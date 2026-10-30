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Your Emergency Fund Should Be Funded Before Investing in Uncertain Times

Discover why an Emergency Fund is essential in today’s volatile market. Secure your finances against rising inflation and uncertainties.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  •   BOC Rate Hike Amidst Rising Inflation Impacts Financial Planning: The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike aims to control inflation, emphasizing the need to prioritize emergency savings over investing due to uncertain economic conditions.
  • Prioritize Emergency Savings with Stable Investments: Enhance your emergency fund to cover six months of expenses and consider low-risk stocks like Loblaw, which have historically remained stable or grown during economic uncertainty, unlike more volatile growth stocks such as Shopify.

These are uncertain times. The artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are seeing their valuations questioned as the Bank of Canada (BOC) announced its first interest rate hike in three years. While the rate hike is 25 basis points, it has created uncertainty among stocks with high debt and valuations.

Piggy bank on a flying rocket

Source: Getty Images

What does the BOC rate hike say about uncertain times?  

The BOC hiked interest rates to control inflation triggered by rising energy prices from the Middle East war. So far, businesses have absorbed elevated energy prices, but they could pass on the cost to consumers, which could increase overall inflation.

Canada’s inflation surged to 3.1% in September, and BOC expects inflation to reach roughly 3.5% by the end of 2026 and remain at or above 3% for most of 2027.

Inflation Components Aug 2026Sep 2026
All-items Consumer Price Index3.03.1
Food2.82.2
Shelter1.51.8
Household operations, furnishings and equipment0.40.4
Clothing and footwear1.21.7
Transportation7.58.4
Health and personal care2.21.7
Recreation, education and reading5.64.6
Alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis1.71.6

The market has been worried about a rate hike since the start of 2026 amidst rising inflation. Now that it is finally happening, and inflation is expected to stay above BOC’s targeted 1–3% range, it’s time to boost your emergency savings.

When inflation increases, the cost of living surges, and those with significant debt see a surge in interest costs. When you don’t know how much expenses will increase, it is better to lower spending and save up to meet the essentials.

Emergency funds take priority over investing

When inflation increases, it is common to review your savings. A general rule is to keep three to six months of expenses as emergency funds. Since high inflation increases expenses beyond the estimated 2%, the emergency fund also needs to increase.

If you already have three months of emergency funds saved, you could consider increasing it to six months before allocating the money for investing. Aren’t both the same?

Investing vs. Saving for emergencies

Investing comprises putting your money in growth stocks that can generate returns in the long term. With such stocks, there is a risk of your principal amount falling in uncertain times. For instance, Shopify (TSX: SHOP) is a good stock, and November to February is its seasonal peak. The stock has already surged 30% since September 15.

However, Shopify’s stock price doesn’t react positively to higher interest rates, as they slow consumer spending. That doesn’t mean Shopify is a bad stock. It means that Shopify stock could see volatility in the short term depending on how consumers spend this holiday season. With a beta of 2.6, the stock price could fall 2.6 times more than the market in volatile times. Beta measures stock price volatility to the market, which has a beta of 1.0. Shopify is a high-risk stock where you can invest for long-term capital appreciation.

Emergency funds need easily accessible, low-risk stocks that are as good as cash. The objective here is not to grow your money but to park it in a safe place so that you can access it when needed.

Ideal stock for an emergency fund

Loblaw (TSX: L) is a good stock to own in an emergency fund because of the defensive nature of this discount retailer. There is a reason why investment stalwarts say invest in companies around you. Be it inflation or tariffs, Loblaw stock remained stable or grew.

Loblaw stock surged 12% in October when AI stocks fell as risk-averse investors rebalanced their portfolios for interest rate hikes. L stock surged 26% in 2022 when accelerated rate hikes led to a tech meltdown. It is the stock that jumped 39% in 2025 when US tariffs triggered the “Buy Canadian” momentum. Its 0.33 beta shows that you can bank on the stock to protect and, if possible, grow your money in a market downturn.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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