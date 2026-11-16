One global equity ETF and two high-yield TSX dividend stocks can turn a $7,500 TFSA into a money-making portfolio built for tax-free growth and passive income.

Rounding out the final 30% with Choice Properties REIT (TSX:CHP.UN) adds a 5.1% monthly distribution supported by high occupancy, sustainable cash flows, and rising renewal rents, all sheltered inside a TFSA.

Allocating 40% to the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX:XEQT) and 30% to Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock combines broad global equity compounding with a 5.7% dividend yield backed by three decades of consecutive annual dividend raises.

Splitting a $7,500 TFSA contribution (the projected 2027 annual limit) across three complementary TSX holdings can generate about $290 in immediate, tax-free annual income

Thanks to a welcome inflation-indexing formula, the annual Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for Canadians could increase by $500 to $7,500 next year — its first increase after sitting at $7,000 for three straight years. With high-interest savings account (HISA) and guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) yields still a bit cooled off, letting that fresh contribution room sit in cash means leaving serious tax-free compounding on the table, while inflation eats into your retirement nest egg.

Instead, putting $7,500 to work across a balanced trio of Toronto Stock Exchange stocks could turn a single annual contribution into a self-reinforcing money-making TFSA portfolio. I’d split the $7,500 into 40% global equity growth, a 30% high-yield energy infrastructure holding, and 30% into a necessity-anchored real estate investment trust (REIT). This proposed allocation immediately builds a tax-free passive income stream of roughly $290, earning a blended yield near 3.9% for 2027, while setting up the investment account for decades of dividend growth and capital appreciation.

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Start the TFSA allocation with a global growth anchor

A great TFSA often needs a core growth asset that compounds quietly in the background without requiring constant tinkering. An exchange traded fund (ETF) could be handy here. Allocating 40% of the 2027 room, or $3,000, to the iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio (TSX: XEQT) gives you instant ownership in more than 8,250 companies across the United States, Canada, and international markets.

Rather than betting your entire nest egg on rate-sensitive Canadian dividend payers, the XEQT ETF offers low-cost exposure to global technology leaders, international healthcare, and industrial behemoths while rebalancing itself automatically.

As of mid-November, the ETF has generated about 13.3% in year-to-date total return. It charges a trimmed management expense ratio (MER) of just 0.19% or $1.90 annually on every $1,000 invested. Its 1.6% trailing dividend yield could have added about $47 in quarterly distributions in a single year, keeping your TFSA portfolio anchored to long-term global wealth creation.

Lock in a 5.7% yield from Enbridge stock

Once the TFSA’s growth foundation is set, putting 30%, or $2,250, into Enbridge (TSX: ENB) stock supercharges the account’s passive income. Trading under $70 following a temporary pullback per share in November 2026 after pulling back during the past four months, the Calgary-based energy infrastructure powerhouse offers a generous 5.7% dividend yield right now.

Enbridge is essentially a tollbooth on North America’s energy economy, transporting crude oil and natural gas across networks that shield its cash flows from commodity swings. Management recently reaffirmed its 2026 distributable cash flow guidance of $5.70 to $6.10 per share, easily covering its $3.88 annualized dividend within its 60% to 70% target payout range.

ENB stock’s quarterly dividend could grow some more following three decades of annual increases. Even if it doesn’t, a $2,250 stake in Enbridge stock should pay about $128 a year in tax-free quarterly dividends, a respectable passive income stream backed by a growing and accretive capital spending plan.

Collect monthly rent cheques tax-free from Choice Properties REIT

Rounding out the remaining 30%, or a $2,250 allocation to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CHP.UN) adds steady monthly distributions and inflation-beating rent growth. Canada’s largest REIT currently pays monthly distributions yielding 5.1%, and Choice Properties has resumed annual distribution growth following three consecutive years of raises.

In its third-quarter 2026 results released on November 13, the trust posted a strong 97.8% portfolio occupancy rate across its grocery-anchored retail and industrial portfolios, alongside 3.1% same-asset cash net operating income growth. Expiring leases remain far below market rents, and Choice Properties has already captured double-digit long-term renewal spreads over the past three years, supporting sustainable adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout rates below 90%.

The TFSA allocation to CHP.UN could add a $115 annual payout on your $2,250 investment. Even better, sheltering a REIT investment inside a TFSA protects distributions that would otherwise face higher tax rates in a regular non-registered investment account.

Foolish bottom line

Turning a $7,500 contribution into a money-making TFSA won’t require chasing speculative “growth” stocks or timing the Bank of Canada’s interest-rate announcements. Pairing the XEQT ETF’s global reach with Enbridge’s generous 5.7% dividend yield and Choice Properties REIT’s monthly distributions should build a resilient three-stock investment portfolio that pays you at least every single month, tax-free. Reinvest those dividends (ideally automatically), keep adding fresh annual contribution room each new year, and watch your growing tax-free snowball roll for decades.