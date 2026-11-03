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How Much Shopify Stock Do You Own? It’s Probably More Than You Think

Shopify stock shows potential as it faces seasonal bearish momentum. Discover investment opportunities ahead of the holiday season.

Posted by
Puja Tayal

Author Bio

Puja Tayal grew up in a small-business family where dinner conversations often centred on working capital and savings. Her early experiences with investing, particularly during the 2008 financial crisis, shaped her approach to understanding markets and evaluating investment opportunities. She began her career at a mutual fund company before moving into investor education and financial writing for asset and wealth management firms. Before joining The Motley Fool, Puja wrote for Market Realist, where she extensively covered the semiconductor industry. Her published work has also appeared in The Indian Express. Puja believes every stock has a story that can help investors understand its potential returns. She combines business analysis with different investing approaches to help investors make informed decisions and align their portfolios with their long-term financial goals. Outside of finance, Puja enjoys long drives, catching up with friends, watching superhero and science-fiction movies, and managing her family portfolio. She also has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and its potential to reshape the world.

Education

  • Bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance, University of Mumbai (2007)
  • CFA Level I

Areas of Expertise

Qualitative company analysis, management strategy, risk assessment, long-term investing, portfolio diversification and rebalancing, dividend reinvestment, cyclical growth opportunities, compounding strategies, growth stocks, and dividend stocks.

Social Media Profiles

Favorite Investment Quote

"Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Shopify's seasonal volatility presents buying opportunities: The stock typically experiences pullbacks before holiday season rallies, making the recent 12% correction a potential buying opportunity ahead of expected holiday gains driven by AI contributions.
  • ETFs mitigate Shopify's investment risk while providing exposure: While directly investing in Shopify incurs higher volatility, investing in technology ETFs like XIT offers diversified exposure and better returns normalization over longer terms, balancing risk more effectively.

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) stock is set to release third-quarter earnings today, and the momentum looks seasonally bearish. The first and third quarters are seasonally weak for Shopify. Thus, the 12% correction in the last 15 days comes as no surprise. In fact, this is an opportunity to buy the stock ahead of the holiday season rally.

scanning a package shipping label for ecommerce delivery

Source: Getty Images

Is e-commerce a good investment?

Shopify stock is highly volatile, with a 40%–50% rally and dip being a normal course of trading. The stock surged 40% between September 15 and October 15, in the run-up to the holiday season before a correction. As we enter the holiday season, the stock could see earnings spurt, and this time artificial intelligence (AI) contribution to sales could drive the rally.

Alphabet’s recent earnings showed how its AI Overview on the search engine was affecting its traditional ad revenue. The market is keeping a close watch on AI return on investment (ROI). If Shopify can show a reverse trend to what Alphabet showed, its stock price could grow significantly. Even if it doesn’t, the stock will likely rally 30–40% in the holiday season.

How much Shopify stock do you own?

Although volatile, Shopify is a resilient growth stock that fits multiple investing styles. You can buy the stock directly on the TSX or Nasdaq. Suppose Jemma bought 100 shares of Shopify at $150 per share in May 2026 on the TSX. Is her portfolio exposure to Shopify only limited to 100 shares or $15,000?

Not exactly.

Shopify has 1.2 billion shares trading on the stock exchange, of which 73.8% are owned by institutions. These institutions include mutual funds, ETFs, and wealth managers who hold positions in certain stocks. Jemma buys Shopify stock, but also invests $500 every month in the iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF (TSX: XCG). This ETF has 11.3% holdings in Shopify. So, if she has invested $10,000 in the XCG ETF, she has another $1,130 exposure to Shopify stocks.

The ETF diversifies your exposure to other stocks. You do not pay $150 per share to buy Shopify stock. In an ETF, you pay the net asset value (NAV) per unit, which is calculated as the weighted average value of the portfolio.

The technology ETF with high exposure to Shopify

Since XCG has a higher weightage of 11.3%, Shopify’s stock price volatility influences its NAV. The iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF (TSX: XIT) has a 26.3% exposure to Shopify and 30% exposure to Constellation Software. The price momentum in these two stocks significantly influences XIT ETF returns.

If we compare the one-, three-, and five-year returns of Shopify stock, the XCG ETF, and the XIT ETF, you will see how the ETFs normalize the volatility. A $10,000 investment in each on November 2, 2021, 2023, and 2025 creates a hypothetical return as follows.

Stock/ETF1-Year Return3-Year Return5-Year Return
XCG ETF$10,073$16,390$14,558
XIT ETF$9,357$19,694$14,313
Shopify Stock$11,317$25,899$8,923
Total$30,748$61,983$37,794

In 2021, Shopify stock fell after the tech bubble burst, losing 80% of its value as exponential growth slowed. At that time, it entered into the logistics business, looking to provide end-to-end service to merchants and shoppers. However, logistics is a capital-heavy business and Shopify’s is a capital-light model. Too much expansion too fast on pandemic-induced demand backfired when the Bank of Canada went on a spree of interest rate hikes to control growth and inflation.

Thus, you will see ETFs have normalized the five-year returns from the bubble. Those who bought Shopify stock while worth $10,000 in November 2021 are still in the red at $8,923.

Investor takeaway

An individual stock brings with it concentration risk. For seasonal stocks like Shopify, a good strategy would be to buy individual stocks in the March to August period when seasonal demand is low. Consider selling part or full shares in the November or February rally when the stock price surges 40–50%. Then use that money to buy more Shopify shares in March to August. This could be your satellite portfolio.

In the core portfolio, consider investing $10,000 in the XIT ETF for the long term. It diversifies your risk but at the same time gives you high exposure to Shopify.

Related Topics:

The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Constellation Software and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

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