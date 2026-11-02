Canada Just Finalized a Digital Trade Deal With Europe: Shopify Stock Could Be a Quiet Winner

A small business can find a customer overseas in seconds and still face a much longer job completing the sale. Data rules, consumer protections, and the practical work of selling across borders all enter the picture. Canada and Europe’s digital trade announcement could make that environment more predictable.

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Make the sale easier

The Canada-EU summit concluded substantive negotiations on a Digital Trade Agreement intended to complement the Canada-Europe Trade Agreement (CETA). It isn’t an agreement already operating in full. The promised benefits include greater legal certainty and easier cross-border data flows, with implementation still ahead. That distinction prevents an encouraging policy development from becoming a speculative boost to this quarter’s company earnings.

For a merchant, predictability can help when choosing a market, a service provider, or a way to manage customer information. It doesn’t remove shipping bills, sales taxes, or every local requirement. The commercial gain comes when fewer obstacles make an additional sale worthwhile. More workable markets give a successful merchant somewhere else to grow.

The alliance also reaches beyond shopping websites to digital infrastructure and trust. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s summit reminder that the framework needs to be filled “with life now” fits online trade particularly well. Governments can set clearer rules, while businesses still need customers willing to spend. Shareholders earn from that activity, not the size of a signing ceremony.

Grow with the merchant

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) supplies the tools merchants use to run stores, take payments, and manage commerce across channels. Its business increasingly earns from merchant activity alongside subscriptions. That’s an appealing link to easier trade because an existing customer can use more services as sales expand, without Shopify needing to become the seller of the goods itself.

Second-quarter revenue rose 34% to about US$3.6 billion. Merchant-solutions revenue increased 37%, faster than subscriptions. These services connect Shopify to transactions and other merchant needs. The growth shows that the company’s opportunity extends beyond adding another monthly software subscriber. It can earn more as the activity moving through its platform becomes larger.

That also helps explain why I like the company over a long holding period. Moving a busy store to another system takes work and can disrupt operations. A platform that keeps improving payments and other services gives merchants a reason to stay. Europe can add to that opportunity, although the summit doesn’t identify Shopify as a funded beneficiary.

Growth still has a price

The Canadian shares closed recently at $233.70. Therefore, a $10,000 budget would buy 42 whole shares for $9,815.40, leaving $184.60 before fees. Shopify doesn’t pay a dividend, so none of that purchase creates an immediate income cheque. The return depends on business growth and what future investors will pay for their share of it.

That makes the investment less forgiving than an established dividend holding. Strong sales can support a high valuation, but a slower quarter can quickly change expectations. Consumer weakness, competition, and merchant failures are real risks. Shopify’s previous logistics expansion also shows that a good core business can spend money on an initiative that doesn’t earn an adequate return.

I’d add gradually for long-term growth, keeping the position smaller than a broad market fund. I’m buying the existing merchant network and its ability to handle more commerce. I wouldn’t pay extra for a specific European earnings benefit that hasn’t been quantified. A Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) can shelter eligible gains from Canadian tax, while leaving the normal risks of owning growth stocks intact.

Bottom line

Shopify could be a quiet winner if clearer digital rules help more merchants sell across the Atlantic. The company already has a growing business capable of serving that activity. I’d make a measured purchase for those existing strengths and give the agreement time to develop. Easier trade would be a welcome addition to the case, without needing to carry the whole investment.