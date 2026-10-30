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Should You Invest When Markets Are Falling? Here’s How to Think About It

Here’s why falling markets and selloffs can create opportunities for long-term investors and how to find high-quality Canadian stocks to buy.

Posted by
Daniel Da Costa
Author Bio Daniel joined The Motley Fool Canada in 2019 and brings experience in banking, investing, and financial analysis. Growing up as the son of a proprietary stock trader and educator, he developed an early interest in financial markets and a passion for helping Canadians improve their financial well-being. His work spans investment research, economic analysis, and econometric modelling, with a focus on understanding the broader forces that influence businesses, markets, and the economy. As an investor, Daniel looks for high-quality businesses with long-term growth potential, reliable income, and attractive valuations. Outside of finance, Daniel enjoys spending time with his family, playing hockey, running, and sailing. Areas of Expertise Investment research, economic analysis, econometric modelling, banking, financial analysis, business fundamentals, long-term investing, dividend investing, and company valuation. Favorite Investment Quote "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Falling markets can offer opportunities to buy high-quality Canadian stocks at attractive prices, as share prices may decline more than the fundamental value of well-positioned businesses.
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is a robust pick due to its extensive network of convenience stores and fuel stations, with a track record of efficient operations and growth through acquisitions, targeting at least 10% annual growth through 2030.
  • Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX:CP) is another strong choice, leveraging its unique railway network across North America, providing essential transportation services with enduring long-term value despite short-term economic fluctuations.

If you’re wondering whether you should buy Canadian stocks when markets are falling, you’re certainly not alone. We all know to buy low and sell high, but in the moment, it can be far more complicated.

After all, seeing stocks get cheaper every day isn’t particularly reassuring if you think they could fall further. And when your own savings are involved, it’s understandable to want to wait until you feel more confident.

However, if you’re investing money you can leave in the market for years, you don’t need to worry about prices next week or even next month. In fact, those declines can create some of the best opportunities to buy high-quality businesses at attractive prices.

While investors can change what they’re willing to pay for a stock almost overnight, the business itself may still have years of growth ahead of it.

So, if you’re looking to put money to work on the TSX, here’s how to think about falling markets and which Canadian stocks could be worth considering.

a person watches a downward arrow crash through the floor

Source: Getty Images

When falling markets create buying opportunities

When you buy a stock, you’re buying part of a business. So, a lower share price can allow you to own more of that business for the same investment.

However, what many investors confuse is the price of a stock with the quality and long-term value of the business. When markets are booming, stocks can become overvalued. And when fear takes over, those same companies can become undervalued.

While share prices change every day, a company’s ability to generate cash over the long haul usually doesn’t change nearly as quickly.

Now, a major court ruling or policy change can certainly change a company’s outlook. But that’s different from a high-quality stock falling 30% alongside the rest of the market during a selloff simply because investors are becoming more fearful.

That’s why it can be especially helpful to own businesses you understand. If you can see why customers will still need their products or services 5 or 10 years from now, it becomes easier to look beyond today’s share price.

Furthermore, a long operating history helps you judge how the business performs through difficult conditions and how its current valuation compares with the past.

Of course, a stock that was overvalued before a decline won’t necessarily be cheap afterward. The opportunity comes when its price makes sense for its earnings and long-term growth potential.

Plus, investing a manageable amount regularly can help you keep accumulating shares while reducing the pressure to choose the perfect day to buy.

Two Canadian stocks to consider for the long haul

If you’re looking for a high-quality stock with a straightforward business you can feel confident owning for years, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX: ATD) is an excellent example.

It operates a massive network of convenience stores and fuel stations, serving customers making everyday purchases. That makes it easier to see why it could keep generating cash long after a market selloff has passed.

Furthermore, its scale helps it operate efficiently, while acquisitions give it more stores to improve and integrate into its network. In fact, Couche-Tard increased its adjusted earnings per share by 14.4% in fiscal 2026, and its long-term plan targets annual growth of at least 10% through fiscal 2030.

Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) offers another business whose long-term role is easy to understand.

CPKC operates the only single-line railway connecting Canada, the United States and Mexico, transporting everything from grain and energy products to vehicles and consumer goods.

That network would be incredibly difficult and expensive to replicate, giving it a significant competitive advantage. Plus, connecting those markets gives CPKC opportunities to attract more freight, while improvements in efficiency can help it earn more from the infrastructure it already owns.

And while freight demand can certainly weaken when the economy slows, CPKC’s essential role in North American trade gives investors a reason to look beyond those near-term challenges.

That’s why falling markets can be such an opportune time for long-term investors to buy stocks. The key is knowing which high-quality businesses you’d want to own before the next selloff, so you’re ready when their share prices fall much further than their long-term prospects justify.

Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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