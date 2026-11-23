Given its solid financial performance, impressive dividend payment history, healthy growth prospects, and reasonable valuation, Scotiabank would be a quality addition to your TFSA portfolio.

With promising growth prospects, driven by strategic repositioning, enhanced capital return initiatives, and potential margin improvements amidst a high-interest-rate environment, Scotiabank stands out as an attractive addition to a TFSA for long-term, income-focused investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia presents a compelling buy opportunity, offering a 3.8% dividend yield and a robust dividend history dating back to 1833, supported by diversified revenue streams and recent strategic shifts toward profitable North American markets.

Passive income can provide financial stability and flexibility in an uncertain economic environment characterized by geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainties, and persistent inflation. It can also help investors preserve their purchasing power as living costs continue to rise. Among the various ways to generate passive income, investing in quality dividend stocks offers an attractive opportunity to earn regular income while building long-term wealth.

However, dividend payments are not guaranteed and depend on a company’s financial performance, cash flow generation, and capital allocation decisions. Investors should therefore focus on established businesses with resilient cash flows and a proven history of consistent dividend distributions. Investing through a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can further enhance returns by allowing eligible investors to earn tax-free dividend income and benefit from potential capital appreciation.

Against this backdrop, let’s examine the business outlook, financial performance, dividend track record, and valuation of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS) to determine whether now is a good time to buy the stock.

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Scotiabank’s business outlook and financials

Scotiabank offers a broad range of financial services across multiple markets, allowing it to generate revenue from diversified sources. This diversified business model supports relatively stable financial performance and healthy cash flows across varying economic conditions. Its resilient operations have enabled the bank to maintain an impressive dividend payment history dating back to 1833. Moreover, Scotiabank has increased its dividend at an annualized rate of 4.5% over the past decade and currently offers an attractive forward yield of approximately 3.8%.

Meanwhile, the bank delivered solid third-quarter results in August, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rising 21.3% year over year to $2.28. Strong contributions from all four business segments supported its earnings growth. However, provisions for credit losses increased by $38 million from the prior-year period to $1 billion, reflecting an unfavourable macroeconomic outlook. Its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio also declined by 20 basis points to 13.1%, primarily due to higher risk-weighted assets (RWA) stemming from business expansion, the recall of its synthetic risk transfer securitization, and share repurchases.

With its financial performance and dividend profile in perspective, let’s examine Scotiabank’s growth prospects.

Scotiabank’s growth prospects

Scotiabank is strategically reshaping its business portfolio by expanding its presence in more profitable North American markets while reducing exposure to riskier, less profitable Latin American operations. This strategic shift could improve earnings quality, strengthen profitability, and support more consistent cash flow generation over the long term. Additionally, the bank recently acquired the remaining outstanding shares of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, a move aimed at streamlining its operations and improving capital allocation.

Meanwhile, the persistent inflationary environment has prompted central banks to maintain relatively cautious monetary policies, keeping interest rates elevated. A higher interest rate environment could support Scotiabank’s core lending operations by improving net interest margins, although the impact will depend on funding costs and competitive pressures.

Furthermore, the bank is enhancing shareholder returns through share repurchases. It recently increased its share buyback authorization from 15 million to 40 million shares. The expanded program could reduce its outstanding share count by approximately 3.3%, potentially boosting earnings per share and enhancing shareholder returns.

Given its strategic repositioning, potential margin benefits, and capital return initiatives, I believe Scotiabank is well positioned to deliver sustainable long-term growth.

Investors’ return

Amid ongoing volatility in the equity markets, Scotiabank’s stock has declined approximately 11.5% from its highs earlier this month. Despite this recent pullback, the stock has generated an impressive year-to-date return of 23.3%. Moreover, its valuation remains reasonable, with forward price-to-sales and price-to-earnings multiples of approximately 3.5 and 13, respectively.

Considering its solid financial performance, impressive dividend payment history, healthy growth prospects, and reasonable valuation, I believe Scotiabank is an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors looking to add a quality dividend stock to their TFSA portfolios.