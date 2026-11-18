BSR REIT pays a monthly distribution yielding about 5.3%. See why this Texas apartment landlord could anchor your TFSA income plan this year.

Debt, softer rents, and a payout near 84% of AFFO mean this is an income idea to size carefully.

Third-quarter FFO was US$0.19 per unit, while newer buildings pushed occupancy up 10 percentage points and margins higher.

BSR REIT pays US$0.0467 monthly, or US$0.56 a year, for a yield near 5.3% based on recent prices.

Investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) allows you to gain exposure to the real estate sector at a low cost. Moreover, several Canadian REITs offer you an attractive dividend yield, with some even offering a monthly payout, making them ideal for TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) income investors.

One such monthly dividend stock you can own is BSR REIT (TSX: BSRT.UN), which owns and operates apartment communities across the U.S. Sunbelt.

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What BSR REIT owns and why Texas matters

BSR owns 26 garden-style apartment properties with 7,170 units. The portfolio is valued at about $1.4 billion, while the stock is valued at a market cap of $451 million. However, its enterprise value, which also includes net debt, is much higher at $1.6 billion.

The REIT generates around 90% of its net operating income from Austin, Dallas, and Houston. These three cities rank among the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States.

Between 2022 and 2024, Texas builders delivered a record wave of new apartments. CEO Dan Oberste told analysts that the market “still is not completely finished absorbing it all.”

With many new buildings competing for the same renters, landlords across Texas offered free months and cut rents to fill vacancies. The payoff for patient owners is that new construction has slowed, and demand is catching up.

BSR REIT stock pays US$0.56 a year, paid monthly

BSR declared a distribution of US$0.0467 per unit for October, or US$0.56 a year, according to a company news release. Based on recent pricing, that works out to a yield of roughly 5.3%.

So, if you invest $10,000 in this REIT, you would collect $530 a year or $44 each month just via dividends.

BSR’s distributions were 84.4% of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) in the third quarter, which is quite high even for a debt-heavy company.

In Q3, its funds from operations, or FFO, came in at US$0.19 per unit, which was flat year over year. Comparatively, AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) slipped to US$0.16 from US$0.17 over the past 12 months.

In 2025, BSR bought five properties that operated at an occupancy rate of just 83.6%. In Q3, the occupancy rate for these buildings rose to 93.6%.

Total portfolio revenue rose by 4.3% year over year to US$34.5 million, according to CFO Tom Cirbus, while total NOI (net operating income) rose 2.4% to US$17.7 million.

Still, older properties felt the squeeze. Same-community NOI fell 4.5%, and rents on new leases dropped 4.4%, while renewals rose 2.6%. Management chose to fill apartments rather than raise prices in September.

Oberste expects the margin gap with older buildings, about 400 basis points today, to keep closing. “Even before the top line improvement kicks in, we are as well or better positioned than anyone else in our peer group,” he said on the call.

Chief Operating Officer Susie Rosenbaum added that occupancy has since climbed to 96.1% in Austin, 94.9% in Dallas, and 94.6% in Houston.

Risks to know before buying BSR REIT

Investing in BSR REIT carries certain risks. Its debt accounts for 52.2% of gross book value, and the average maturity is just 3.2 years.

Management also warned that higher interest rates are pushing up borrowing costs, which has dragged the stock lower in recent months.

Cirbus added that listing on the New York exchange could add US$0.01 to US$0.03 per unit in costs next year. The company also reported a net loss of US$8.1 million in the quarter, mostly from non-cash items.