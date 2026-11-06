With Interest Rates Rising, 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Count On for Monthly Income

Last month, the Bank of Canada increased its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, which was the first rate hike since 2023. Today, the highest yield on a five-year GIC (Guaranteed Investment Certificate) is around 4.5%, higher than inflation, which sits at 3.1%.
GICs are ideal for Canadian investors with a low-risk appetite. However, for those with a long-term investment horizon, owning quality monthly dividend stocks might seem a better option.
The best dividend stocks offer a steady stream of passive income as well as the potential to benefit from long-term capital gains. Moreover, fundamentally strong companies consistently raise dividends, which enhances the yield-at-cost over time.
Here are three monthly dividend stocks that you should add to your watchlist in November 2026.
Whitecap Resources: A top TSX monthly dividend stock
Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is a Western Canadian oil and gas producer. In Q3 of 2026, it reported funds flow of $1.2 billion or $0.96 per share, an increase of 32% year over year.
After drilling costs, Whitecap generated funds flow of $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026. It paid $665 million in dividends and used the rest to reduce debt. The payout ratio of the Canadian energy producer is around 35%, which is sustainable.
The company ended Q3 with a net debt of $2.1 billion, down from $3.4 billion at the end of 2025. The net debt to annual funds flow is roughly 0.4 times.
The company ended Q3 with $2.5 billion on its undrawn credit facility, and CFO Thang Kang said cash on hand will repay $195 million of notes due in December.
The board raised the monthly dividend by about 1.5% to $0.0617 per share, or $0.74 a year. At a projected oil price of $80 in 2027, Whitecap expects to generate funds flow of $4.1 billion and pay $900 million in dividends, which reduces the payout ratio to 22%.
Exchange Income: Record earnings boost the dividend payout
Exchange Income (TSX: EIF) operates in the aviation and manufacturing segments. The company’s management recently lifted full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) guidance to $905 million (at the midpoint estimate).
It also increased the annual dividend from $2.76 per share to $2.88 per share. Notably, it paid shareholders an annual dividend of $1.44 per share in 2007.
CEO Mike Pyle explained:
Exchange Income reported a payout ratio of 55%, which provides it with enough room to target acquisitions and lower debt.
It ended Q2 with a leverage ratio of 2.8 times and more than $2 billion of liquidity.
Chartwell Retirement Residences: Can this REIT keep paying as rates climb?
Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX: CSH.UN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages senior residences.
An aging population drives demand, and it allowed the REIT to increase property revenue by 16.7% year over year in Q3. Occupancy at comparable properties climbed 230 basis points to 94.8%.
Funds from operations (FFO), a key cash measure for REITs, rose to $0.30 per unit from $0.24, up 25%. CEO Vlad Volodarski noted that this marks 13 straight quarters of double-digit FFO per unit growth.
The monthly distribution is $0.052 per unit, or $0.624 a year. So, the payout ratio is around 52%. Similar to other REITs, Chartwell Residences is debt-heavy, and its financing costs rose by $6.5 million in Q3.