projects connect technology to work that needs doing. That can involve updating old software, organizing data, improving security, or taking over ongoing operations. AI may be one component of the improvement, instead of the whole product being sold.

The customer’s math should be straightforward. A project costing $2 million needs enough savings or additional earnings to justify that spending. If it saves $1 million annually after ongoing costs, it recovers the initial cost in about two years. That illustration explains the commercial hurdle, not the terms of a particular contract.

CGI

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) provides technology and business consulting services, including systems integration and managed operations. Its work connects it to clients who need existing systems to function while adopting newer tools.

Management’s July results discussion emphasized “modern data, cybersecurity and organizational readiness.” Those are practical requirements. A client can’t confidently automate important work if the underlying information is unreliable or the controls aren’t ready.

CGI’s fiscal third-quarter revenue was $4.2 billion. Operating cash flow reached $604.5 million, roughly $0.14 for each revenue dollar. That cash helps support the business while clients decide which new projects to approve.

The company also reported $31.8 billion of contracted backlog. Backlog is work expected under agreements, not cash already collected. It nevertheless gives CGI a substantial base beyond the next wave of AI announcements.

Considerations

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 9% to $2.29, while revenue increased 2.5%. Profit per share can benefit from operating decisions and a changing share count as well as sales growth. I like the combination of established revenue and cash generation more than a story relying entirely on future adoption.

I would buy gradually for long-term growth. CGI’s attraction is delivering useful services profitably, not becoming the most talked-about AI name. The dividend is secondary to the earnings and reinvestment opportunity.

Competition remains significant. Clients can delay projects, demand savings, or use new tools to perform some work themselves. CGI needs to adapt its pricing and delivery so that helping customers become more efficient also remains worthwhile for shareholders.

That makes it a different holding from a high-yield dividend stock. It can bring another earnings source to a Canadian investment portfolio, with exposure to customers and services beyond resource prices and domestic lending.

Bottom line

I’d choose CGI as a measured way to invest in businesses making technology useful. A more demanding customer can actually strengthen the appeal of experienced implementation help. The opportunity is to earn from work clients can justify paying for, with cash generation supporting the case while the market argues about how much AI spending is enough.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends CGI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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