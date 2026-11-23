Sun Life and Great-West both have room to grow dividends, but the starting income makes this a meaningful choice.

A dividend increase is one of the few pay raises that doesn’t require an awkward meeting with your boss. Yet buying the company with the biggest recent increase isn’t necessarily the best way to collect the next one. The starting price and the earnings left after the payout deserve equal attention.

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Look beyond this year’s raise

Dividend growth comes from a business earning more over time while keeping its payment manageable. Insurance companies also need capital to meet claims, so handing every spare dollar to shareholders would be rather self-defeating.

For buyers of Canadian dividend stocks, the useful comparison is the income available today and the business supporting tomorrow’s increases. Two large insurers offer that combination, with different sources of growth and noticeably different starting yields.

SLF

Sun Life Financial (TSX: SLF) combines insurance, workplace benefits, wealth management, and asset management across several markets. Its Asian business offers expansion potential, while its investment operations earn fees from managing client money. Those businesses can support rising distributions without relying entirely on selling more traditional insurance.

Full-year underlying earnings reached $7.45 per share in 2025. Third-quarter 2026 underlying earnings of $2.05 per share, up 10%, show that growth continuing. These adjusted figures strip out selected items, so they shouldn’t be mistaken for reported accounting profit, which declined in the latest quarter.

Sun Life raised its quarterly dividend to $1. That uses roughly half of the latest quarter’s underlying earnings and gives a 3.9% yield at $103.82 at writing. The cushion looks reasonable, although higher insurance claims and weaker asset-management fees could interrupt growth. U.S. dental profitability remains an area where improvement needs to show up in actual earnings.

GWO

Great-West Lifeco (TSX: GWO) offers insurance, retirement administration, and wealth services through businesses including Canada Life and Empower. Retirement accounts can provide long-lived client relationships, with fees growing as assets and services expand. The recent acquisition of Milliman’s U.S. retirement and benefits administration business adds to that opportunity.

Its 2025 base earnings were $5.03 per share. Third-quarter 2026 base earnings rose 11% to $1.48 per share, reinforcing the annual growth picture. Like Sun Life’s underlying measure, base earnings are adjusted rather than reported profit.

The quarterly dividend of $0.67 consumes about 45% of that latest base earnings figure. At $94.05 at writing, the annualized payment yields around 2.9%. There’s room for future increases if earnings keep growing, but investors pay for the retirement franchise through a lower starting yield. Market declines and acquisition integration are the main threats to that progress.

Compare the cheques

Here’s what separate $10,000 budgets buy at writing, with whole shares rounded down and fees excluded. The rows are alternatives, not a combined portfolio.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT SLF $103.82 96 $4.00 $384.00 Quarterly $9,966.72 GWO $94.05 106 $2.68 $284.08 Quarterly $9,969.30

Sun Life starts almost $100 ahead annually. Both pay quarterly, so neither supplies an actual monthly cheque. Great-West could eventually close the gap with faster dividend growth, but that would require sustained increases rather than one impressive year.

Bottom line

Sun Life gets my preference for a new dividend-growth purchase at these prices. Its higher initial payment and growing underlying earnings offer an appealing balance, while Great-West suits shareholders who particularly want retirement-services exposure. Reinvesting the payments can support compound growth, allowing future raises to land on a larger share count as well as a larger dividend.