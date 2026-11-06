Motley Fool Premium
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » With Interest Rates Rising, 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Count On for Monthly Income
Free ArticleExplore Premium Services

With Interest Rates Rising, 3 TSX Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Count On for Monthly Income

Rates are rising, but these three TSX dividend stocks pay monthly. See how Whitecap, Exchange Income, and Chartwell could protect your retirement income stream.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Author Bio Aditya Raghunath is a financial writer and equity researcher who has spent more than a decade exploring investing and personal finance. Recognizing how complex financial markets can feel to everyday investors, he turned to equity research and financial journalism to help readers make informed decisions through clear, data-driven analysis. His work has been featured on financial platforms including Benzinga, Barchart, TIKR, and TheStreet.com. Aditya focuses on helping investors identify resilient businesses with durable competitive advantages, strong cash flows, and the potential to compound wealth over the long term. Outside of financial research, Aditya enjoys travelling with his family, exploring new cultures, and following global economic developments. Education Master's degree in Finance and Marketing Areas of Expertise Canadian and U.S. equities, growth and value stocks, dividend investing, dividend sustainability, portfolio strategy, asset allocation, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), long-term compounding, macroeconomic trends, interest rates, inflation, and sector rotation. Social Media Profiles LinkedIn Favorite Investment Quote "The stock market is a device for transferring money from the impatient to the patient." — Warren Buffett
Published
Key Points
  • Whitecap has the strongest balance sheet, with net debt at 0.4 times funds flow.
  • Exchange Income is the growth pick, raising its dividend while payout ratios fall.
  • Chartwell has the strongest long-term demand but the highest interest rate risk.

Last month, the Bank of Canada increased its overnight rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, which was the first rate hike since 2023. Today, the highest yield on a five-year GIC (Guaranteed Investment Certificate) is around 4.5%, higher than inflation, which sits at 3.1%.

GICs are ideal for Canadian investors with a low-risk appetite. However, for those with a long-term investment horizon, owning quality monthly dividend stocks might seem a better option.

The best dividend stocks offer a steady stream of passive income as well as the potential to benefit from long-term capital gains. Moreover, fundamentally strong companies consistently raise dividends, which enhances the yield-at-cost over time.

Here are three monthly dividend stocks that you should add to your watchlist in November 2026.

motorcycle rider smiles on bike

Source: Getty Images

Whitecap Resources: A top TSX monthly dividend stock

Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP) is a Western Canadian oil and gas producer. In Q3 of 2026, it reported funds flow of $1.2 billion or $0.96 per share, an increase of 32% year over year.

After drilling costs, Whitecap generated funds flow of $1.9 billion in the first nine months of 2026. It paid $665 million in dividends and used the rest to reduce debt. The payout ratio of the Canadian energy producer is around 35%, which is sustainable.

The company ended Q3 with a net debt of $2.1 billion, down from $3.4 billion at the end of 2025. The net debt to annual funds flow is roughly 0.4 times.

The company ended Q3 with $2.5 billion on its undrawn credit facility, and CFO Thang Kang said cash on hand will repay $195 million of notes due in December.

The board raised the monthly dividend by about 1.5% to $0.0617 per share, or $0.74 a year. At a projected oil price of $80 in 2027, Whitecap expects to generate funds flow of $4.1 billion and pay $900 million in dividends, which reduces the payout ratio to 22%.

Exchange Income: Record earnings boost the dividend payout

Exchange Income (TSX: EIF) operates in the aviation and manufacturing segments. The company’s management recently lifted full-year adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) guidance to $905 million (at the midpoint estimate).

It also increased the annual dividend from $2.76 per share to $2.88 per share. Notably, it paid shareholders an annual dividend of $1.44 per share in 2007.

CEO Mike Pyle explained:

We have consistently communicated with our shareholders that we only intend to increase the dividend when we can reduce the proportion of our cash flow and profitability being directed toward the dividend.

Exchange Income reported a payout ratio of 55%, which provides it with enough room to target acquisitions and lower debt.

It ended Q2 with a leverage ratio of 2.8 times and more than $2 billion of liquidity.

Chartwell Retirement Residences: Can this REIT keep paying as rates climb?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSX: CSH.UN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages senior residences.

An aging population drives demand, and it allowed the REIT to increase property revenue by 16.7% year over year in Q3. Occupancy at comparable properties climbed 230 basis points to 94.8%.

Funds from operations (FFO), a key cash measure for REITs, rose to $0.30 per unit from $0.24, up 25%. CEO Vlad Volodarski noted that this marks 13 straight quarters of double-digit FFO per unit growth.

The monthly distribution is $0.052 per unit, or $0.624 a year. So, the payout ratio is around 52%. Similar to other REITs, Chartwell Residences is debt-heavy, and its financing costs rose by $6.5 million in Q3.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

ETFs can contain investments such as stocks
Dividend Stocks

How to Use a TFSA to Generate $200 in Monthly Tax-Free Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Use a TFSA to build $200 in monthly tax-free income with XEI and ZRE. See how these ETFs work and…

Read more »

Business success of growth metaverse finance and investment profit graph concept or development analysis progress chart on financial market achievement strategy background with increase hand diagram
Dividend Stocks

Smart Ways to Invest Extra Income and Say Goodbye to Financial Stress

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians have ways to make their extra income work as hard as they do and say goodbye to financial stress.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Sun Life Stock Pays 3.3%: How Much to Invest for $100 a Month in Dividends

| Joey Frenette

Sun Life Financial (TSX:SLF) might be a massive bargain after Thursday's vicious plunge as stock markets sold off hard.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax free savings account) acronym on wooden cubes on the background of stacks of coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Turn Your TFSA Into $1,000 a Month in Tax-Free Income

| Demetris Afxentiou

Build toward $1,000 a month in tax-free income with a TFSA. See how Enbridge, Scotiabank and ZWC could help, and…

Read more »

customer fills up car with gasoline
Dividend Stocks

How Much Emergency Money Do Canadians Actually Need?

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A safety fund equivalent to 3 to 6 months of living expenses is generally the baseline buffer that Canadians would…

Read more »

woman holding steering wheel is nervous about the future
Dividend Stocks

Still Up Double Digits This Year: Should You Still Invest in TSX Stocks After Thursday’s Dramatic Drop?

| Kay Ng

The TSX has gained about 136% over the past decade. So, stay invested, dollar‑cost average, and maintain diversification. 

Read more »

Real estate investment concept
Dividend Stocks

Intact Stock: Would I Buy It for Growth, Income, or Both?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Intact’s modest yield makes profitable long-term growth the main attraction, with catastrophe losses putting the next purchase to a test.

Read more »

hiker with backpack in the mountains
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for $1,850 in Annual Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

With reliable cash flows, high dividend yields, and strong growth prospects, these two Canadian stocks suit income-seeking investors.

Read more »