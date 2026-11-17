Whitecap Resources pays monthly, yields roughly 4.2%, and just boosted its dividend and cut debt by $1.3 billion. See why it fits a TFSA income plan right now.

Oil prices are likely to drive future dividend growth for the monthly dividend stock.

Net debt fell about $1.3 billion in 2026, and the base dividend uses roughly a fifth of expected 2027 funds flow.

Whitecap pays monthly at a yield near 4.2%, and the board just lifted the dividend by 1.5% to $0.74 a year.

Picture a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) that sends you a small paycheque on the 15th of every month. While most dividend stocks offer a quarterly payout, a few Canadian companies pay monthly dividends as well.

One such TSX stock is Whitecap Resources (TSX: WCP), which operates in the oil and gas sector. Over the last five years, WCP stock has returned 144%. However, if we adjust for dividends, cumulative returns are closer to 245%. Despite these outsized gains, the monthly dividend stock still offers a tasty yield of 4.2%.

Notably, dividends and capital gains earned from qualified investments such as Whitecap are exempt from Canada Revenue Agency taxes.

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What Whitecap Resources does, and why it suits a TFSA

Since 2009, Whitecap has built a large light oil resource base in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its stable production, low base declines, and predictable cash flow allow it to pay shareholders a monthly dividend.

In Q3, its production averaged 390,720 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). Liquids accounted for 61% of total volumes and 92% of revenue, CFO Thanh Kang said on the call.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) averaged US$85.79 a barrel in Q3. Whitecap’s realized price for crude oil and condensate hit $113.89, up 35% from a year earlier, while revenue rose 45% to $2.4 billion.

It reported funds flow of $1.2 billion or $0.96 per share, an increase of 32% year over year. After allocating $533 million towards capital expenditures, free funds flow stood at $640 million.

Over the last three quarters, free funds flow totalled $1.9 billion, easily covering $665 million of base dividends. The company also used excess cash to lower its net debt to $1.3 billion, from $2.1 billion at the end of 2025. The net debt sits at just 0.4 times annualized funds flow.

Kang emphasized:

We take a countercyclical approach to capital allocation and have been prudently allocating excess free funds flow to our balance sheet to provide maximum flexibility to increase shareholder returns.

The monthly dividend rose about 1.5% to $0.0617 per share, or $0.74 a year, starting with the November payment. At recent prices, that works out to a yield near 4.2%.

Is the Whitecap dividend safe? What the 2027 budget shows

An attractive dividend is of no use if the company is unable to sustain the payout across market cycles. Whitecap plans to spend $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion in 2027 and drill 332 wells. Its production target is 400,000 to 410,000 boe/d, about 3% growth per share.

At current strip pricing, management expects $4.6 billion of funds flow, and $2.1 billion of free funds flow.

The base dividend costs about $900 million, roughly a fifth of funds flow. Even on a more cautious price of $80 WTI, Whitecap forecasts $4.1 billion of funds flow and $1.6 billion of free funds flow after accounting for spending.

If Ottawa enacts the proposed Productivity Mega Deduction, 2027 free funds flow could rise by about $400 million to $2.5 billion, management said.

Whitecap’s reserves report as of Dec. 31, 2025 shows 2,225 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

Before tax, those carry a present value of about $21.7 billion at a 10% discount rate, which is roughly 15 years of output at today’s pace.

Whitecap’s cash flow is tied to oil prices, so a sharp drop in WTI would shrink free funds flow quickly.

A planned Kaybob turnaround in the third quarter of 2027 will cut that quarter’s production by about 32,000 boe/d. And a 1.5% raise is steady rather than spectacular.

What $20,000 in a TFSA could pay each month?

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Whitecap $17.31 $1,155 $0.061 $71 Monthly

A $20,000 position yielding about 4.2% would produce roughly $840 a year, or about $70 a month. Dividends are never guaranteed, and the board can revoke or suspend them if the financials are unable to support the payout.