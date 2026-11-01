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How to Diversify Your Portfolio Beyond Canadian Banks

These top TSX stocks could help you move beyond bank-heavy portfolios without giving up established businesses and dividends.

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Jitendra Parashar
Author Bio Jitendra Parashar is a financial journalist who has been writing for The Motley Fool Canada since June 2020. With more than 13 years of experience in financial journalism, equity research, and market analysis, he helps investors understand market developments and identify long-term investment opportunities. Before joining The Motley Fool Canada, Jitendra spent several years at Market Realist covering U.S. equities, major economic developments, and developments in the automotive and technology industries. He also worked in commodity and currency research at brokerage firms, gaining insight into how economic trends, central bank decisions, and geopolitical events influence financial markets. Jitendra writes for beginner investors, dividend seekers, and Canadians looking to build wealth over the long term. He also contributes to the daily TSX Today series, explaining key Canadian market developments and highlighting news investors should watch. Based in India, Jitendra follows Canadian and U.S. markets closely. Outside of work, he enjoys travelling in the Himalayas, street and nature photography, and exploring programming and artificial intelligence. Education MBA in Finance and International Business Bachelor's degree in Journalism Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. financial markets, long-term equity investing, dividend investing, macroeconomic and geopolitical trends, automotive stocks, emerging technologies, and artificial intelligence. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Muck Rack Favorite Investment Quote “Simplicity is the master key to financial success.” — John C. Bogle
Published
Key Points
  • Hydro One adds exposure to regulated electricity infrastructure and major transmission investment.
  • Nutrien could bring global agriculture and fertilizer demand into a Canadian portfolio.
  • Together, these two TSX stocks offer very different earnings drivers from traditional Canadian banks.

Canadian banks can be great long-term holdings, but there is a point where owning too many of them may start to work against you. If several stocks in your portfolio depend on the same interest-rate trends, credit conditions, and economic growth, they could all come under pressure at the same time. That is why portfolio diversification matters. The goal isn’t to avoid bank stocks, but to add businesses that generate earnings in different ways. Utilities, agriculture, infrastructure, and other sectors can help diversify risk while keeping a portfolio focused on strong Canadian companies.

In this article, I’ll highlight two top TSX stocks that could help you diversify beyond the big banks without giving up dividends or long-term growth potential.

Agricultural irrigation sprinkler gun spraying water

Source: Getty Images

Hydro One stock

If you like investing in banks because of their defensive business model, Hydro One (TSX: H) could be an interesting stock to watch.

This Toronto-based company is Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider. Following a rally over the past three weeks, Hydro One stock currently trades around $55 per share with a market cap of $33.1 billion. At that price, it also offers a 2.6% annualized dividend yield.

The company’s revenue rose about 11% year-over-year (YoY) in the second quarter to $2.3 billion. This drove its net profit up by 13% YoY to $370 million. Higher Ontario Energy Board-approved rates and stronger peak electricity demand supported the improvement.

Beyond its latest results, Hydro One continues to invest heavily in Ontario’s electricity network. The company has filed applications for several major transmission projects, including the roughly $1.9 billion Northeast Power Line and the $1.2 billion Longwood to Lakeshore Transmission Line.

Overall, Hydro One’s essential electricity infrastructure, ongoing capital investment, and dividends give investors a different set of earnings drivers. If you have a portfolio heavy on Canadian banks, all these factors make Hydro One an attractive diversification option for the long run.

Nutrien stock

For investors looking to diversify even further, Nutrien (TSX: NTR) could give exposure to global agriculture and fertilizer markets.

In short, this Saskatoon-based company supplies crop nutrients and agricultural products through its Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate businesses. After climbing nearly 12% so far in 2026, NTR stock currently trades at $97 per share with a market cap of $46.2 billion and a 3.2% annualized dividend yield.

Nutrien’s latest results show why investors have been growing confidence in the stock. Its second-quarter sales inched up 4% YoY to US$10.8 billion, while adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) fell 2% to US$2.43 billion. Higher global fertilizer benchmark prices helped, but lower fertilizer volumes and increased sulfur costs weighed on the quarter.

Nevertheless, Nutrien’s net earnings in the first half of the year rose 9% YoY to US$1.36 billion, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 6% to US$3.5 billion.

Moreover, the company is advancing mine automation, reliability improvements, portfolio optimization, and non-core asset sales as it works to strengthen free cash flow. These efforts could accelerate its growth further in the years to come.

For investors with heavy exposure to Canadian banks, Nutrien could provide a very different source of growth tied to food production and global crop input demand.

Related Topics:

Fool contributor Jitendra Parashar has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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