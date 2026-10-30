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Higher Gas and Diesel Prices Pushed Canada’s Inflation Rate to 3.1%: What It Means for Retail Stocks

Retail stocks might experience a major pullback if fuel costs continue to rise and drive inflation higher.

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA

Author Bio

Christopher Liew is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a fee-only financial planning firm that helps Canadians make informed, confident decisions about their money. A CFA Charterholder and CFP® professional, he focuses on making complex financial topics easier to understand and apply. Christopher is also the creator of the Blueprint Financial YouTube channel, where more than 60,000 subscribers and millions of Canadian viewers turn to him for practical financial guidance. He has also served as a personal finance columnist at CTV News, covering topics that help Canadians navigate their financial lives. Through Blueprint Financial, Christopher helps Canadians make informed decisions about their financial futures and build strategies aligned with their goals.

Education and Professional Credentials

  • Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder
  • Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professional

Areas of Expertise

Financial planning, retirement planning, investing, tax planning, wealth building, business finances, and financial considerations for Canadians leaving the country.

Social Media Profiles

Favourite Investment Quote:

"Know what you own, and know why you own it." (Peter Lynch)
Published
Key Points
  • Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is up 33.4% year-to-date, with first-half fiscal 2027 net income surging 193.4% to nearly $319 million and the U.S. remaining its primary growth market.
  • Gildan Activewear (TSX: GIL) has fallen 33.5% year-to-date despite a 72.3% increase in Q2 net sales to $1.6 billion, facing a net loss, high debt, and disputed short-seller allegations.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is up 9.4% year-to-date, supported by convenience-store sales and fuel profits, while persistent inflation and rising fuel costs could pressure consumer spending and retailer margins.

Economists say the Canadian economy is in relatively good shape but will slow as fuel costs rise. People feel the pain in gas prices, but it is more pronounced in diesel and furnace oil. Headline inflation rose to 3.1% in September 2026, setting the stage for a Bank of Canada rate hike.

Retailers and businesses will absorb some rising operating costs but also plan to pass higher input costs on to consumers. The consumer discretionary and consumer staples sectors, where retail stocks belong, are in the spotlight. Investor sentiment in both sectors may shift despite their resilience so far in 2026.

customer fills up car with gasoline

Source: Getty Images

Divergence in consumer discretionary

Increased volatility is inevitable in retail stocks when persistent inflation forces consumers to cut spending. Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) is synonymous with everyday luxury, yet the consumer discretionary stock continues to beat the broader market.

At $155.38 per share, ATZ is up 33.4% year-to-date and outpacing the TSX’s plus-14%. The $17.2 billion designer house and apparel retailer sells women’s clothing and accessories. It has more than 100 physical stores that serve as high-end showrooms.

On October 27, 2026, Aritzia unveiled a bold five-year strategic plan, signalling a positive outlook. According to CEO Jennifer Wong, the plan builds on tremendous business momentum, and Aritzia’s proven growth levers will continue to drive success.

In the first half of fiscal 2027 (six months ending August 30, 2026), net income rose 193.4% year-over-year to nearly $319 million. “Our United States business is delivering exceptional results and will remain our primary growth market through Fiscal 2032, with substantial runway still ahead,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, Gildan Activewear (TSX: GIL), another prominent Canadian retailer, is underperforming. GIL trades at $56.31 per share, down 33.5% year-to-date. Its 2.4% dividend compensates for the temporary weakness. The $10.5 billion company is known globally for its everyday basic apparel and activewear products.

Like with most retailers, consumer sentiment and spending capacity affect sales. In Q2 2026, Gildan reported a 72.3% year-over-year increase in net sales to $1.6 billion, but posted a $50 million net loss. Other factors driving the downtrend include high debt ($4.97 billion) and a short-seller report alleging channel stuffing to inflate revenues. The company denied the allegations.  

Resilient consumer staples

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is a resilient stock against rising fuel costs and inflation. The $76 billion company continues to strengthen its position as the global convenience store champion. It also operates a network of gas stations. ATD trades at $81.39 per share (+9.4% year-to-date) and pays a super-safe 1% dividend (17.6% payout ratio).

Convenience store sales enjoy high margins, while gas stations benefit from essential fuel traffic and higher gas prices. Couche-Tard CEO Alex Miller said elevated living costs and fuel prices continue to weigh on discretionary spending in certain markets. He notes that consumers are more intentional now when they spend.

Couche-Tard reported solid financial results for the start of fiscal 2027. In the three months ending July 19, 2026, total revenue and net earnings increased 25.1% and 5.9% to US$21.7 billion and US$832.5 million, respectively, versus Q1 fiscal 2026. Total road transportation fuel gross profit rose 15% year-over-year to US$1.8 billion.

The bear case: Persistent headwinds

The suspension of the federal excise tax rate for gasoline and diesel fuel runs through January 31, 2027, but it does little to boost consumer spending. Retailers and businesses can only hope the global energy crisis ends soon.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard and Aritzia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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