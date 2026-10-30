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I Can’t Get Enough of Canada’s Biggest REIT (and Its 5.3% Yield)

Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) shares stand out as a compelling high-yield pick-up after an 11% drop.

Posted by
Joey Frenette

Author Bio

Joey Frenette is a value investor, financial writer, and former software engineer who has spent more than 12 years navigating equity markets. Inspired by Warren Buffett and other proponents of value investing, he aims to help investors cut through market noise and focus on the fundamentals that drive long-term business value. Before joining The Motley Fool, Joey worked as an analyst and developer at several Canadian technology companies, including Avigilon and Syscon. His background in software engineering informs his perspective on businesses, technology, and investment opportunities.

Education

  • Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.Sc.) in Computer Engineering, University of British Columbia
  • CFA Program Level I

Areas of Expertise

Technology stocks, machine learning, computer hardware, dividend investing, and investment strategy.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

“It ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble. It’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.” — Mark Twain
Published
Key Points
  • REITs have been shaky as rate-hike fears return, but the selloff has pushed yields up and created better entry points for long-term income investors who can ride out volatility.
  • Choice Properties (CHP.UN) offers a well-covered ~5.25% distribution and high occupancy backed by Loblaw, and after an ~11% drop it looks like a more resilient REIT to consider despite ongoing rate risk.

The REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) scene has seen increased volatility in recent months, thanks in part to concerns that rates will rise again. Despite the jitters, I continue to view the lower prices of admission and slightly higher yields as more of an opportunity for long-term income investors to put new money to work.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to know for sure how many Bank of Canada rate hikes we’ll have in the year ahead. For those looking to collect generous distributions over the next 10 years to fund a comfortable retirement, it’s more about getting steady cash flows from firms or REITs that have the means to hold up when a recession finally does come along.

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Source: Getty Images

Choice Properties REIT

Choice Properties REIT (TSX: CHP.UN) is a $10.7 billion juggernaut with a well-covered 5.3%-yielding distribution. Indeed, higher bond yields have helped fuel a correction (shares of CHP.UN are down more than 11% as of the time of this writing), but one has to imagine that such concerns are already priced in.

While higher borrowing costs are never fun, especially for a REIT that’s a bit more sensitive to rate moves, I do find that Choice Properties stands out as one of the most economically resilient REITs in the country, thanks in part to its Loblaw (TSX: L) anchor tenant.

In a turbulent consumer climate, I like that the REIT has more eggs secured in the hands of one of the steadiest (and liquid) heavyweight defensive staples in the country. Perhaps it’s no mystery why Choice Properties has been able to maintain an impressive occupancy rate over time.

It’s been all about rates when it comes to Canada’s top REITs

While retail REITs aren’t exactly an exciting space to be in, Choice Properties has the means to really expand upon its industrial and residential footprint. While bigger might not be better in the world of Canadian REITs, I do find that the firm could unlock considerable value as it moves ahead with its industrial expansion while pursuing opportunities in residential as well. While such longer-term efforts are worth getting behind, it feels like it’s all about rates and what the Bank of Canada’s next move will be.

Playing rates is seldom a good idea, but I wouldn’t be so quick to conclude that the Bank of Canada will follow the U.S. Federal Reserve from here. Canada’s employment situation isn’t exactly firing on all cylinders, and given the longer-term deflationary impact of AI, perhaps more pauses could be in the cards for the Bank of Canada, rather than rapid-fire rate hikes.

The Foolish bottom line

Choice Properties REIT is a giant in the retail REIT scene with a solid, very well-covered payout. While you could get a richer yield elsewhere (most notably from shares of a pipeline firm), I do like the risk/reward to be had despite the rate risk. After a rough correction, one has to think the headwinds of higher rates on the horizon ought to be less of a concern for investors getting in on the dip.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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