A Canadian stock at the center of commercial activity in the fast-growing space economy is worth owning for 10 years or more.

Shares have gained 47.2% year to date and 617% over three years, supported by rising defence spending, satellite demand, and the Canadarm3 contract, though investors should weigh its strong past performance against future execution risks.

MDA delivered 28.8% revenue growth to $1.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, while its backlog reached $3.9 billion, providing strong revenue visibility for future growth.

MDA Space (TSX: MDA) is a leading Canadian space technology company specializing in satellite systems, geointelligence, and robotics, with exposure to the rapidly expanding global space economy.

Stock investing delivers enormous returns despite inherent risks. Still, many investors regret missing out on generational shifts like e-commerce or artificial intelligence. As 2026 comes to a close, take a forward-looking approach to avoid missing the next big thing. There’s one Canadian stock you may regret not owning in 10 years.

The global space economy is rapidly growing, and its market value is projected to surpass US$1 trillion in 2030. Government space budgets and private capital inflows are rising along with it. At the center of this industry’s commercial activity is MDA Space (TSX: MDA). This aerospace stock should be on your radar, if not your buy list.

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Business overview

The $6.7 billion Brampton-based space technology company provides advanced technology and services in the global defence and space industry. It pioneered geointelligence, satellite systems, and robotics, delivering more than 450 world-first missions.

MDA Space is listed on the New York Stock Exchange in March this year. The cross-listing aims to broaden the investor base and attract space-focused U.S. investors to help fund growth. With high barriers to entry, you have a space powerhouse in the making.

Market outperformer

MDA is among Canada’s 30 top growth stocks over the last two years. It ranked 15th and 14th in the 2025 and 2026 TSX30 lists, an annual ranking of the top performers. For this year’s edition, the dividend-adjusted share price performance over a three-year period is plus-617%. Trading at $39.22 per share, the year-to-date gain is 47.2%.

The back-to-back wins reflect investors’ confidence in MDA’s sustained momentum and long-term value creation. Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space, said in September 2025, “As we continue to deliver innovative solutions for the rapidly growing global space economy, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and creating value for all stakeholders.”

Secular tailwinds

Expect powerful multi-year trends to drive sustained demand for MDA Space’s hardware and services. The first strong tailwind is expanding global defence budgets and durable government-backed funding. Many countries want to modernize space-based surveillance, and secure communications and missile-tracking networks.

MDA Space dominates digital satellite manufacturing, notably commercial low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation buildouts. Telecom and satellite operators deploy next-generation satellites to deliver global broadband and direct-to-device connectivity.

Finally, international space programs rely on specialized space robotics. MDA signed the flagship Canadarm3 contract with the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to design, build, test, and deliver an advanced autonomous space robotics system. NASA’s Artemis mission and lunar Gateway will use robotics for lunar and deep-space exploration. The robotic system is under development and scheduled for delivery by 2029.

Revenue visibility

In the first three quarters of 2026, revenues and Adjusted net income rose 28.8% and 20.1% year-over-year, respectively, to $1.5 billion and $163 million. Free cash flow (FCF) in the third quarter reached $61.6 million, a significant turnaround from -$36.7 million in Q3 2025.

However, the most compelling reasons to invest in MDA are the growth pipeline and revenue visibility for 2027 and beyond. As of September 30, 2026, the backlog stood at $3.9 billion. “We are building momentum through strong order activity, demonstrating our ability to convert opportunities within our $40B opportunity pipeline,” Greenley said.

Global space leader

MDA Space benefits from strong customer demand and robust market activity and will capitalize on both. Pending acquisitions will also reinforce its position as a global space leader. You won’t want to regret missing out on decade-long compounding and massive returns.