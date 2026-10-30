These two Canadian dividend stocks approaching their November earnings announcements could offer attractive long-term opportunities despite the risk of short-term volatility.

Should You Buy Stocks Before They Report Earnings? What Long-Term Investors Should Know

Rather than trying to predict quarterly earnings surprises, long-term investors should focus on business fundamentals, growth opportunities, and the risks of buying at current prices.

Keyera's recent acquisitions and expanding fee-based business could support strong long-term growth, although its cash flow and debt levels deserve attention.

Hydro One's steady earnings growth, reliable utility operations, and major infrastructure investments make it an appealing stock to consider before earnings.

The third-quarter corporate earnings season has already kicked off, and I know how tempting it can be to buy a stock just before the company reports its results. You look at the recent business trends, convince yourself that earnings should be strong, and imagine the share price jumping the next morning. Sometimes, that’s exactly what happens.

Other times, a company reports perfectly respectable numbers and its stock falls anyway. That’s definitely a frustrating thing about earnings season, as you’re not just trying to predict how the business performed, but also how investors will react.

In this article, I’ll share how I approach pre-earnings investing and why Hydro One (TSX: H) and Keyera (TSX: KEY) are two Canadian stocks I’d rather consider for the long term.

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Hydro One stock

With Hydro One set to announce its third-quarter 2026 results on November 10, this dependable Canadian utility stock could be worth considering before earnings, especially if you prefer a relatively stable business over short-term market movements. The Toronto-based firm operates Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution network.

After rising nearly 4% over the last year, Hydro One stock currently trades at $54.56 per share with a market cap of $32.7 billion. It also offers a 2.6% dividend yield.

While its stock hasn’t seen much appreciation of late, the company’s improving financial performance and continued investments in electricity infrastructure make it an appealing long-term investment.

In the second quarter, Hydro One’s revenue rose 11.4% year-over-year (YoY), driven mainly by higher electricity rates approved by the Ontario Energy Board and increased peak demand. Similarly, its quarterly net profit climbed 13% YoY to $370 million.

Beyond these encouraging results, Hydro One continues to expand its electricity infrastructure to support Ontario’s growing power needs. These investments could support Hydro One’s earnings growth over the coming years, although rising financing costs remain a concern.

Given its solid business fundamentals and focus on infrastructure expansion, this dependable utility stock could be worth buying now for investors seeking steady long-term growth and dividend income rather than quick profits from earnings surprises.

Keyera stock

Keyera, which is expected to announce its third-quarter 2026 earnings on November 10, is another Canadian stock worth considering before its results, especially for investors seeking stronger growth potential and willing to accept higher earnings volatility.

This Calgary-headquartered energy infrastructure firm provides natural gas gathering, processing, transportation, storage, and marketing services. KEY stock has surged 28% over the last year to currently trade at $54.49 per share with a market cap of $16 billion. At this price, it offers an attractive 4.1% dividend yield.

The stock’s impressive rally comes as Keyera continues to strengthen its business through strategic acquisitions and infrastructure expansion. In the June quarter, Keyera’s adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) rose 6% YoY, while its net profit more than doubled to $308 million, backed by recent acquisitions and strong demand for its services.

Moreover, Keyera remains focused on expanding its fee-based operations. Following its recent acquisitions, the company now expects its fee-based adjusted EBITDA per share to grow at an annualized rate of 16% to 18% between 2025 and 2027.

With its expanding infrastructure network and promising growth outlook, Keyera could be a rewarding investment for patient investors who can tolerate near-term volatility, even if its upcoming earnings trigger temporary share price swings.

Are these stocks a buy before their earnings releases?

Ultimately, buying stocks before earnings doesn’t have to mean betting on the next quarterly results. By focusing on fundamentally strong businesses like Hydro One and Keyera, long-term investors can look beyond temporary market swings and concentrate on building wealth over time.

That’s why I’d rather use the period before earnings to identify quality businesses that I would be comfortable owning for years, regardless of what happens to their share prices immediately after the announcement.