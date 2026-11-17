These Canadian blue-chip dividend stocks are known for consistently paying and increasing their dividends year after year.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years, supported by strong free cash flow, low-decline assets, and disciplined capital allocation.

Fortis has delivered 53 consecutive years of dividend growth, while TD benefits from diversified earnings and has paid dividends for decades.

Fortis, TD Bank, and Canadian Natural Resources are three blue-chip TSX stocks offering reliable dividend income backed by established businesses and resilient cash flows.

Dividend investing is a proven strategy for generating consistent income while building long-term wealth. However, the sustainability of dividend payments largely depends on the company’s financial strength and earnings stability. This makes blue-chip companies attractive, as their well-established business, strong market position, resilient earnings, and growing cash flows provide a solid foundation for reliable dividend distributions.

Beyond resilient payouts, these blue-chip dividend-paying stocks are also well positioned to keep growing their dividends year after year.

Against this backdrop, here are three Canadian blue-chip stocks every Canadian should own for steady passive income. These TSX stocks are known for paying and increasing their dividends year after year.

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Blue-chip dividend stock #1: Fortis

Fortis (TSX: FTS) is one of the most reliable blue-chip dividend stocks every Canadian should hold. The resilience of its regulated utility business model and its long history of dividend growth strengthen its appeal.

Fortis generates relatively predictable cash flows through its regulated electricity and gas transmission and distribution operations. Its growing cash flows support higher payments. Fortis recently raised its quarterly dividend by 4%, marking 53 consecutive years of dividend growth.

Looking ahead, management anticipates annual dividend growth of approximately 4%–6% through 2031. Supporting its future payouts is its $32.2 billion five-year capital plan, which is expected to expand its midyear rate base from $45.3 billion in 2026 to $55.8 billion by 2029 and $63.9 billion by 2031. An expanding rate base translates into higher regulated revenues and, consequently, stronger earnings over time, supporting its payouts.

Fortis also has several additional avenues for growth. These include strengthening electricity transmission networks across the U.S. to accommodate rising power demand and connect new energy resources, as well as investing in renewable natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in British Columbia. The company is also positioned to benefit from increasing electricity consumption and accelerating load growth across its operating jurisdictions, which could create further demand for energy infrastructure.

Overall, its low-risk earnings, expanding rate base, and visibility over future dividend growth make it a reliable income stock.

Blue-chip dividend stock #2: Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) is an attractive blue-chip dividend stock, backed by a long history of reliable dividend payments and steady growth. TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and has consistently rewarded shareholders with regular distributions for decades. Over the past 10 years, its annual dividend has grown by approximately 8% on average, reflecting its ability to generate stable earnings and return capital to investors. This strong track record also provides a solid foundation for continued dividend growth in the coming years.

TD’s diversified business operations support its earnings and payouts. Strong contributions from Canadian and Wholesale Banking, alongside improving performance in U.S. Banking, strengthen its overall earnings profile. Notably, the Wealth Management and Insurance businesses are also benefiting from stronger client acquisition and engagement, as well as higher insurance premiums.

At the same time, its solid credit performance and focus on improving operating efficiency will likely support its bottom line.

Overall, TD’s diversified revenue, strong asset base, and growing earnings support its long-term payouts.

Blue-chip dividend stock #3: Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ) is another top blue-chip dividend stock every Canadian should own. Its ability to keep growing dividends at a solid pace supports its investment case.

CNQ recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.63 per share, marking its 26th consecutive year of growth. In addition, its dividend has grown at an impressive annualized rate of about 20% over this period, reflecting strong cash-generating capacity and a resilient operating model.

The oil and gas company benefits from its diversified portfolio of long-life, low-decline assets, which supports stable production while limiting ongoing capital requirements. This structural efficiency, alongside disciplined capital allocation, debt reduction, and strategic acquisitions, strengthens free cash flow generation and enhances its ability to withstand commodity price fluctuations.

Moreover, its substantial proven reserves and undeveloped resource base provide considerable scope for future production growth, operational improvements, and higher cash flows. Collectively, these factors position CNQ to sustain dividend growth while creating long-term shareholder value.